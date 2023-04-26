Collecting Scene and the Reselling Scene - Pixel Podcast Episode 1

In this podcast the topics that are hit are:Reselling Not Being Accepted Among CollectorsWhy Hoarding is Accepted In the Collecting Scene?Emulation, is it illegal? (Kind of)Idiot Robs the Same Video Game Store TwiceThe Joy of Collecting Video Games and How we choose to CollectDrama on YouTube is DumbUncomfortable Topic About Video Game StoresWhy Gen Now Gaming feels like Crap compared to the 90's Gaming YouTube - Pixel Plus (Visual Episodes, Shorts, and Segments)Podcast Crew- Riff, Ricky, KrisProducer- Curtis Sound Engineer and Switcher- Beto https://www.youtube.com/@pluspixel