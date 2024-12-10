Welcome back to The Pop Culture Courtroom. In this episode, attorneys William Mayfield and Michael Kilgore discuss the book/film 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.' They answer the burning question: is The Grinch on the hook for stealing all the gifts in Whoville? Listen to find out who's at fault and how it would all play out in the real world. The Pop Culture Courtroom is produced by Matt Hardin Law. https://www.matthardinlaw.com/ https://www.instagram.com/matthardinlaw/ https://www.tiktok.com/@matthardinlaw Disclaimer: The views and content expressed on the Pop Culture Courtroom are provided solely for educational and entertainment purposes and do not constitute legal advice. For any legal matters, please consult with a licensed attorney.
32:55
Harry Potter Part 1
Harry Potter Part 1

Welcome back to The Pop Culture Courtroom. In this episode, Matt Hardin and William Mayfield to discuss the book/film 'Harry Potter,' starting with book/movie one, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.' They dive into multiple injuries (and deaths) in the magical world of Hogwarts, who's at fault, and how it would all play out in the real world.
44:33
Wicked / The Wizard of Oz
Wicked / The Wizard of Oz

Welcome back to The Pop Culture Courtroom. In this episode, Matt Hardin Law personal injury attorney Michael Kilgore, and Marketing Director Katie Zaccardi, take over for Matt Hardin and William Mayfield to discuss the musical/film 'Wicked' and 'The Wizard of Oz.' They discuss multiple injuries (and deaths) in the magical world of Oz, who's at fault, and how it would all play out in Oz and the real world. Listen up to learn the fate of The Wizard, Elphaba, The Tinman, The Scarecrow, and all the animals of Oz.
53:22
Caddyshack Part 2
Caddyshack Part 2

Welcome to The Pop Culture Courtroom. In this episode, personal injury attorneys Matt Hardin and William Mayfield discuss the film 'Caddyshack' and the scene where Rodney Dangerfield's character, Al Czervik, takes control of his yacht and causes chaos throughout the marina, potentially injuring many and causing property damage. Listen to find out who's at fault and how this would play out in the real world.
37:11
Caddyshack Part 1
Caddyshack Part 1

Welcome to The Pop Culture Courtroom. In this episode, personal injury attorneys Matt Hardin and William Mayfield discuss the film 'Caddyshack' and the scene where The Bishop plays a round of golf in a thunderstorm, and ends up getting struck by lightning. Listen to find out who's at fault, why employers are responsible for their employees actions, when you may be 'assuming the risk', and how this would play out in the real world.
Welcome to The Pop Culture Courtroom, where personal injury attorneys Matt Hardin and William Mayfield of Matt Hardin Law take a look at the legal side of your favorite movies, TV shows, books, and pop culture moments. They break down all the crazy on (and off)-screen accidents and debate whether those moments would hold up in a real courtroom. With plenty of humor, relatable legal insight, and lively debates, they give you a fresh, laid-back take on blockbuster hits and hidden gems alike.