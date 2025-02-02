Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
Show podcast categories
Technology
PingPodcast | پادکست پینگ
PingPodcast | پادکست پینگ
souzangar
add
داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت و جرائم سایبری سعید سوزن گر Saeed Souzangar با همکاری: نیلوفر جعفری و سجاد اصلانی نسخه فارسی پادکست معروف DarknetDiaries ...
More
Technology
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Stuxnet | استاکس نت
داستان بزرگترین حمله به تاسیسات اتمی ایران
--------
18:26
Arya | آریا
پادکست پینگ قسمت سوم داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت برگرفته از پادکست محبوب دارکنت دایاریز
--------
45:00
Zeus | زئوس
پادکست پینگ زئوس داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت برگرفته از Darknetdiaries
--------
1:03:38
For Your Eyes Only | فقط برای چشمهای تو
پادکست پینگ برگرفته از دارکنت دایاریز داستان نودها
--------
1:03:46
About PingPodcast | پادکست پینگ
داستان هایی از لایه های تاریک اینترنت و جرائم سایبری سعید سوزن گر Saeed Souzangar با همکاری: نیلوفر جعفری و سجاد اصلانی نسخه فارسی پادکست معروف DarknetDiaries by Jack Rhysider website: https://souzangar.com email:
[email protected]
Podcast website
