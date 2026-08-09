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18 episodes
- Episode 40 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guest U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Armstrong, host of the Moments in Leadership Podcast (https://www.themiloffice.com/; https://open.spotify.com/show/1hQl53NzCiJwlWS9xQZFw9).
Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 39 USecAF Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III Winners01/13/2026 | 56 mins.Episode 39 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guests Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III winners.
- Perigee is a US Space Force podcast hosted by the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force with special guests. On episode 37, CMSSF Bentivegna hosts special guests Colonel Nick Hague (NASA astronaut) and Sgt William Wallace, both Space Force guardians.
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About Perigee
Perigee is a U.S. Space Force podcast hosted by the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force with special guests.Podcast website
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