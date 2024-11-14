Powered by RND
PolitiGood

Podcast PolitiGood
Tim Fullerton, Rachel Parker
Good conversations with good people about politics, business, and tech. Hosts Tim Fullerton ('08 Obama, WeWork, Department of Interior) and Rachel Parker (25-year veteran of tech/startup community with the gray hair to prove it)
GovernmentBusinessMarketingTechnology

Available Episodes

  • The Day After: Tim and Rachel Chat W/White Dudes for Harris
    The day after Vice President Kamala Harris's loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, PolitiGood hosts Rachel Parker and (fellow White Dude for Harris) Tim Fullerton talk to Brad Bauman, Sam Dryzmala and Mike Nellis; co-founders of White Dudes for Harris, on how we can rebuild and strengthen Democratic messaging and reaching out to increasingly disaffected male voters.   Want more exclusive content, newsletters, and more? Subscribe via our website!Connect with us on:▶️ Tim's Youtube!📱 Instagram🦋 Bluesky✖️ Twitter.. oops we mean X📧 Send Us a Note PolitiGood is a podcast run by Fullerton Strategies - a boutique digital marketing agency. Interested in working together? Check us out at FullertonStrategies.com!
    1:16:46

About PolitiGood

Good conversations with good people about politics, business, and tech. Hosts Tim Fullerton (‘08 Obama, WeWork, Department of Interior) and Rachel Parker (25-year veteran of tech/startup community with the gray hair to prove it) speak with thought leaders and stakeholders across the political and business spectrums about how to enact good policies and practices in an increasingly divided and dynamic world.
