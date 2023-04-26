Youtube's Pixel Game Squad Riff & Ricky created a podcast staring special guests and friends. Talking about the retro scene, community, pop culture, retro g... More
Hoarding, Grading, Sensitive YouTubers, and Retro Rank List
When Does Collecting Become Hoarding?Agree or Disagree ( Riff's Cheap Paper Signs )Are Gaming Expos Dead? Experiencing and Running an ExpoJealousy and Competitiveness Between Content CreatorsRanking Everyone's Favorite Retro YoutuberIs Grading Protecting Physical Media?Collect Regrets?FanboyismCA Weather for Swaps and Destroying the ShedNetworking and 1080 Snowboard on eBay and Sports YouTube - Pixel Plus (Visual Episodes, Shorts, and Segments)Podcast Crew- Riff, Ricky, KrisProducer- Curtis Sound Engineer and Switcher- Beto https://www.youtube.com/@pluspixel
4/26/2023
1:57:19
Collecting Scene and the Reselling Scene - Pixel Podcast Episode 1
In this podcast the topics that are hit are:Reselling Not Being Accepted Among CollectorsWhy Hoarding is Accepted In the Collecting Scene?Emulation, is it illegal? (Kind of)Idiot Robs the Same Video Game Store TwiceThe Joy of Collecting Video Games and How we choose to CollectDrama on YouTube is DumbUncomfortable Topic About Video Game StoresWhy Gen Now Gaming feels like Crap compared to the 90's Gaming YouTube - Pixel Plus (Visual Episodes, Shorts, and Segments)Podcast Crew- Riff, Ricky, KrisProducer- Curtis Sound Engineer and Switcher- Beto https://www.youtube.com/@pluspixel
