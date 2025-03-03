Episode 1 - Peace, Love and Pollinators - Introduction
In this short but essential first episode, host Trevor Smith introduces himself and shares the inspiration behind Peace, Love & Pollinators. Get a sneak peek at what’s to come—expert guests, actionable tips, and deep dives into the connections between plants, people, and the planet.
7:17
Episode 2 - Digging into Creating a Pollinator Garden - With Guest Cheryl Salantino
In this episode of Peace, Love, and Pollinators, host Trevor Smith sits down with landscape designer, educator, and native plant advocate Cheryl Salatino. With over 20 years of experience and a passion for purposeful, ecologically sound design, Cheryl has helped shape the Native Plant Pollinator Guidelines, providing essential insights into creating sustainable landscapes.Together, Trevor and Cheryl explore the steps to designing a thriving pollinator garden, from plant selection to habitat creation, and how to transform any outdoor space into a sanctuary for bees, butterflies, and other essential pollinators. Cheryl shares her expertise on why being present in the garden is key to understanding and supporting the natural world.Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting your journey into pollinator-friendly landscaping, this episode is packed with practical advice, inspiration, and a deep appreciation for the beauty and function of native plants.
Welcome to Peace, Love & Pollinators, the podcast that’s anything but your typical gardening show. We’re here to transform how you see your backyard, balcony, or local park by uncovering the powerful connections between you, your plants, and the planet.From pollinator-friendly gardening hacks to creating green spaces that fight climate change, we explore more than just what to plant—we dig into why it matters. You are listening to PEACE, LOVE & POLLINATORS
