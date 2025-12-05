Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsFictionProject Bläckfisk
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Project Bläckfisk
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Project Bläckfisk

Amber Sykes
FictionDrama
Project Bläckfisk
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 6 - The Devil’s face is an Octopus (Series Finale)
    In the final episode, our investigation gets turned upside down. Shocking revelations fracture already strained relationships, and one phone call changes everything.Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpodTikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodX: www.x.com/blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you._Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring;Meriel Schofield as Judith ChambersJane Hazelgrove as MaryNeil Hurst as Clive  James Oates as Young Harry Charlie De Melo as Robert Doyle Rob Lloyd as Doctor Price Chloe Lancaster as Nurse Sarah Todd Boyce as Mr. BanemanSound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions
    --------  
    45:33
  • Episode 5 - Sender Unknown
    One thing we haven’t really asked ourselves: who sent the Bläckfisk box in the first place?We visit the source to find answers, but our attempt to gain entry into the Guardian Bunker ends with a brush with the law.Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpodTikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodX: www.x.com/blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you._Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring: Poppy Crossland as ReceptionistRowe David Mcclelland as Peter Roger Conneff as White Guardian Security Rob Lloyd as The Suit Merial Scofield as Judith ChambersJane Hazelgrove as MarySound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions
    --------  
    36:11
  • Episode 4 - The Silenced Journalist
    An audio tape threatens to cause a rift between David and me as our investigation gets personal, and a discovery about the 2015 construction of the Manchester tram-line network takes a sinister turn.Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpodTikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you._Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring:Chloe Lancaster as Nurse Sarah Roger Conneff as Old Harry SykesMia Patel as Young AmberPeter Stone as Charles EastonJames Oates as Young Harry SykesSair Khan as Zara ChowdhurySound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions
    --------  
    42:46
  • Episode 3 - The Secure Patient Loophole
    In 2007 a burglar was caught inside the high-security Guardian Bunker while attempting to steal valuable equipment. Instead of finishing his sentence he was admitted into a Psychiatric Hospital and remains there still to this day. In a slightly ballsy move, I go undercover to talk to our most important lead yet, but what does he know and can he even be trusted?Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpodTikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodX: www.x.com/blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you._Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring:Chloe Lancaster as Jackie RitchieTilly Sutcliffe as Georgia and ReceptionistRob Lloyd as Prisoner Roger Conneff as Hospital WorkerCaroline Chesworth as Karen Peter Ash as Damien RitchieSound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions
    --------  
    36:48
  • Episode 2 - The Manchester Phone Crisis
    In 2004 there was a fire in Central Manchester, but not just any fire, this one took place inside a top-secret underground bunker and caused a city-wide blackout. But why was the Lead Fire Manger silenced immediately afterwards? And how did this link to my Grandad and Project Bläckfisk?Follow along at:Website: www.projectblackfisk.comInstagram: www.instagram.com/blackfiskpod/TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@blackfiskpodX: www.x.com/blackfiskpodProject Bläckfisk is an immersive conspiracy thriller, if you loved shows like Limetown and The Bright Sessions, this is for you. The hidden lie of Manchester is waiting for you.-Starring:Amy James Kelly as Amber SykesReece Douglas as David CayenneGuest Starring:Tilly Sutcliffe as WaitressSteve Hillman as Jack WeavingSound Design and Mixing by Daniel MyersAdditional Sound Mixing by Oliver NeateMusic by Rosie BrightonCasting by Lisa RichardsonArt & Design by Lizzie Downes, Lois Cordelia and Louise SpraggWith thanks to Gina Anderton and Aarif LaljeeProject Bläckfisk is a Cipher Atlas ProductionCreated by Dominic Stephenson and Rebecca Crossland© 2025 Cipher Atlas Productions
    --------  
    32:23

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Project Bläckfisk

A conspiracy thriller unravelling the lie hidden underneath the streets of Manchester.It all began with a date-sealed box that was delivered to my late grandfather. What I have found, I believe, may be one of the biggest coverups in British history. The further I follow this trail, the deeper the secrets seem to go. From an underground bunker, right here in Manchester City Centre, to secret medical trials and witnesses pressured into silence. Whoever they are, they don't want anyone to hear this story.But the city speaks - if you know where to listen.
Podcast website
FictionDramaScience Fiction

Listen to Project Bläckfisk, The NoSleep Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/12/2025 - 10:26:39 PM