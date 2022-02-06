This month Jason shares some insight on the FAA Medical process.
9/8/2022
22:03
Why do we do Slow Flight
Jason shares the importance of understanding slow flight.
6/2/2022
13:13
Private Pilot Mock Check Ride
In this episode, Jason presents questions that you will find on your Private Pilot check ride. https://www.audible.com/pd/Pass-Your-Private-Pilot-Checkride-Your-FAA-Checkride-Examiners-Favorite-Questions-Audiobook/B07C2H6SQF https://www.facebook.com/events/488442953078945/permalink/488442963078944/
5/5/2022
15:04
A Deeper Dive into the Kobe Bryant Crash
In this episode of the Private Pilot Podcast by MzeroA.com, Jason takes us further into the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dwhMWfJYiuA
4/7/2022
12:14
So, you want to be a Tailwheel Pilot…
Jason describes some of the nuances of Tailwheel flying.