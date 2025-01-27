Serving parents and children strikes at the heart of what makes us human, and as people who work with families as closely as we do we know that sharing stories and experiences offer some of the strongest ways to connect, reflect, and enrich our growing community. This podcast will highlight stories of home visitors, parent educators, trainers, doulas, and researchers – and take listeners behind the scenes of our evidence-based model, and the people who bring it to life. Series launches January 28, 2025.

In our series premiere episode, Constance Gully, President and CEO of Parents as Teachers, breaks down what home visiting is (and what it isn’t), how home visiting fits into the ecosystem of families, and why it's so important to the health and well-being of both parents and their children."

Parent Educators are the beating heart of our organization, and as people who work with families and children as closely as we do, we know that sharing stories and experiences offer some of the strongest ways to connect, reflect, and enrich our growing community. In each of these special bonus episodes, we'll turn our spotlight onto the personal stories of the people who make the Parents as Teachers program happen and hear from home visitors, parent educators, trainers, doulas, and so many more. In our first bonus episode, 40-year Parents as Teacher veteran Freda Markley shares her story.

Parents as Teachers has been working with families for over 40 years, matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular, personal home visits during a child's earliest years to build strong communities, thriving families, and children that are healthy, safe, and learning. Our internationally recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 40 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. Parents as Teachers currently serves nearly 180,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries, and one U.S. territory.