Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine crunch the numbers to explain why this season could have more triple-doubles recorded than any NBA season in history. One of the big reasons is Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic who is currently averaging a triple-double this season. But it's not all Jokic, as the NBA has increased this season in pace and spacing, making it easier for players to score in a greater amount of possessions.Dan digs up four more interesting stats concerning triple-doubles including the astounding win percentage for teams with a player scoring a triple-double. The pair also chat about the origin of the triple-double, bench players with triple-doubles, and players who've recorded their first career triple-double this season.Tom and Dan update the score of their over/unders competition and make picks on whether Paolo Banchero, Joel Embiid and LaMelo Ball will notch a triple-double before the season ends. Plus, an update on the De'Aaron Fox situation with the Sacramento Kings after Fox made it clear he wants to leave Sacramento for San Antonio. (1:12) The Big Number: 154 triple-doubles(12:53) Origin of term 'triple-double'(15:01) The Little Numbers: .756(19:42) The Little Numbers: 1(20:13) The Little Numbers: 5(24:07) The Little Numbers: 40(27:35) The Little Numbers: 0(28:39) Over/under scoreboard update(30:59) Triple-doubles over/unders(38:40) De'Aaron Fox wants out of Sacramento