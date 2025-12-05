A conspiracy thriller unravelling the lie hidden underneath the streets of Manchester.It all began with a date-sealed box that was delivered to my late grandfather. What I have found, I believe, may be one of the biggest coverups in British history. The further I follow this trail, the deeper the secrets seem to go. From an underground bunker, right here in Manchester City Centre, to secret medical trials and witnesses pressured into silence. Whoever they are, they don't want anyone to hear this story.But the city speaks - if you know where to listen.