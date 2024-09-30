2025 is near, bringing with it a whole host of incredible PS5 games that we simply cannot wait to get our hands on. Join us as we discuss all the big PS5 titles that are coming in the new year. It's going to be special. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:47
Game of the Year 2024
It's time to reveal the PlayStation Access Game of the Year - as voted by you!Listen along as we discuss all of the biggest titles from 2024, some honourable mentions, and crown the winner of our Game of the Year title. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:10:46
30 Years of PlayStation - Our Favourite PS Memories
On the latest PlayStation Access Podcast, the team are celebrating 30 years of PlayStation by sharing their favourite experiences and memories of PlayStation from down the years. From their first ever PS games, to epic boss fights and landmark platinum trophies - there's three whole decades of stories to share! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:02:37
Our Game of the Year Contenders
The PlayStation Access Podcast returns, and this time out the team are discussing their favourite games of the year. From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Balatro via Astrobot - these are the games we loved in 2024 - but only one can be crowned the Access Game of the Year 2024.What games were you obsessed with this year? Did we miss any of your favourites? Make sure you vote in our Access Game of the Year Poll, and let us know who you voted for in the comments! Access Game of the Year Poll: https://forms.gle/rUGy4Komt5ks36gB7PlayStation Access is the official YouTube channel of PlayStation UK - a vibrant, welcoming community celebrating all things PlayStation. Join us for weekly livestreams, list features and in-depth coverage on all your favourite games. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:12:37
Astro Bot Speedruns, Clearing Game Maps, and Other Gaming Obsessions
The PlayStation Access Podcast is back and this time out, the team are chatting about things in games they are obsessed with. From repeating time trials to shave off seconds, to filling the map, finding all collectibles and grinding - we all have parts of games we become consumed by.What obsessions do you have? Do you have to clear the map? Or do you like to goof around in games? Maybe trophy hunting is a big part of your gaming routine? Let us know in the comments!PlayStation Access is the official YouTube channel of PlayStation UK - a vibrant, welcoming community celebrating all things PlayStation. Join us for weekly livestreams, list features and in-depth coverage on all your favourite games. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
We are PlayStation Access. Celebrating everything from the world of PlayStation, our podcast is dedicated to the joy of videogames; whether that's in detailed breakdowns of the latest releases or having a laugh with our brilliant community. Expect news and nonsense in equal measure.PlayStation Access is the official YouTube channel of PlayStation UK - a vibrant, welcoming community celebrating all things PlayStation. Join us for weekly livestreams, list features and in-depth coverage on all your favourite games.More from the PlayStation Access team:Ash's Twitter: http://twitter.com/ashmillmanDave's Twitter: http://twitter.com/DavidJackson_85Rob's Twitter: http://twitter.com/rob_pearson86Rosie's Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rosie_CaddickUse the hashtag #PodSquad on social media to send in your comments! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.