About Muscle Science for Women

Hosted by health coach and author Ashleigh VanHouten and nutritionist and strength and conditioning specialist Rachel Gregory - co-creators of the Muscle Science for Women training program - this podcast dives into all aspects of fitness including nutrition, training, recovery, fitness culture, and so much more, all with a focus on addressing women's unique goals and challenges. It's conversational, interactive, and will help listeners understand their bodies and how to achieve their goals.