How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days: Do You Need That Long?

ONE-OFF CATEGORY: MCCONAUGHEY GIRL HEYYYInstead of kicking off a new month of movies, Chelsea and Elena instead look back at the movie they covered as their original Podstruck pilot episode - "How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days." Having just read Matthew McConaughey's memoir 'Greenlights' for the Glamorous Trash Podcast, they're armed with new insight as they dive into this 2003 battle of the sexes rom-com starring Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and of course Matthew McConaughey. We debate whether the big swings and cringey moments are too uncomfortable or if it all comes together in a hilarious, beautiful package... with charmingly thin lips. Plus it's one of the rare movies we've covered with a largely female creative team. Get ready to be transported back to the early aughts in good ways, bad ways, and with so many halter-tops. Follow Podstruck on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/podstruckpod/Follow Podstruck on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@podstruckpodcastCheck out our Patreon and become a Meet Cutie: https://www.patreon.com/c/Podstruckpod Get bonus Meet Cutie content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.