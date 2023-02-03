People's Party with Talib Kweli

People’s Party is a weekly interview show hosted by hip-hop legend Talib Kweli. The show features big-name guests exploring hip-hop, culture, and politics. More
Available Episodes
5 of 187
DJ Drama Breaks Down His Amazing Mixtape Run, His Grammy with Tyler, the Creator, and the Wild Tale of His Rico Arrest
This live episode from the ON-AIR Fest in Brooklyn, NY, contains what is quite simply one of the best stories in the history of this show – DJ Drama telling the wild tale of his RICO arrest for making mixtapes. But that’s not all the episode has to offer! Drama also gives deep insight into his many massive collabs, his upcoming album, and his creative relationship with Tyler, the Creator.
If you want to understand how mixtapes have shaped hip-hop... this is the one for you.
4/3/2023
5:48
Bob James Talks about Being the Most Sampled Man in Hip-Hop as Well as the Sonic Architect of Rap’s Golden Era
Multi Grammy-winning Jazz keyboardist, arranger, and record producer, Bob James, joins Talib Kweli at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City to talk about his legacy as the most sampled man in hip-hop.
James, who has become the inadvertent sonic architect of rap’s golden age by being sampled by everyone from Eric B and Rakim, to Run DMC Ghostface Killah, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliot, The Beastie Boys, and the Wu-Tang Clan (to name a very small few) breaks down why so many rappers love his work, and talks about the origins of the New Orleans Street beat.
James also shares stories about cutting records with legends like Chet Baker and Quincy Jones and offers his thoughts on some of the most memorable sample flips of his work.
For fans of the art of sampling and hip-hop in general, this is a must listen with a true GOAT of the genre.
3/20/2023
11:05
Jon Stewart on His Journey from Comedian to Activist, the Legacy of ‘the Daily Show,’ and the State of the Modern Media Landscape
Voice of a generation, Jon Stewart joins Talib Kweli at the Blue Note Jazz Club to talk about his journey from stand-up comedian to activist (and back to stand-up comedian). He reflects on the legacy of The Daily Show, the modern media landscape, and his new show The Problem With Jon Stewart.
Stewart also reflects on the passing of the Daily Show torch to Trevor Noah, and shares how he balances his passion for standup, making movies, and breaking down the news. Stewart also gives us insight into the struggles he faced helping to pass the Pact Act.
For old fans of The Daily Show and new fans of The Problem with Jon Stewart—as well as anyone who enjoys the art of great satire—this is a must-listen.
3/13/2023
5:10
After These Messages - Single (Talib Kweli and Madlib)
Check out this single from my new album Liberation 2, available now, only on Luminary. https://luminary.link/liberation2
Ft. Amani Fela (Talib Kweli Greene, Otis Jackson, Jr., Amani Fela Greene, Homer Banks, Carl Hampton, Raymond Jackson) Produced by Madlib. Recorded and mixed by Federico "c sik'' Lopez. Pen Skills Music (BMI) Songs of Windswept Pacific (BMI) all rights administered by BMG Rights Management (US) LLC, Loop Digga Publishing (BMI) administered by Sony/ATV Songs LLC. AMANIAINTHERE ASCAP 6845284. Samples a portion of “I'm Trying to Sing A Message To You"' By Luther Ingram, published by Irving c/o UMPG / Malaco. Sample Clearances by DMG Clearances, Inc. A&R Administration by Donna Dragotta
3/2/2023
4:06
Sam Jay on the Film “You People,” Her Comedy Specials, and the Challenges of Being the First Black Lesbian Writer on SNL
The hilarious and thoughtful comedian joins Talib Kweli at the Blue Note Jazz Club for an in-depth chat on her comedy career and life. Jay speaks on what she’s learned from working at the institution that is Saturday Night Live and takes us behind some of her most well-known sketches there, including “Black Jeopardy.” Jay also discusses her ingeniously-named HBO series, Pause, and her Netflix special 3 In The Morning.
The conversation ends with some rich discussion around the Netflix original, You People, and Jay’s role in the film.
This episode is a must-listen for hardcore SNL fans and people who love all-things comedy, plus anyone who loved the discourse around You People.