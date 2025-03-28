Pastor Rick's Daily Hope on Oneplace.com

When you hear the word substitute, you may think of something like a substitute teacher or a substitute ingredient. But, for a Christian, it’s a term that has eternal significance. Jesus was a substitute for you when he died for your sins. In this message, Pastor Rick teaches what that means and how it shows God loves you so much that he sent Jesus to pay for your sins.
In this message, Pastor Rick continues to explain what it meant for Jesus to die in your place on the cross.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/1103/29
--------
25:00
The Word of Substitution - Part One
When Jesus was on the cross, he spoke seven words that define love in action. They hold the keys for finding fulfillment in your life, career, and relationships. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches this seven-part series, The Seven Greatest Words of Love.
When you hear the word substitute, you may think of something like a substitute teacher or a substitute ingredient. But, for a Christian, it’s a term that has eternal significance. Jesus was a substitute for you when he died for your sins. In this message, Pastor Rick teaches what that means and how it shows God loves you so much that he sent Jesus to pay for your sins.
Join Pastor Rick as he teaches why Jesus had to pay the penalty for your sins.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/1103/29
--------
25:00
The Word of Love - Part Two
God put you on this planet to learn how to love. And if you don’t learn to love, you’ll miss the point of life. Join Pastor Rick as he explains how you can learn to love God and learn to love your neighbor as yourself.
In this message, Pastor Rick explains how Jesus’ word of love from the cross reveals God’s compassion, tenderness, and concern for you.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/1103/29
--------
25:00
The Word of Love - Part One
When Jesus was on the cross, he spoke seven words that define love in action. They hold the keys for finding fulfillment in your life, career, and relationships. Join Pastor Rick as he teaches this seven-part series, The Seven Greatest Words of Love.
God put you on this planet to learn how to love. And if you don’t learn to love, you’ll miss the point of life. Join Pastor Rick as he explains how you can learn to love God and learn to love your neighbor as yourself.
The fact is, you can’t love like Jesus loves on your own. You can only do it by God’s power. In this message, Pastor Rick explains how God helps us learn to love others like he loves us.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/1103/29
--------
25:00
The Word of Assurance - Part Three
When you become a believer in Jesus, you are assured of your salvation. But some Christians still question their salvation. In this message series, Pastor Rick explains how the word of assurance from Christ on the cross can give you confidence that God keeps his promises.
Nailed to a cross next to Jesus, one thief asked Christ to remember him when the Lord came into his kingdom. And Jesus replied, I assure you, today you will be with me in paradise’ (Luke 23:43 NLT). In this message, Pastor Rick examines the four characteristics of salvation that will help you believe and trust in Jesus.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/1103/29
Pastor Rick’s Daily Hope brings biblical hope and encouragement to people around the world. Through his daily audio and written devotional Bible teaching, Pastor Rick shares the hope of Christ and the biblical truths people need to fulfill God’s purposes for their life.https://PastorRick.com