Ever wondered what a day in the life of a city administrator looks like? Jonathan takes us behind-the-scenes into the work that keeps Winder moving, from tackling daily operations to addressing the city’s biggest challenges. We’ll also bust some common misconceptions, uncover surprises about the role, and highlight the most rewarding parts of the job.Finally, we’ll wrap up with a look ahead—what’s next for Winder, and what exciting projects are on the horizon. Tune in for an insightful conversation about leadership, problem-solving, and the dedication it takes to serve our community.
Self-Sufficiency Rhymes with Wimberly
📒 Show Notes and Resources 📒 📘 Connect with the Wimberly Center➡️ Wimberly Center Official Website Watch this episode on the City of Winder's official YouTube channel:➡️ Plugged In Podcast on YouTube
Mobilizing In Response to the Apalachee High School Tragedy
📒 Show Notes and Resources 📒 Thank you to Angela Yarman for being our guest in this episode! Find her online:➡️ Barrow Community FoundationIn response to the tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School, the Barrow Community Foundation has activated the Barrow Community Crisis Fund. Donate here:➡️ Barrow Community Crisis Fund – Barrow Community Foundation Watch this episode on the City of Winder's official YouTube channel:Mobilizing In Response to the Apalachee High School Tragedy (youtube.com)
Miss Georgia USA's Journey from Winder to Winning the Crown
📒 Show Notes and Resources 📒 Was your house built before 1990? You might see our City of Winder utilities crew out and about in your neighborhood in the coming weeks and months. No need for alarm though—we are taking inventory of service lines. Learn more about Winder's water.We recently celebrated a lifetime achievement award for John Stell, who served the City of Winder as attorney for 37 years. We are very grateful for his service to the City. Subscribe to our monthly newsletter to read more.Our Pep Rally event in August was a back-to-school BLAST, as local pep bands showed off their school pride and families enjoyed the free caricature drawings, rock wall, inflatables, and more. Don't miss another City event—check out our full calendar of events.Thank you to Emmaline Farmer for being our guest in this episode! Find her online:➡️ Emmaline Farmer on Instagram=============================Connect with the City of Winder on Social Media 📲➡️ City of Winder on YouTube➡️ City of Winder on Facebook➡️ City of Winder on Instagram➡️ City of Winder on LinkedIn
Meet Barrow County's New School Superintendent Dallas LeDuff
📒 Show Notes and Resources 📒 As of July 2024, Winder's water treatment expansion project is on schedule to complete in 2026, increasing the daily capacity from 6.2 million gallons/day to 9.2 million gallons/day. Learn more about Winder's water.In July, Winder enjoyed a huge turnout at Celebrate Winder, held at Jug Tavern Park, with food trucks, fireworks, and Swingin' Medallions! Don't miss another City event—check out our full calendar of events.Thank you to Dallas LeDuff for being our guest in this episode! Connect with Barrow County School System:➡️ BCSS Website➡️ BCSS Instagram
