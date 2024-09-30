Popcorn Brainstorm! Jokes & Trivia for Kids

E11: Saving Bikini Bottom! And Trivia About The Sea!

Amy & Dominique are having more fun than a Polka Dot Nudibranch after watching Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! We've got fish triva (well...mostly fish) and a game that tests how quickly you can name what really IS under the sea! Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! is streaming now on Netflix. BONUS TRIVIA! (answer below) Starfish are actually called Sea Stars. There are a lot of other things about them that we get wrong. So, which of these is true? They always have 5 arms They have two stomachs They are categorized as fish They like to bite CREDITS Popcorn Brainstorm is a Netflix Original Podcast Written and Directed by Annie Segal Hosted by Amy Kersten & Dominique Morton Casting by Sunday Boling Kennedy & Meg Morman Produced by Fred Greenhalgh Ash Beecher, & Annie Segal Executive Producers for Realm: Molly Barton & John Brooks Executive Producers for Netflix: David Markowitz & Kristen Khoo Original score: Jack Mitchell Sound design and mixing: Kailynn West Dialogue editing: Cory Barton Production Coordinator: Angela Yih Production services provided by Realm Recorded at Real Voice LA. Recording Engineer: Matt Gurgol This podcast was recorded under a SAG-AFTRA Collective Bargaining Agreement Answer: 2. They have two stomachs.The sea star has a small mouth so it eats by attaching to prey and extending its stomach out through its mouth. Enzymes from the sea star’s stomach digest the prey outside of their stomach then the digested material enters the sea star’s stomach.