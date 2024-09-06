Dominating the Weather | Air National Guard SWO MSGT Alek Schafer
What role does weather forecasting play in military operations? In this episode, I’m joined by MSGT Alex Schafer of the Air National Guard. Alek Schafer is a staff weather officer in the Air National Guard who has spent multiple tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa supporting the 160th SOAR, SOCAFRICA, AFSOC and multiple Army National Guard Aviation echelons. From the unique responsibilities of a Staff Weather Officer (SWO) to his reflections on mentoring the next generation of leaders, this conversation explores the intersection of service, adaptability, and leadership.
Highlights from MSGT Schafer's Career
Active Duty Beginnings: MSGT Schafer started his military journey on active duty, signing up as an open general recruit in 2007.
Meteorology Expertise: He explains the critical role of SWOs in supporting Army aviation and operational readiness, including experiences during deployments to Fort Bliss and Afghanistan.
Defining Moments: Alek recounts the challenge of forecasting weather during pivotal missions, including the limitations of weather predictions and the lessons learned from commanding officers.
The Importance of Leadership in the Military
Mentorship and Growth: Alek emphasizes the significance of finding mentors outside your field and cultivating a personalized leadership style.
Evolving Responsibilities: As a senior enlisted leader, he reflects on the shift from technical focus to broader leadership responsibilities, aiming to prepare soldiers and airmen for future conflicts.
Technical Expertise Meets Real-World Impact
The Role of Data: Schafer discusses the sophisticated tools available to military meteorologists, including the Air Force's proprietary weather models.
Challenges in a Data-Contested Environment: He sheds light on the importance of maintaining forecasting capabilities, even in data-denied scenarios.
Advice for Aspiring Military Professionals
Be Passionate and Resilient: Whether in meteorology or another field, Alek encourages embracing challenges with a mindset of growth.
Adaptation and Innovation: He highlights the need for the next generation to train smarter, faster, and stronger to meet the complexities of modern warfare.
“Find a mentor outside your career field or even your branch—someone you admire, not to emulate completely, but to learn from and incorporate aspects of their approach into your own leadership style. Strive to understand what it truly means to be a patriot and a leader. Know your purpose, and take the time to research and understand the "why" behind what you do. As I always say, "The REG will set you free." Be passionate about your work, whether in the military or elsewhere, because passion drives commitment.” - Alek Schafer.
Resources
Part-Time Hitter is a collaborative initiative by Friendly Forces and The Fratty Guard.
http://friendlyforces.com
http://thefrattyguard.com