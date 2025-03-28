Pastor Rick's Daily Hope on Oneplace.com

The Word of Substitution - Part One

When Jesus was on the cross, he spoke seven words that define love in action. They hold the keys for finding fulfillment in your life, career, and relationships. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches this seven-part series, The Seven Greatest Words of Love. When you hear the word substitute, you may think of something like a substitute teacher or a substitute ingredient. But, for a Christian, it's a term that has eternal significance. Jesus was a substitute for you when he died for your sins. In this message, Pastor Rick teaches what that means and how it shows God loves you so much that he sent Jesus to pay for your sins. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches why Jesus had to pay the penalty for your sins.