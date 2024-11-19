Cecily Bedwell on the Future of Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park
Curious about how design can honor history and inspire the future? Listen this week as Cecily Bedwell from Design Collective shares the vision behind the Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park Draft Master Plan. We dive into the site's complex legacy, the role of Antonia Hylton's book Madness, and how community input is guiding this innovative idea and shaping this transformative project.From plans for a museum and racial healing spaces to a contemplative "Path of Reverence" and a potential university satellite campus, this episode explores how history, community, and design come together to reimagine Crownsville as a place of nature and healing at the center of Anne Arundel County.
Vincent Moulden on Connecting People with Government
Hear about challenges and progress in efforts to build trust and collaboration between the people and their local government in an administration led by a former community organizer. You'll get to know Vincent the Peacemaker.
Jack Martin on Making Government Work Through IT
Unlock the secrets of government IT transformation with Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Information Technology Officer Jack Martin. Discover how IT innovations are revolutionizing government efficiency and service delivery, from transitioning paper-based processes to streamlined digital systems. Jack shares his inspiring 20-year journey, offering insights into the evolving role of IT in the government and the strategic importance of making technology accessible and understandable amidst budget challenges.Experience the power of modern technology as we explore significant advancements in land use management and public safety. Learn about the transformative shift to electronic systems, enabling efficient zoning, inspections, and permit applications online. The creation of the Real-Time Information Center (RTIC) at the police department showcases how video feeds and data sources enhance resource management and public safety. We delve into the challenges and successes of implementing these cutting-edge systems, emphasizing their impact on accountability and transparency for both county employees and constituents.Our conversation highlights the pivotal role of IT in supporting government operations and the professionals bridging the gap between technology and business. Discover how advanced technologies like body-worn cameras, GIS data, and CAD systems are integrated into emergency response strategies, while Paymentus simplifies bill payments for county residents. We reflect on the dedication required to secure funding, overcoming bureaucratic hurdles to improve county services, and the ongoing cycle of project completion and innovation that transforms the lives of residents and department heads alike.
Carl Snowden on History, Activism, and Hope for the Future
Join Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman for a compelling conversation with Carl Snowden, a prominent author, activist, and community leader. Discover how Carl's early life on a Maryland farm, where he witnessed racial injustices, ignited his lifelong commitment to civil rights and propelled him to influential roles in government and with the Caucus of African American Leaders. Through Carl's powerful stories from his youth, listeners gain a deep understanding of the roots of his activism and the significant impact of his work across local and state levels.The episode takes you through the spirited student activism of the 1970s in Annapolis, revealing how black students' demands for representation led to meaningful policy changes. Learn about the collaboration with the NAACP that led to the adoption of body-worn cameras for police officers, transforming perspectives on police-community relations. Reflecting on historical milestones like the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday as a national holiday, the discussion extends to future societal challenges and hope for the next generation. With storytelling at its core, this episode promises an insightful journey through past struggles and future aspirations.
Future-Proofing Anne Arundel: Matt Fleming on Resilience, Sweden, and What Comes Next
Learn how Executive Director Matt Fleming's childhood adventures in Saudi Arabia sparked a lifelong passion for coastal resource management and resilience. His unique journey, culminating in his leadership role at the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, weaves through the challenges of balancing environmental conservation with economic growth. From early experiences in the Red Sea to tackling coastal management issues in North Carolina, Matt's story is one of dedication to making Maryland's communities more resilient in the face of climate change.Unpack the intricate layers of resilience as we explore its impact across energy, transportation, food, water, and housing systems. Learn from Matt about the strategic approaches being employed to integrate resilience into project portfolios, highlighting innovative financing mechanisms and cross-sector collaborations. Throughout the episode, we draw inspiration from international examples like Sweden's achievements in urban sustainability, showcasing how proactive environmental strategies are not just beneficial but necessary for sustainable growth and economic viability.With a focus on urban resilience, shoreline restoration, and the collaborative spirit driving these efforts, Matt Fleming shares how Anne Arundel County aims to be a model for resilience, setting a precedent that could influence regions far beyond its borders. Join us as we discuss the vision for a fair and equitable strategy in resilience efforts, and the ambitious goals set to shape a sustainable future.
