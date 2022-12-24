[CW: mild references to SA] Come with me if you want to live! In this episode we time travel into Terminator 2. We discuss the movie's diagnosis of Sarah Connor having schizoaffective disorder. We dive into the movie's portrayal of mental health services within an intensive institutionalized setting. We also break down John Connor as a kid who was raised by an unconventional parent who normalized a number of behaviors that would be considered criminal by mainstream society.
4/30/2023
1:58:27
Everything Everywhere All at Once: Intergenerational Trauma & Nihilism
Welcome to Season Six of Popcorn Psychology!! We are kicking off this season with the 2023 Oscar winner for Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once! We deep dive into the subject of intergenerational trauma between the main character Evelyn with both her father and her daughter. We also explore the movie’s themes on nihilism and existentialism. Come listen and don’t get sucked into the bagel!!
4/14/2023
2:19:24
500 Days of Summer: Situationships, Adjustment, and Depression
Happy Valentine’s Day! Let’s travel back in time to the height of quirky hipsterdom, 2009, and dive into 500 Days of Summer! This movie has been heavily requested for almost the entire time we’ve been doing the podcast. As the movie reminds us several times, this is NOT a love story! So we will be breaking down the concept of “Situationships”, what are they, how do you end up them, and how to get out of them. So check it out unless you want to end up like a Tom.
2/14/2023
1:39:51
Thank You For Smoking: Gaslighting, Moral Flexibility, & Work/Life Balance
Surprise! In this episode we are joind by Dr. Andy Luttrell, Psychology Professor at Ball State University and host of Opinion Science Podcast. We are talking about the 2005 film, Thank You For Smoking! We mainly discuss the main character played by Aaron Eckhart. We break down the themes of gaslighting and moral flexibility that are heavily featured in the film. We also discuss work/life balance and the psychological ramifications of your work being your life when your work is taken from you. Thank You For Listening!
1/31/2023
1:34:51
The Grinch: Holidays, PTSD, and Situational Triggers
Happy Holidays as we land in Whoville to talk about The Grinch!! In this episode we focus the 2018 animated adaptiation from Illumination! We include aspects of the 1966 an 2000 versions to be inclusive of their genius! We are joined by Stanford professor and host of Know What You See podcaset, Dr. Brian Lowery for this epsiode! We discuss PTSD and the situational triggers that can present around this time of year. Be forewarned, we may get a little Grinchy in this episode! So sit down and join us as we ask the question: was the Grinch’s heart really 2 sizes too small??