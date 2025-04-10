Policy Leadership Series Podcast

Electrifying Transportation: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with Cathy Zoi

In this episode, Resources for the Future President and CEO Richard G. Newell sits down with former EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi to discuss Zoi's experience in leading one of the nation's largest developers of fast-charging electric vehicle stations, Zoi's insights about current and future efforts to electrify the US transportation sector, and how the government and the private sector can help facilitate a transition to electric vehicles. Their conversation took place on November 29.