داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت و جرائم سایبری سعید سوزن گر Saeed Souzangar با همکاری: نیلوفر جعفری و سجاد اصلانی نسخه فارسی پادکست معروف DarknetDiaries ...
  • Stuxnet | استاکس نت
    داستان بزرگترین حمله به تاسیسات اتمی ایران
    --------  
    18:26
  • Arya | آریا
    پادکست پینگ قسمت سوم داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت برگرفته از پادکست محبوب دارکنت دایاریز
    --------  
    45:00
  • Zeus | زئوس
    پادکست پینگ زئوس داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت برگرفته از Darknetdiaries
    --------  
    1:03:38
  • For Your Eyes Only | فقط برای چشمهای تو
    پادکست پینگ برگرفته از دارکنت دایاریز داستان نودها
    --------  
    1:03:46

داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت و جرائم سایبری سعید سوزن گر Saeed Souzangar با همکاری: نیلوفر جعفری و سجاد اصلانی نسخه فارسی پادکست معروف DarknetDiaries by Jack Rhysider website: https://souzangar.com email: [email protected]
