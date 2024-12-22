Libertarianism, Authoritarianism, and the New Right | Mike Brock
In this episode, Project Liberal’s Joshua Eakle and Max Marty discuss the rise of the “New Right” and Silicon Valley’s growing influence with Mike Brock, former CEO of TBD and member of Block's leadership team. Mike sheds light on the ideological shifts happening in tech and politics, from Curtis Yarvin’s “Dark Enlightenment” to the role of property rights and his theory on how it leads libertarians to slip into authoritarian ideologies.
--------
1:31:24
The Russian Disinformation Tsunami | Dr. Pekka Kallioniemi
In this episode, Project Liberal’s Joshua Eakle and Max Marty sit down with Dr. Pekka Kallioniemi, founder of Vatnik Soup and an expert on Russian disinformation. Dr. Kallioniemi, known for his work in social media and online information operations, explores the intricacies of disinformation and its impact on America's political system. Topics Discussed: The differences between misinformation and disinformation. Russian tactics, narratives, and how they differ from other nations. The scope of Russian influence in the United States What we can do to combat misinformation
--------
1:04:15
The Future of Online Speech | Shoshana Weissman
On this episode we're joined by Shoshana Weissman. Shoshana is the Digital Director of the R Street Institute. She also works on occupational licensing reform, social media regulatory policy, Section 230 and other issues, and has written for various publications, including The Wall Street Journal and USA Today. Topics include: - The Importance of Section 230: why it’s crucial for free speech online. - The State of Social Media: the changes at X/Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover. - AI Regulation and Ethical Concerns: the rapid advancements in AI, the call for development pauses, and the ethical dilemmas surrounding AI-generated content and intellectual property. - Occupational Licensing Reform: how excessive licensing requirements hinder innovation and entrepreneurship, and discusses liberal alternatives to traditional licensing.
--------
50:55
Liberals vs MAGA | Steven Bonnell aka Destiny
Join us for a discussion with Steven Bonnell, also known as Destiny, streamer and commentator, as we explore the challenges of battling the rise of MAGA extremism. Topics covered include: What’s the difference between liberalism and leftism in today’s political climate? Where do advocates for socialism go wrong, and what transformational ideas do liberals offer? How deep does Russian influence go in right-wing media, and what role does it play in MAGA narratives? How should liberals counter MAGA and pull people away from political extremes? What will the political landscape look like post-Trump?Join Project Liberal founder Joshua Eakle and steering committee member Micah Erfan of Project Liberal for a deep dive into the ideological and political battles shaping America’s future.Follow Destiny at https://www.destiny.gg/
--------
53:28
How NIMBYism Broke the American City | Nolan Gray
We’re exploring how zoning, regulations, and NIMBYism have impacted America’s cities in this episode featuring M. Nolan Gray, Senior Director at California YIMBY and author of Arbitrary Lines. Topics covered include: Why are housing costs skyrocketing across the country? How have zoning laws broken American cities, and what reforms could fix them? How should the YIMBY movement engage with communities resistant to new development? What are the best policy solutions for addressing the housing affordability crisis? How has YIMBYism gained traction within the Democratic Party?Join Project Liberal founder Joshua Eakle and steering committee member Shawn Huckabay as they engage in a timely conversation with Nolan Gray on the future of housing policy.Follow Nolan at https://x.com/mnolangray