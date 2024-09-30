Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids

E13: Sonic Prime! And Trivia About Sonic The Hedgehog!
Amy and Dominique have to enter the Shatterverse after checking out Sonic Prime! Will they make it back safely? Only YOU can help by answering their Sonic trivia. Betchya they know more about Sonic the Hedgehog than you do!
Sonic Prime is streaming now on Netflix.
---
BONUS TRIVIA! (answer below)
In Sonic Prime, what are the names of Dr. Eggman's two robotic henchmen?
Sonic & Tails
Shadow & Knuckles
Orbot & Cubot
Nine & Dusty Rose
---
CREDITS
Popcorn Brainstorm is a Netflix Original Podcast
Written and Directed by Annie Segal
Hosted by Amy Kersten & Dominique Morton
Casting by Sunday Boling Kennedy & Meg Morman
Produced by Fred Greenhalgh Ash Beecher, & Annie Segal
Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton & John Brooks
Executive Producers for Netflix: David Markowitz & Kristen Khoo
Original score: Jack Mitchell
Sound design and mixing: Kailynn West
Dialogue editing: Cory Barton
Production Coordinator: Angela Yih
Production services provided by Realm
Recorded at Real Voice LA.
Recording Engineer: Matt Gurgol
This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA Collective Bargaining Agreement
ANSWER: 3. Orbot & Cubot
--------
9:57
E12: Spellbound! And Trivia About Royalty!
Watching Spellbound has Amy & Dominique thinking about how cool it would be if they were royalty! Preferably without any curses. So get ready to FLINK real hard because they're bringing their best Royalty trivia and a game of Yes, Your Majesty to today's fun-packed episode.
Spellbound is streaming now on Netflix.
---
BONUS TRIVIA! (answer below)
How many cups of tea does the British royal family serve at one of their famous garden parties?
a. 2,000
b. 27,000
c. 850
d. 110,000
----
ANSWER: b. 27,000. That's a lot of tea!
--------
12:08
E11: Saving Bikini Bottom! And Trivia About The Sea!
Amy & Dominique are having more fun than a Polka Dot Nudibranch after watching Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! We've got fish triva (well...mostly fish) and a game that tests how quickly you can name what really IS under the sea!
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! is streaming now on Netflix.
BONUS TRIVIA! (answer below)
Starfish are actually called Sea Stars. There are a lot of other things about them that we get wrong. So, which of these is true?
They always have 5 arms
They have two stomachs
They are categorized as fish
They like to bite
Answer: 2. They have two stomachs.The sea star has a small mouth so it eats by attaching to prey and extending its stomach out through its mouth. Enzymes from the sea star’s stomach digest the prey outside of their stomach then the digested material enters the sea star’s stomach.
--------
12:52
E10: The Dragon Prince! And Trivia About Xadia!
Amy and Dominique are feeling the magic of The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos! But how much do they really know about Xadia and the six Primal Sources? They test their knowledge - and yours! - as they dig into the latest season.
The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos is streaming now on Netflix.
BONUS QUESTION! (answer below)
If you are captured by an enemy during battle and are brought to a castle flying flags with Elephants on them, which human kingdom would be in?
Katolis
Duren
Neolandia
Andorra
ANSWER: Neolandia
--------
16:23
E9: Ultraman: Rising! And Trivia About Kaiju!
Get ready to flex your Super Popcorn Powers and have some kaiju-sized fun, because this time Amy & Dominique are talking all things Ultraman: Rising!
Ultraman:Rising is streaming now on Netflix.
BONUS TRIVIA! (answer below)
In Ultraman: Rising, Ken befriends a baby kaiju named Emi. Emi’s kaiju is designed to be bird-like. Which of these is also a giant mythical bird?
The Ziz
The Australian Boobook
The Kraken
The Lernaean Hydra
ANSWER: 1. The Ziz
Hey kids, get your thinking caps ready because it's time for Popcorn Brainstorm! Hosts Amy and Dominique love to share a bowl of fresh popped popcorn and quiz each other on their favorite Netflix films and series. Dominique always has a new joke to share, and Amy knows fun games that you can play with the whole family. And they both love trivia! They find a lot of cool lizard facts after watching Leo, like: how many species of lizards are there in the world? And Unicorn Academy is filled with trivia, like: what kind of berries do unicorns eat? And a whole lot more!