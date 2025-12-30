When Loyalty Gets Complicated in Local Government - Generation on the Rise shows us some heat!
12/30/2025 | 53 mins.
Summary: In this thought-provoking episode, Brandon, Dave, and Eden tackle the complex topic of workplace loyalty in local government. The hosts debate what loyalty means in practice, whether it’s connected to tenure, and how it differs from professionalism. The conversation takes an unexpected turn into residency requirements, sparking passionate disagreement about whether living in the community you serve impacts your work. As they wrap up 2024, the hosts announce exciting changes coming in 2025, including guest appearances.Generation on the Rise is produced by Nancy Hess (Publisher of MuniSquare) and features Eden Ratliff (Middletown Township Manager, Bucks County PA), Brandon Ford (Lower Merion Assistant Township Manager, Montgomery County PA, and Dave Pribulka (Bellefonte Borough Manager, Centre County PA)MuniSquare is a reader-supported publication. To subscribe to this feed, receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Show Notes:What does workplace loyalty mean in local government?The connection (or disconnection) between loyalty and tenureICMA’s two-year standard and generational shifts in career mobilityProfessionalism vs. loyalty: which matters more?The heated residency debate: does living in your community change your recommendations?Small town dynamics vs. larger municipalitiesLooking ahead: Generation on the Rise adds guests in 2025!Timestamps:00:00 - Cold open: ICMA’s two-year standard discussion01:00 - Holiday gift assembly war stories05:00 - Defining workplace loyalty in local government08:00 - The role of personal affinity in job selection11:00 - Measuring loyalty: what does it look like?15:00 - The two-year standard and its implications18:00 - Why managers move more frequently now22:00 - ICMA’s two-year standard revisited27:00 - Loyalty vs. professionalism in difficult decisions31:00 - The residency debate begins40:00 - Does living in your community affect recommendations?46:00 - Generational differences in mobility and commitment50:00 - Episode wrap-up and 2025 announcement
Strategic Planning: From Vision to the Cross-offable Action
12/17/2025 | 41 mins.
As the calendar year closes out, Eden Ratliff sits down with Brandon Ford and Dave Pribulka to talk about strategic planning in the real world: not as a glossy document, but as a working “rudder” for budget decisions, priorities, and day-to-day execution.They dig into the tension between aspirational goals (the “why”) and cross-offable action steps (the “how”)—including how to avoid plans that sound inspiring but don’t translate into steps, owners, timelines, or resources.Along the way, they compare planning approaches in large and small communities, debate when to use consultants vs. doing the work in-house, and talk honestly about what happens when boards turn over and want to toss the plan on the shelf.Generation on the Rise is produced by Nancy Hess and features Eden Ratliff (Middletown Township Manager, Bucks County PA), Brandon Ford (Lower Merion Assistant Township Manager, Montgomery County PA, and Dave Pribulka (Bellefonte Borough Manager, Centre County PA)Subscribe to MuniSquare on Substack and sign up for the Generation on the Rise feed.Highlights00:00 - Welcome & Year-End Check-In00:01 - Episode Introduction: Strategic Planning00:02 - Brandon's Love/Hate Relationship with Strategic Planning00:03 - The Chicken or Egg Debate: Aspirational vs. Practical00:04 - Dave Introduces "Cross-Offable" Action Steps00:05 - The Comp Plan vs. Strategic Plan Hierarchy Debate00:07 - Eden's Cascade Model: How Plans Connect00:08 - Lower Merion's Annual Priorities Workshop Process00:11 - Strategic Planning for Small Communities00:15 - Dave: Small Communities Need It MORE00:17 - Brandon's Reality Check: Need vs. Resources00:18 - In-House vs. Hiring Consultants00:20 - Dave on Pros and Cons of Each Approach00:22 - Eden's Charlottesville Story: Third-Party Facilitation00:24 - Most Memorable Planning Experiences00:26 - Eden's 112-Person Strategic Team: "Planning Is Messy"00:28 - Strategic Plans Cannot Replace Policy Process00:30 - The Big Question: What When Boards Throw Out Your Plan?00:31 - Defining AMI and ALICE (Housing Affordability Context)00:34 - Dave: Sometimes Things Just Change00:35 - "Failing to Plan Is Planning to Fail" - True or False?00:37 - Emergency Planning Discussion00:38 - Dave's Key Insight: Strategic Plans Give Managers "Cover"00:40 - Final Wisdom: Planning for Communities of All Sizes00:41 - Closing & Where to Listen
Navigating Bias in Local Government
12/09/2025 | 58 mins.
In this episode of ‘Generation on the Rise’, the hosts Dave Pribulka, Eden Ratliff, and Brandon Ford “go there” to unpack the inherent biases present in local government, and how it can impact decision-making processes. They explore how biases affect hiring practices and public policy formation, emphasizing the need for a culture of challenge and building perspective in leadership. The conversation also touches on the impact of confirmation bias and the necessity of engaging with voices from outside familiar turf to challenge the status quo.Chapters02:51 The Meaning Behind ‘Generation on the Rise’12:06 Understanding Bias in Local Government23:47 Bias in Hiring Processes and Practices28:27 Navigating Education Choices in Suburban Life29:41 Blind Reviews and Bias in Hiring31:35 The Importance of Diverse Perspectives33:17 Creating a Culture of Disagreement35:01 Affinity Bias in Team Dynamics37:47 The CAO and Assistant Relationship42:54 Confirmation Bias in Municipal Management54:58 The Impact of Experience on Management Bias59:22 Bias in Public Policy Formation
Generation on the Rise: Work Life Balance
11/26/2025 | 47 mins.
In this episode, Brandon Ford leads the conversation with co- hosts Eden Ratlif and Dave Pribulka. They discuss the challenges of work-life balance in local government, touching on public comment dynamics, the pioneering leaf blower ban initiative, and the importance of personal life beyond work. They explore generational differences in work expectations, the impact of remote work policies, and the recent implementation of a paid parental leave policy. The conversation emphasizes the need for boundaries and support in achieving a healthy work-life balance.Highlights include: why culture starts at the top (and why “first in, last out” can quietly poison a workplace), why “email jail” keeps people from fully unplugging, what it looks like to structure remote work without creating resentment, and a concrete example of a benefits move that actually supports families: a 12-week paid parental leave policy that includes birth, non-birth parents, adoption, and foster adoption.“Work-life balance is not about time management. It’s about boundary management. You could always make the time work, but it’s those boundaries—setting those boundaries up.” - Brandon
Generation on the Rise - How to Shape Your Team
11/21/2025 | 42 mins.
Hosts Dave Pribulka, Eden Ratliff, and Brandon Ford, candid talk about shaping your team in your municipal organizations. They explore the essential roles needed in local government, the importance of dedicated HR departments, and the challenges of managing diverse personalities within teams. The conversation delves into the hiring process, community engagement in recruitment, and the dynamics of leadership, emphasizing the need for a balance between doers and thinkers.TAKEAWAYSHR is crucial for understanding municipal dynamics.Community engagement is vital in the hiring process.The role of the police chief can significantly impact management.Home Rule Charters allow municipalities to create their own regulations.Public safety funding is often misallocated in municipalities.Dedicated HR departments can enhance employee wellness and education.Managing doers and thinkers requires different strategies.Building relationships with new leaders is essential for team cohesion.Internal service departments play a key role in supporting operations.The hiring process should focus on culture fit and qualifications.
