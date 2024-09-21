Pat, Jeremiah, and Caleb talk viewing failure as learnings, keeping your feet moving through life, how we view education, and more on this week's episode of People Over Paper.
--------
40:24
Supply & Demand
Jeremiah, Caleb, and Pat cover a whole lot of ground, just as they did in their playing days, in this week's pod. The guys talk supply and demand, Black History Month, housing, and more.
--------
50:57
Being Stronger Than The Algorithm
Patrick, Caleb, and Jeremiah talk how you can "be stronger than the algorithm" on social media. They each share the importance of getting outside your bubble of bad habits and being intentional with what you surround yourself with to bring out the best in you.
--------
56:15
The Firm Foundation
Jeremiah, Patrick, and Caleb talk the process involved in growing their faith.
--------
51:43
Introducing: People Over Paper
Jeremiah Hall, Caleb Kelly, and Patrick Fields introduce listeners to the inaugural episode of People Over Paper.Edited by Collin McDaniel.