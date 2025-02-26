Are you about to crash out? Or are you capping like skibidi ohio? In this episode, we’ve got the five most popular slang terms you should know — and be annoying your child with. Plus, learn all of the ways kids are changing the spelling of words to avoid filters on social media.Check out our slang guide: https://www.bark.us/blog/teen-text-speak-codes-every-parent-should-know/And our emoji slang guide: https://www.bark.us/blog/emoji-slang-guide/
13:44
Key Takeaways from the Bark 2024 Annual Report
Go over the 2024 annual report and dive deeper into our findings so that parents have a better understanding of just what kids are facing online today. Be sure to cover how we saw an increase in almost every category across the report, the top apps flagged, common themes, etc.View the full report here: https://www.bark.us/annual-report-2024/
24:19
Eye-opening Stats from the 2024 Pew Teen Research Study
Lots of people guess how kids spend time online, but the PEW Research has the receipts. Their recent survey features eye-opening information about the platforms teens are using, how much time they spend on them, and more. We’ve got a breakdown of what parents need to know.View the full study here: https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2024/12/12/teens-social-media-and-technology-2024/
26:44
5 Trends Your Teen Will Definitely Be Into in 2025
Curious what’s going to be in and what’s going to be out with Gen Alpha in 2025? Titania has a few forecasts that parents definitely need to know about — from TikTok Shop to apps that prioritize mental health.You can read the full Parents article here.
25:28
Welcome to Parenting in a Tech World: Podcast Edition
Welcome to Parenting in a Tech World, the podcast for families raising kids in the digital age. Join Bark CMO Titania Jordan as she unpacks digital dangers, discusses the latest viral social media trends, and shares expert tips for helping protect kids online and in real life. Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/parentinggeeks
