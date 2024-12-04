How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days: Do You Need That Long?
ONE-OFF CATEGORY: MCCONAUGHEY GIRL HEYYYInstead of kicking off a new month of movies, Chelsea and Elena instead look back at the movie they covered as their original Podstruck pilot episode - "How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days." Having just read Matthew McConaughey's memoir 'Greenlights' for the Glamorous Trash Podcast, they're armed with new insight as they dive into this 2003 battle of the sexes rom-com starring Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and of course Matthew McConaughey. We debate whether the big swings and cringey moments are too uncomfortable or if it all comes together in a hilarious, beautiful package... with charmingly thin lips. Plus it's one of the rare movies we've covered with a largely female creative team. Get ready to be transported back to the early aughts in good ways, bad ways, and with so many halter-tops.
Pretty in Pink: How Old Are These Teens? (with Lily Du)
SUBCATEGORY: TOTALLY 80S TEENS!Ending our run of 80s classics is the John Hughes Molly Ringwald rom-com 'Pretty in Pink,' a movie that makes us question our own sense of fashion, wonder what is romantic vs. just being a sex pest, and think back to our high school delusions of people being in love with us. Our special guest is Lily Du (Dirty Laundry on Dropout) who imprinted on this movie and will defend it to the end. Is Andie a buzzkill? Is Andrew McCarthy still famous? Is Annie Potts the real protagonist? Is James Spader sexy or criminal? And why don't people touch things anymore? We answer all these and more in this episode of Podstruck. This episode was edited by Nick Duke: Instagram @n_dukie
Risky Business: One Long Wet Dream (with Emily Fleming)
SUBCATEGORY: TOTALLY 80S TEENS!Our horniest episode ever is about the Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay 1983 classic 'Risky Business.' It's got intimidating boss babes, big nosed rat boys, an overhyped crystal egg, and Chekhov's sports car. Emily Fleming (Good Mythical Morning, Free With Ads Podcast) joins Chelsea and Elena to discuss accidental sex work, why you shouldn't big time someone, the feminine power and whimsy in the sex workers, and of course flicking the bean.This episode was edited by Nick Duke: Instagram @n_dukie
Can't Buy Me Love: The Pete Davidson Story
SUBCATEGORY: TOTALLY 80S TEENS!Time to revisit another 1980s rom-com with 'Can't Buy Me Love,' the Patrick Dempsey flick filled with bolo ties, cowboy hats, inappropriate propositions, and of course an African Anteater Ritual Dance. Is dating one popular girl enough to catapult you to popularity? Do cotton sleeves really rip that easily? Are pranks fun or will they just get you murdered? And why aren't we living on the moon by now? Buckle up and dive into a movie filled with middle school zingers and slow claps.
Say Anything: Don't Tell Your Dad You Had Sex
SUBCATEGORY: TOTALLY 80S TEENS!In honor of Ione Skye's new memoir "Say Everything," Podstruck is kicking off a whole month of romantic comedies from the 1980s starting with the highly influential 'Say Anything.' John Cusack plays the endearingly lost Lloyd who isn't sure of anything except his love for Diane Court, which he iconically professes via boombox. But does that moment live up to the hype? Chelsea Davison and Elena Crevello discuss, plus they share what Cameron Crowe said to get his lead actor on board, talk through why Ione Skye might have been miscast, and theorize that John Mahoney is playing the same character with a fresh start in 'Frasier.' And Chelsea shares some juicy tidbits from Ione Skye's juicy tell-all. If you miss big hair, big coats, and big financial secrets - this is the episode for you!
Professional comedy writers Elena Crevello and Chelsea Davison are obsessed with rom coms, because it's one of the only genres that actually centers female stories. Join them as they take a look back at classic romantic comedies to appreciate the good, the bad, and the totally sexist with fresh eyes… Commenting on all the things they were too lovestruck to see the first time. Every week Elena, Chelsea, and their guest will dig into the clumsy leads and quirky best friends, analyze rom com tropes, and share how these films inspired them/warped their ideas of love. Come along as they revisit the chick flicks that taught a generation of women you're not ugly, you just have glasses.