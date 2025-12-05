Episode 3 - The Secure Patient Loophole

In 2007 a burglar was caught inside the high-security Guardian Bunker while attempting to steal valuable equipment. Instead of finishing his sentence he was admitted into a Psychiatric Hospital and remains there still to this day. In a slightly ballsy move, I go undercover to talk to our most important lead yet, but what does he know and can he even be trusted?Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpodTikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodX: www.x.com/blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you._Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring:Chloe Lancaster as Jackie RitchieTilly Sutcliffe as Georgia and ReceptionistRob Lloyd as Prisoner Roger Conneff as Hospital WorkerCaroline Chesworth as Karen Peter Ash as Damien RitchieSound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions