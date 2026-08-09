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Perigee

U.S. Space Force
Government
Perigee
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • Perigee

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 41 - CSO General Chance Saltzman

    08/09/2026 | 55 mins.
    Episode 41 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, featuring an exit interview and conversation with Chief of Space Operations General Chance Saltzman.
  • Perigee

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF Ep 40 - Moments in Leadership with Dave Armstrong

    05/04/2026 | 58 mins.
    Episode 40 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guest U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dave Armstrong, host of the Moments in Leadership Podcast (https://www.themiloffice.com/; https://open.spotify.com/show/1hQl53NzCiJwlWS9xQZFw9).
  • Perigee

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 39 USecAF Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III Winners

    01/13/2026 | 56 mins.
    Episode 39 of the Perigee Podcast, hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, with special guests Under Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeier and Guardian Arena III winners.
  • Perigee

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Ep 37 Col Hague and Sgt Wallace

    06/24/2025 | 58 mins.
    Perigee is a US Space Force podcast hosted by the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force with special guests. On episode 37, CMSSF Bentivegna hosts special guests Colonel Nick Hague (NASA astronaut) and Sgt William Wallace, both Space Force guardians.
  • Perigee

    Perigee Podcast feat. CMSSF - Episode 36 The Polaris Awards

    05/15/2025 | 56 mins.
    Episode 36 - hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna. The Polaris Awards is an annual recognition program built from the four Guardian Values of Character, Commitment, Connection and Courage.
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About Perigee
Perigee is a U.S. Space Force podcast hosted by the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force with special guests.
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