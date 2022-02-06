Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Private Pilot Podcast by MzeroA.com
A Good Pilot Is Always Learning More
LeisureAviationEducation
A Good Pilot Is Always Learning More

  • FAA Medicals
    This month Jason shares some insight on the FAA Medical process.
    9/8/2022
    22:03
  • Why do we do Slow Flight
    Jason shares the importance of understanding slow flight.
    6/2/2022
    13:13
  • Private Pilot Mock Check Ride
    In this episode, Jason presents questions that you will find on your Private Pilot check ride. https://www.audible.com/pd/Pass-Your-Private-Pilot-Checkride-Your-FAA-Checkride-Examiners-Favorite-Questions-Audiobook/B07C2H6SQF https://www.facebook.com/events/488442953078945/permalink/488442963078944/
    5/5/2022
    15:04
  • A Deeper Dive into the Kobe Bryant Crash
    In this episode of the Private Pilot Podcast by MzeroA.com, Jason takes us further into the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwhMWfJYiuA
    4/7/2022
    12:14
  • So, you want to be a Tailwheel Pilot…
    Jason describes some of the nuances of Tailwheel flying.
    3/3/2022
    16:31

About Private Pilot Podcast by MzeroA.com

A Good Pilot Is Always Learning
