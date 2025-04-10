Electrifying Transportation: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with Cathy Zoi
In this episode, Resources for the Future President and CEO Richard G. Newell sits down with former EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi to discuss Zoi’s experience in leading one of the nation’s largest developers of fast-charging electric vehicle stations, Zoi’s insights about current and future efforts to electrify the US transportation sector, and how the government and the private sector can help facilitate a transition to electric vehicles. Their conversation took place on November 29.
The Policy Leadership Series (PLS) Podcast features leading global decisionmakers who discuss big environmental and energy policy issues. The PLS Podcast is produced by Resources for the Future.
Find video recordings of PLS events at rff.org/pls and receive updates about Resources for the Future events and podcasts by visiting rff.org/subscribe.
37:16
Financing the Energy Transition: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with Jigar Shah
In this episode, Resources for the Future President and CEO Richard G. Newell sits down with Jigar Shah, the Director of the Loan Programs Office at the US Department of Energy, to discuss the federal loans that will go toward financing ambitious energy projects and accelerating the clean energy transition. Their conversation took place on June 20.
43:57
Energy Security and Decarbonization: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with David Turk
Resources for the Future (RFF) is releasing a new episode in its Policy Leadership Series Podcast, which highlights conversations with leading decisionmakers on environmental and energy issues at RFF’s flagship Policy Leadership Series events. In this episode, RFF President and CEO Richard G. Newell sits down with Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy, David Turk, to discuss the dual challenges of energy and climate, alongside the Department of Energy’s role in an equitable transition to clean energy.
45:18
Modernizing the Electric Grid: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with Allison Clements
In this episode, Resources for the Future President and CEO Richard G. Newell sits down with Commissioner Allison Clements of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to discuss the role of the agency in modernizing the grid, the importance of planning for resilience and reliability as the energy sector decarbonizes, and more. Their conversation took place on January 25.
49:31
Environmental Justice and Equity: RFF’s Policy Leadership Series with Michael Regan
In this episode, Resources for the Future President and CEO Richard G. Newell speaks to US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. They discuss the Biden administration’s climate priorities, the importance of economics in environmental regulations, and how environmental justice informs Regan’s leadership. Their conversation took place on August 30.
The Policy Leadership Series (PLS) Podcast is produced by Resources for the Future (RFF). PLS Podcast episodes feature leading global decisionmakers who discuss big environmental and energy policy issues with RFF President and CEO Richard Newell.