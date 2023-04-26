Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Pixel Podcast in the App
Listen to Pixel Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Pixel Podcast

Pixel Podcast

Podcast Pixel Podcast
Podcast Pixel Podcast

Pixel Podcast

Riff and Ricky PGS
add
Youtube's Pixel Game Squad Riff &amp; Ricky created a podcast staring special guests and friends. Talking about the retro scene, community, pop culture, retro g... More
LeisureVideo GamesSociety & CultureTechnology
Youtube's Pixel Game Squad Riff &amp; Ricky created a podcast staring special guests and friends. Talking about the retro scene, community, pop culture, retro g... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Hoarding, Grading, Sensitive YouTubers, and Retro Rank List
    When Does Collecting Become Hoarding?Agree or Disagree ( Riff's Cheap Paper Signs )Are Gaming Expos Dead? Experiencing and Running an ExpoJealousy and Competitiveness Between Content CreatorsRanking Everyone's Favorite Retro YoutuberIs Grading Protecting Physical Media?Collect Regrets?FanboyismCA Weather for Swaps and Destroying the ShedNetworking and 1080 Snowboard on eBay and Sports  YouTube - Pixel Plus (Visual Episodes, Shorts, and Segments)Podcast  Crew- Riff, Ricky, KrisProducer- Curtis Sound Engineer and Switcher- Beto https://www.youtube.com/@pluspixel
    4/26/2023
    1:57:19
  • Collecting Scene and the Reselling Scene - Pixel Podcast Episode 1
    In this podcast the topics that are hit are:Reselling Not Being Accepted Among CollectorsWhy Hoarding is Accepted In the Collecting Scene?Emulation, is it illegal? (Kind of)Idiot Robs the Same Video Game Store TwiceThe Joy of Collecting Video Games and How we choose to CollectDrama on YouTube is DumbUncomfortable Topic About Video Game StoresWhy Gen Now Gaming feels like Crap compared to the 90's Gaming YouTube - Pixel Plus (Visual Episodes, Shorts, and Segments)Podcast  Crew- Riff, Ricky, KrisProducer- Curtis Sound Engineer and Switcher- Beto https://www.youtube.com/@pluspixel
    4/11/2023
    1:15:12

More Leisure podcasts

About Pixel Podcast

Youtube's Pixel Game Squad Riff &amp; Ricky created a podcast staring special guests and friends. Talking about the retro scene, community, pop culture, retro games, special stories, movies, on going events, swap meets, vintage clothing, fun games, interactive games, and so much more!
Podcast website

Listen to Pixel Podcast, Spoil Me and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Pixel Podcast

Pixel Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Pixel Podcast: Podcasts in Family