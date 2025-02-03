Luka a Laker, Kevin Durant Golden State rumors and De'Aaron Fox makes Spurs legit | Good Word with Goodwill
Vincent Goodwill and Marcus Thompson unpack the groundbreaking trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. Vince and Marcus discuss the pros and cons for both teams and how ownership of the Mavericks likely played a large part in the deal getting done.Next, Marcus points out the rumblings that a Kevin Durant return to the Golden State Warriors could be the help that Stephen Curry needs.Later, Vince and Marcus take a look at the De'Aaron Fox trade that sent the star guard to the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine to Sacramento Kings. (01:39) What Luka-Anthony Davis trade really means (27:50) Where do things stand between Warriors and Jimmy Butler (31:12) Could Kevin Durant return to Bay area to play with Steph? (39:52) De'Aaron Fox forms new duo with Victor Wembanyama 🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTubeCheck out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts
Mavs fans TRAUMATIZED after Luka trade, Dr. KOC prescribes THIS POD | The Kevin O'Connor Show
Mavs fans: Kevin sees you, and Kevin hears you. Please sit down, get comfortable, and tell us how Nico Harrison's decision to trade Luka Doncic hurt you. Because that's what his good friend and Dallas Mavericks diehard fan Jason Gallagher did on this edition of the KOC Show. Jason's beloved Luka Doncic is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's nothing anyone can do about that. Dr. O'Connor first tried immersive therapy with Jason, where Kevin played the role of Nico Harrison so that Jason could confront "the Mavs GM." Then Kevin helped Jason get through the stages of grief, with a little bargaining. Maybe Anthony Davis can help win a title this year? Perhaps some trades are still in the works for the Mavs, including Zion Williamson, Zach LaVine, and Cam Johnson coming to Dallas. It's all on this therapeutic installment of The Kevin O'Connor Show. (0:43) Mavericks therapy session with Jason Gallagher(16:13) KOC role-plays as Mavs GM Nico Harrison(31:18) 4 trades Mavs could still make Subscribe to The Kevin O’Connor Show on your favorite podcast app:🎧 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DdhtRO🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4gDqoKY📢 Yahoo Sports podcast network: https://apple.co/3zEuT
Part II: NBA All-Star Reserves, more Trade Deadline Madness and Knicks Deep-Dive with Ariel Helwani | Kevin O'Connor Show
On this installment of The Kevin O'Connor Show, New York Knicks superfan and Yahoo's own Ariel Helwani stops by to demand RESPECT for his squad! Ariel is tired of national media — including TNT's "Inside the NBA" — disrespecting a Knicks team that has been rolling as of late. Ariel is sick of hearing the tired take that Coach Thibs plays his starters too many minutes. Helwani didn't stop there — he thinks Josh Hart is hooping like a "top 24 player" in the NBA! And that Jalen Brunson is the "pound-for-pound" #1 player in the NBA. And Karl-Anthony Towns gets some major love for his defense against Nikola Jokic — despite Draymond Green thinking otherwise on social media.Speaking of Dray's beef with KAT, Ariel explains why he wants to see the two of them duke it out in the octagon. And while we're at it, who would win in a real fight between Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard?Don't miss Kevin's takes on the NBA All-Star Reserves and snubs. KOC thinks *5* players should have gotten in before Jaylen Brown (!), has thoughts on Trae Young's snub, and explains why the Kyrie Irving omission was so glaring. Houston Rockets fan and podcast personality Roosh Williams stops by on this episode for a deep dive on Clutch City, including his thoughts on Alperen Sengun making the All-Star reserves over Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings. Plus, could Houston be in the running for Kevin Durant sooner than we think? Between the Terror Twins, Rockets trade ideas and Amen Thompson's rise — it's all here on this installment of The Kevin O'Connor Show!(1:10) - All-Star Game snubs(13:40) - Grizzlies defeat Rockets 120-119(18:40) - Rockets deep dive with Roosh(39:20) Talking Knicks with Ariel Helwani(42:20) What trade should the Knicks do?(44:50) Knicks trade for Boucher?(48:20) Draymond disrespects KAT(51:20) Hart’s performance this season(53:20) Are the Knicks legit contenders?(57:00) Thib usage of starters(1:03:00) NBA teams should stick to color schemes(1:04:20) NBA Cup improvement & expansion(1:07:20) Best ‘pound-for-pound’ NBA player(1:08:50) NBA players in the octagon?(1:12:00) Ariel Helwani on the Buffalo Bills(1:17:00) Are the Knicks legit contenders? continued📢Yahoo Sports podcast network: https://apple.co/3zEuT
Part I: A BIG Jimmy Butler update, De’Aaron Fox soap opera and NBA Deadline Madness with Tom Haberstroh | Kevin O'Connor Show
On today's new episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, we've got NBA Trade Deadline madness, rumors and news with Tom Haberstroh. First up, Jimmy Butler's name has been recently linked to the Golden State Warriors. Kevin has sources close to that situation that you need to hear. Plus, the major contenders that are all showing interest in Zach LaVine. Kevin and Tom weigh in on why the Milwaukee Bucks may have to deal for the Chicago Bulls star if they want to make a run this season. Plus, trade insights involving or affecting Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, Myles Turner, Cam Johnson and more.And should the Philadelphia 76ers finally just blow it up, and start tanking the rest of this season? What do Tom and Kevin think about Adam Silver's 10-minute quarter idea? It's all on this monster episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show! (0:54) Latest Jimmy Butler trade buzz(21:22) De’Aaron Fox on the trade block(33:02) To tank or not to tank: Bulls(36:35) To tank or not to tank: Pistons(39:24) To tank or not to tank: Sixers(43:59) Do Pacers need to make a trade?(46:18) Do Bucks need to make a trade?(51:52) Do Thunder need to make a trade?(55:34) 10 min quarters? Subscribe to The Kevin O’Connor Show on your favorite podcast app:🎧 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DdhtRO🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4gDqoKY📢 Yahoo Sports podcast network: https://apple.co/3zEuT
Why this NBA season will have MORE triple-doubles than ever before | The Big Number
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine crunch the numbers to explain why this season could have more triple-doubles recorded than any NBA season in history. One of the big reasons is Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic who is currently averaging a triple-double this season. But it’s not all Jokic, as the NBA has increased this season in pace and spacing, making it easier for players to score in a greater amount of possessions.Dan digs up four more interesting stats concerning triple-doubles including the astounding win percentage for teams with a player scoring a triple-double. The pair also chat about the origin of the triple-double, bench players with triple-doubles, and players who’ve recorded their first career triple-double this season.Tom and Dan update the score of their over/unders competition and make picks on whether Paolo Banchero, Joel Embiid and LaMelo Ball will notch a triple-double before the season ends. Plus, an update on the De’Aaron Fox situation with the Sacramento Kings after Fox made it clear he wants to leave Sacramento for San Antonio. (1:12) The Big Number: 154 triple-doubles(12:53) Origin of term 'triple-double'(15:01) The Little Numbers: .756(19:42) The Little Numbers: 1(20:13) The Little Numbers: 5(24:07) The Little Numbers: 40(27:35) The Little Numbers: 0(28:39) Over/under scoreboard update(30:59) Triple-doubles over/unders(38:40) De’Aaron Fox wants out of Sacramento Subscribe to The Big Number on your favorite podcast app:🎧 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3VIUwwp🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/49En2Fc📢 Yahoo Sports podcast network: https://apple.co/3zEuT