The Day After: Tim and Rachel Chat W/White Dudes for Harris

The day after Vice President Kamala Harris's loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, PolitiGood hosts Rachel Parker and (fellow White Dude for Harris) Tim Fullerton talk to Brad Bauman, Sam Dryzmala and Mike Nellis; co-founders of White Dudes for Harris, on how we can rebuild and strengthen Democratic messaging and reaching out to increasingly disaffected male voters.