Canaries in the coal mine warns us of danger we are blind to. This podcast aims to illuminate the darkness for Canadians.
Co-hosted by two Canadian immunocomp...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 57
Dr. Evanoff’s Scientific Humility talk. And our surprise guest @sunshiny with an important message.
Crystal’s original scientific humility talk, a discussion on caring Canadians, and a surprise guest @sunshiiny stopped by with an important message. Oh Canada!
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/projectcanary/message
6/26/2023
1:40:16
Latest COVID News: your brain cells clump? What are we even doing?
Crystal and Mel discuss the latest COVID research on COVID brain damage,building resilience in these times, and a lot of f bombs,
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/projectcanary/message
6/16/2023
58:56
Update on the collapse: June 2023 “What happens when all the doctors are gone in BC?”
Crystal and Mel discuss the current COVID news in Canada and the West Coast and dissect the collapse of our medical systems and how it impacts us all. With guest Cindy Wilinski.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/projectcanary/message
6/7/2023
53:58
Our response to that “fit and happy” article.
Crystal and Mel discuss that ‘paper’, the misrepresentation and manipulation of data, and why no one dares to say what needs to be said to get us out of this never ending pandemic. With Guest Cindy Wilinski.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/projectcanary/message
5/31/2023
1:14:27
The CDC finally admits COVID is AIRBORNE!! …. Now what!?!
Dr. Evanoff and Mel discuss the new CDC recommendations and what does that mean down the road.
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/projectcanary/message
Canaries in the coal mine warns us of danger we are blind to. This podcast aims to illuminate the darkness for Canadians.
Co-hosted by two Canadian immunocompromised Moms with background in advocacy, clinical research, education, teaching, and training. Mel and Crystal view knowledge translation of evidence-supported information as a necessity for community empowerment. They bring research findings, clinical data, expert guests, and a penchant for swearing to the BCPoli pandemic response. Mel and Crystal also delve into other relevant concerns to Western Canada politics.