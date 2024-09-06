Powered by RND
Part-Time Hitter

Part-Time Hitter is designed to help you thrive as a reservist.
  Dominating the Weather | Air National Guard SWO MSGT Alek Schafer
    What role does weather forecasting play in military operations? In this episode, I’m joined by MSGT Alex Schafer of the Air National Guard. Alek Schafer is a staff weather officer in the Air National Guard who has spent multiple tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa supporting the 160th SOAR, SOCAFRICA, AFSOC and multiple Army National Guard Aviation echelons. From the unique responsibilities of a Staff Weather Officer (SWO) to his reflections on mentoring the next generation of leaders, this conversation explores the intersection of service, adaptability, and leadership. Highlights from MSGT Schafer's Career Active Duty Beginnings: MSGT Schafer started his military journey on active duty, signing up as an open general recruit in 2007. Meteorology Expertise: He explains the critical role of SWOs in supporting Army aviation and operational readiness, including experiences during deployments to Fort Bliss and Afghanistan. Defining Moments: Alek recounts the challenge of forecasting weather during pivotal missions, including the limitations of weather predictions and the lessons learned from commanding officers. The Importance of Leadership in the Military Mentorship and Growth: Alek emphasizes the significance of finding mentors outside your field and cultivating a personalized leadership style. Evolving Responsibilities: As a senior enlisted leader, he reflects on the shift from technical focus to broader leadership responsibilities, aiming to prepare soldiers and airmen for future conflicts. Technical Expertise Meets Real-World Impact The Role of Data: Schafer discusses the sophisticated tools available to military meteorologists, including the Air Force's proprietary weather models. Challenges in a Data-Contested Environment: He sheds light on the importance of maintaining forecasting capabilities, even in data-denied scenarios. Advice for Aspiring Military Professionals Be Passionate and Resilient: Whether in meteorology or another field, Alek encourages embracing challenges with a mindset of growth. Adaptation and Innovation: He highlights the need for the next generation to train smarter, faster, and stronger to meet the complexities of modern warfare. “Find a mentor outside your career field or even your branch—someone you admire, not to emulate completely, but to learn from and incorporate aspects of their approach into your own leadership style. Strive to understand what it truly means to be a patriot and a leader. Know your purpose, and take the time to research and understand the "why" behind what you do. As I always say, "The REG will set you free." Be passionate about your work, whether in the military or elsewhere, because passion drives commitment.” - Alek Schafer. Resources Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.com
    57:06
  A New Approach to Veteran Hiring and Resumes | Forces Horizon
    How can you use your military skills to achieve civilian career success? Join me as I chat with Devon Smith and Ben Robb, military veterans and the founders of Forces Horizon. They share how their groundbreaking platform is helping veterans, reservists, and National Guard members transition smoothly into civilian careers. Forces Horizon’s Mission After experiencing ex-military life firsthand, the founders identified a major challenge faced by many service members: bridging the disconnect between military skills and civilian job opportunities. Many veterans and reservists face underemployment or struggle to effectively convey the value of their skills to potential employers. Motivated by a shared desire to create change, Devon and Ben developed Forces Horizon as a solution to this problem. The platform leverages AI technology to simplify the job application process, automate resume creation, and connect military talent with companies that truly value their expertise. Their mission is to ensure that service members don't just find jobs -- they thrive in roles that recognize and utilize their military abilities. New Features to Support the Job Hunt Building a resume is difficult, but Forces Horizon’s AI-powered resume generator quickly translates military skills into civilian terms. The platform also includes a federal job application tool to make it easier to create resumes for government roles. For companies, Forces Horizon offers seamless integration with applicant tracking systems (ATS), streamlining the process of finding ideal candidates. Looking ahead, the founders plan to introduce an interactive interview simulator with real-time feedback to give users an edge in their job searches. Commitment to Building Stronger Partnerships Forces Horizon collaborates with organizations like Honeywell to make the hiring process more veteran-friendly. These partnerships create opportunities for service members to transition into meaningful civilian careers that align with their military backgrounds. "The biggest challenge for veterans transitioning is often translating military skills into civilian terms. Forces Horizon bridges that gap, ensuring veterans can effectively showcase their value to employers." – Devon Smith. "At the heart of what we do is mapping military experience to civilian life in a way that’s scalable, personalized, and automated—helping veterans unlock their full potential in the job market." – Ben Robb. Resources Forces Horizon Forces Horizon on Instagram Forces Horizon on LinkedIn Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.com
    38:04
  Army Reserve Military Intelligence and Policy Work | CPT Nicholas Rodman
    How do reservists bridge the civil-military divide, and why does it matter for national defense? In this episode, I chat with my longtime friend and TPU Military Intelligence Officer, Captain Nicholas Rodman, to explore the answers to these questions and more. He shares his military journey and insights on the critical role of reservists in connecting the military and civilian worlds. Meet CPT Nicholas Rodman Before joining the military, Nicholas spent five years as a Congressional staffer on the House Armed Services Committee. His role there provided him with a deep understanding of defense policy, which ultimately shaped his decision to serve. From navigating Officer Candidate School (OCS) to commanding a Human Intelligence (HUMINT) company, Nicholas recounts his challenges and the lessons he has learned along the way. Balancing Civilian and Military Life Nicholas discusses the unique challenges faced by reservists who balance their military careers with demanding civilian jobs. Reflecting on his own experiences and his work with organizations like Friendly Forces, he highlights the importance of educating employers about reservists' contributions and rights. Geopolitics: Ukraine, China, and Beyond Nicholas analyzes major global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the potential challenges with China over Taiwan. He discusses the strategic implications for NATO, the role of deterrence, and the interconnectedness of global events. Reflections on the Next Generation Despite the challenges, Nicholas is optimistic about the future of the Army Reserve and its ability to adapt to changing times. He shares his thoughts on how the new generation of soldiers brings fresh perspectives and skills to the military. “I think the Army, more than any other branch, is a reflection of American society. It's the largest branch. I think our generation often looks down on Gen Z and even younger kids. But I think they bring some value. They're a lot more tech-savvy, and they question orthodoxies more, which can be both good and bad in the military.” - Nicholas Rodman. Resources Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.com
    50:20
  National Guard Snipers | Josh and John
    Have you ever wondered what it takes to be part of an elite military reconnaissance unit? In this episode, I chat with Josh and John, two snipers from the Maryland Army National Guard, about their journey to becoming—and excelling in—one of the military’s most challenging roles. Tune in to explore the world of military sniping, cross-training, and the unique blend of skills that extend beyond the battlefield. Meet the Guests John: An 11 Bravo (infantry) scout and sniper section member, John shares his journey from multimedia production to military service. Josh: He explains how he transitioned from a basic training “old guy” to a dedicated member of the National Guard sniper team. Training & Selection Process Josh and John discuss the rigorous selection process for joining the National Guard sniper section, detailing the physical and mental endurance required. Josh shares insights into the unit’s approach to training, emphasizing self-discipline and resilience. You’ll learn about the intense team-building and practical skills necessary to succeed in a sniper unit, including weapon qualification and specialized skills like creating and using ghillie suits. Civilian Life and Career Crossovers In addition to their National Guard responsibilities, Josh and John hold civilian jobs that influence their work as snipers. Many members in the unit balance careers in fields such as law enforcement, firefighting, and even multimedia production, like John. This crossover highlights the unique versatility of National Guard service members, who bring civilian skills into military operations. Social Media and Community Engagement John discusses his“Violence Through Silence” social media page. Created as a recruiting tool, the page aims to engage potential recruits and educate the public on sniper techniques and equipment. John explains their social media strategy, the type of content they share, and how it resonates with diverse audiences—from Airsoft enthusiasts to active-duty soldiers. “Honestly, we started this page [Violence Through Silence] more so as a recruiting tool for ourselves… We put out selection dates, but none of the company commanders wanted to lose their good guys, so we had to start advertising on our own. We want it to be a tool for useful information but also look badass at the same time.” - Josh. “That’s the cool part about the Guard—everybody has different skill sets… If we’re running something where we need high-angle rescue, we’ll go to one of the firefighter dudes with that experience. It’s kind of funny how our civilian skills can apply to the team.” - John. Resources Violence Through Silence Instagram Violence Through Silence YouTube Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.co
    1:05:39
  VA Loans and Your Mortgage with Stand For Justice | Jonathan Shaffner and Diana Deen
    A study by the Office of Inspector General found that 85% of the eight million people in COVID forbearance weren’t offered the programs they qualified for. The percentage is even higher among veterans and reservists. VA home loans are meant to help veterans afford mortgages, but many aren’t being informed about them. Join me and my guests as we discuss the impact of COVID-19 forbearance and the fight for veterans’ financial rights. Guest’s Introductions After realizing the current problems many homeowners face due to post-COVID forbearance complications, especially veterans and reservists, Colonel (Retired) John Shaffner and Diana Deen joined forces to encourage veterans to seek financial stability assistance. They created The Stand For Justice Program, an initiative dedicated to helping veterans with complications related to VA home loans. The program addresses issues from mismanaged forbearance agreements and unfair loan practices. Challenges with VA Loans and COVID-19 Forbearance Colonel Shaffner and Diana Deen discuss the complications veterans face when reinstating loans after COVID-19 forbearance. Mismanagement and poor communication from mortgage servicers and the VA left veterans without access to necessary support programs. These inefficiencies caused problems like unexpected loan refinancing at higher rates and erroneous foreclosure notices, especially for deployed service members. Regulatory Gaps and Potential Solutions We discuss the systematic gaps and failures in enforcing new forbearance laws. Shaffner highlights the recent CFPB regulation requiring non-bank financial institutions to register a responsible individual for accountability. Advocacy and Community Involvement Through their advocacy efforts with Congress and VA contacts, they have made strides toward long-term solutions to prevent foreclosure among veterans and ensure compliance with new regulations. “When loans get sold, bigger mistakes are made, and it is a challenge. It takes a lot of strength if you're an individual. Most of us, when we start having problems with our finances or problems with paying our mortgage, we tend to shrink back. But actually what we're here to do is help people stand up and fight the system. It's not about the individual. It's really about the system. It's not set up to help people win. They're supposed to be helping you win.” - Diana Deen. Resources Website: www.stand-for-justice.com Email: [email protected] Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard. http://friendlyforces.com http://thefrattyguard.com
Part-Time Hitter is designed to help you thrive as a reservist. We have conversations with reservists who are doing great things as a part of their service or in their civilian life, and give you the information you need to reach your goals. Listen in for information about programs, services, and bonuses you can take advantage of. Life as a reservist can be a tough balance, but Part-Time Hitter is here with the inspiration and tools you need to thrive.
