Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisurePG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery
Listen to PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery in the App
Listen to PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery

Podcast PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery
Peih-Gee Law & David Spira
PG’s Playhouse, a fun little getaway filled with games, puzzles, and trivia, followed by some general nerdery. Hosted by Peih-Gee Law & David Spira and publishe...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • #1: Is Die Hard a Christmas Movie?
    In the inaugural episode of PG's Playhouse, Peih-Gee Law and David Spira are joined by immersive creator Tommy Honton to explore the controversial topic of whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie. We kick off with a game called "Christmas-fied" where non-Christmas movies are transformed into Christmas-themed titles by adding festive song lyrics. We also discuss Die Hard's Christmas credentials, and its tight writing and unique casting choices.   Production Credits Hosted by Peih-Gee Law & David Spira Puzzles by Peih-Gee Law Produced by Theresa Piazza Supported by Lisa Spira Edited by Peih-Gee Law Music by Matt Farthing Logo by Theresa Wagner
    --------  
    23:26

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery

PG’s Playhouse, a fun little getaway filled with games, puzzles, and trivia, followed by some general nerdery. Hosted by Peih-Gee Law & David Spira and published by RoomEscapeArtist.com.
Podcast website

Listen to PG’s Playhouse: Puzzles, games, trivia, & general nerdery, The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:50:18 AM