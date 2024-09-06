National Guard Snipers | Josh and John

Have you ever wondered what it takes to be part of an elite military reconnaissance unit? In this episode, I chat with Josh and John, two snipers from the Maryland Army National Guard, about their journey to becoming—and excelling in—one of the military’s most challenging roles. Tune in to explore the world of military sniping, cross-training, and the unique blend of skills that extend beyond the battlefield. Meet the Guests John: An 11 Bravo (infantry) scout and sniper section member, John shares his journey from multimedia production to military service. Josh: He explains how he transitioned from a basic training “old guy” to a dedicated member of the National Guard sniper team. Training & Selection Process Josh and John discuss the rigorous selection process for joining the National Guard sniper section, detailing the physical and mental endurance required. Josh shares insights into the unit’s approach to training, emphasizing self-discipline and resilience. You’ll learn about the intense team-building and practical skills necessary to succeed in a sniper unit, including weapon qualification and specialized skills like creating and using ghillie suits. Civilian Life and Career Crossovers In addition to their National Guard responsibilities, Josh and John hold civilian jobs that influence their work as snipers. Many members in the unit balance careers in fields such as law enforcement, firefighting, and even multimedia production, like John. This crossover highlights the unique versatility of National Guard service members, who bring civilian skills into military operations. Social Media and Community Engagement John discusses his“Violence Through Silence” social media page. Created as a recruiting tool, the page aims to engage potential recruits and educate the public on sniper techniques and equipment. John explains their social media strategy, the type of content they share, and how it resonates with diverse audiences—from Airsoft enthusiasts to active-duty soldiers. “Honestly, we started this page [Violence Through Silence] more so as a recruiting tool for ourselves… We put out selection dates, but none of the company commanders wanted to lose their good guys, so we had to start advertising on our own. We want it to be a tool for useful information but also look badass at the same time.” - Josh. “That’s the cool part about the Guard—everybody has different skill sets… If we’re running something where we need high-angle rescue, we’ll go to one of the firefighter dudes with that experience. It’s kind of funny how our civilian skills can apply to the team.” - John. Resources Violence Through Silence Instagram Violence Through Silence YouTube Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.co