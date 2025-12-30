As the calendar year closes out, Eden Ratliff sits down with Brandon Ford and Dave Pribulka to talk about strategic planning in the real world: not as a glossy document, but as a working “rudder” for budget decisions, priorities, and day-to-day execution.They dig into the tension between aspirational goals (the “why”) and cross-offable action steps (the “how”)—including how to avoid plans that sound inspiring but don’t translate into steps, owners, timelines, or resources.Along the way, they compare planning approaches in large and small communities, debate when to use consultants vs. doing the work in-house, and talk honestly about what happens when boards turn over and want to toss the plan on the shelf.Generation on the Rise is produced by Nancy Hess and features Eden Ratliff (Middletown Township Manager, Bucks County PA), Brandon Ford (Lower Merion Assistant Township Manager, Montgomery County PA, and Dave Pribulka (Bellefonte Borough Manager, Centre County PA)Subscribe to MuniSquare on Substack and sign up for the Generation on the Rise feed.Highlights00:00 - Welcome & Year-End Check-In00:01 - Episode Introduction: Strategic Planning00:02 - Brandon's Love/Hate Relationship with Strategic Planning00:03 - The Chicken or Egg Debate: Aspirational vs. Practical00:04 - Dave Introduces "Cross-Offable" Action Steps00:05 - The Comp Plan vs. Strategic Plan Hierarchy Debate00:07 - Eden's Cascade Model: How Plans Connect00:08 - Lower Merion's Annual Priorities Workshop Process00:11 - Strategic Planning for Small Communities00:15 - Dave: Small Communities Need It MORE00:17 - Brandon's Reality Check: Need vs. Resources00:18 - In-House vs. Hiring Consultants00:20 - Dave on Pros and Cons of Each Approach00:22 - Eden's Charlottesville Story: Third-Party Facilitation00:24 - Most Memorable Planning Experiences00:26 - Eden's 112-Person Strategic Team: "Planning Is Messy"00:28 - Strategic Plans Cannot Replace Policy Process00:30 - The Big Question: What When Boards Throw Out Your Plan?00:31 - Defining AMI and ALICE (Housing Affordability Context)00:34 - Dave: Sometimes Things Just Change00:35 - "Failing to Plan Is Planning to Fail" - True or False?00:37 - Emergency Planning Discussion00:38 - Dave's Key Insight: Strategic Plans Give Managers "Cover"00:40 - Final Wisdom: Planning for Communities of All Sizes00:41 - Closing & Where to Listen