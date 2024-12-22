Liberals vs MAGA | Steven Bonnell aka Destiny

Join us for a discussion with Steven Bonnell, also known as Destiny, streamer and commentator, as we explore the challenges of battling the rise of MAGA extremism. Topics covered include: What’s the difference between liberalism and leftism in today’s political climate? Where do advocates for socialism go wrong, and what transformational ideas do liberals offer? How deep does Russian influence go in right-wing media, and what role does it play in MAGA narratives? How should liberals counter MAGA and pull people away from political extremes? What will the political landscape look like post-Trump?Join Project Liberal founder Joshua Eakle and steering committee member Micah Erfan of Project Liberal for a deep dive into the ideological and political battles shaping America’s future.Follow Destiny at https://www.destiny.gg/