People's Party with Talib Kweli

DJ Drama Breaks Down His Amazing Mixtape Run, His Grammy with Tyler, the Creator, and the Wild Tale of His Rico Arrest

This live episode from the ON-AIR Fest in Brooklyn, NY, contains what is quite simply one of the best stories in the history of this show – DJ Drama telling the wild tale of his RICO arrest for making mixtapes. But that’s not all the episode has to offer! Drama also gives deep insight into his many massive collabs, his upcoming album, and his creative relationship with Tyler, the Creator. If you want to understand how mixtapes have shaped hip-hop... this is the one for you.