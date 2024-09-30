Our Game of the Year Contenders

The PlayStation Access Podcast returns, and this time out the team are discussing their favourite games of the year. From Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to Balatro via Astrobot - these are the games we loved in 2024 - but only one can be crowned the Access Game of the Year 2024.What games were you obsessed with this year? Did we miss any of your favourites? Make sure you vote in our Access Game of the Year Poll, and let us know who you voted for in the comments! Access Game of the Year Poll: https://forms.gle/rUGy4Komt5ks36gB7PlayStation Access is the official YouTube channel of PlayStation UK - a vibrant, welcoming community celebrating all things PlayStation. Join us for weekly livestreams, list features and in-depth coverage on all your favourite games.