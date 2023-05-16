Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ashleigh VanHouten & Rachel Gregory
Hosted by health coach and author Ashleigh VanHouten and nutritionist and strength and conditioning specialist Rachel Gregory - co-creators of the Muscle Science for Women training program
Health & FitnessNutrition
Hosted by health coach and author Ashleigh VanHouten and nutritionist and strength and conditioning specialist Rachel Gregory - co-creators of the Muscle Scien...
Available Episodes

  • Ep 35: A deep dive on Hormone Replacement Therapy for Women
    In this episode, Rachel and Ashleigh dive deeper into the topic of hormone replacement therapy for women, attempting to clear up some misconceptions and provide information for listeners to better inform their own further research. (As a reminder, this episode does not contain medical advice and is meant for general information and entertainment purposes only.) The ladies cover topics including: Some common misconceptions around the health risks of HRT for women, and where these misconceptions stemmed from; An overview of The Women’s Health Initiative, the largest-ever hormone replacement therapy clinical trial, the results that came from it and the limitations and issues with this study; The differences between synthetic and bio-identical hormones; Some concluding thoughts on how to conduct your own research and speak to your care provider if you're interested in learning more about HRT. If you have topic ideas or questions for the hosts, send them to [email protected] Check out our new program, the Grow Your Glutes Workshop. More info on our flagship strength training program, Muscle Science for Women. And thank you to show sponsor BUBS Naturals! They offer the best quality collagen and powdered MCT on the market, and they give 10% of their earnings to charity-supporting veterans. They've also recently launched some new products, including their Origin Blend coffee beans, so now they're a one-stop shop for your boosted caffeine needs :) Try their new brews and related products at bubsnaturals.com and get a full 20% off your order with the code MSW20. Shoutout to our show sponsor Active Stacks! They make high-quality beef protein isolate in two delicious flavors, chocolate and vanilla. They're made with cocoa and vanilla paste, not that unexplained "natural flavoring" you see listed everywhere, so it tastes better and mixes well into your protein shakes or baking. Beef protein is often easier to digest than whey protein for many people, and it's high in glycine, an amino acid that is the main building block for collagen and can help improve sleep and muscle building. Learn more here and use the code MSW10 to save 10% on your purchase! Further reading and resources: Estrogen Matters by Avrum Bluming, MD (a breast oncologist) and Carol Tavris, PhD. They dive deep into this topic, debunking the estrogen myth, and cite over 400 references in their book. Happy Healthy Hormones by Dr. Daved Rosensweet, MD. A deep dive into hormones, menopause, BHRT (bioidentical HRT), and much more. Clark JH. A critique of Women's Health Initiative Studies (2002-2006). Nucl Recept Signal. 2006 Oct 30;4:e023. doi: 10.1621/nrs.04023. PMID: 17088939; PMCID: PMC1630688. Writing Group for the Women's Health Initiative Investigators. Risks and Benefits of Estrogen Plus Progestin in Healthy Postmenopausal Women: Principal Results From the Women's Health Initiative Randomized Controlled Trial. JAMA. 2002;288(3):321–333. doi:10.1001/jama.288.3.321 Cagnacci, Angelo, and Martina Venier. 2019. "The Controversial History of Hormone Replacement Therapy" Medicina 55, no. 9: 602. https://doi.org/10.3390/medicina55090602
    7/11/2023
    59:07
  • Ep 34: Q&A - Ozempic | Cottage Cheese trend | Net vs total carbs
    In this episode, Ashleigh and Rachel try (and fail) to do a rapid-fire Q&A, but they still cover a lot of ground: they chat about the latest fat-loss drug, Ozempic; the new social media food trend of making everything out of cottage cheese; and answer other questions about gut health, whether there's value in core-specific workouts, and how often you should "go to failure" in your workouts. All that and more! If you have topic ideas or questions for the hosts, send them to [email protected] Interested in pre and post-natal nutrition? Check out Ashleigh's Fuel for Pregnancy and Postpartum ebook. Check out our new program, the Grow Your Glutes Workshop. More info on our flagship strength training program, Muscle Science for Women. Shoutout to our show sponsor Active Stacks! They make high-quality beef protein isolate in two delicious flavors, chocolate and vanilla. They're made with cocoa and vanilla paste, not that unexplained "natural flavoring" you see listed everywhere, so it tastes better and mixes well into your protein shakes or baking. Beef protein is often easier to digest than whey protein for many people, and it's high in glycine, an amino acid that is the main building block for collagen and can help improve sleep and muscle building. Learn more here and use the code MSW10 to save 10% on your purchase! And thank you to show sponsor BUBS Naturals! They offer the best quality collagen and powdered MCT on the market, and they give 10% of their earnings to charity-supporting veterans. They've also recently launched some new products, including their Origin Blend coffee beans, so now they're a one-stop shop for your boosted caffeine needs :) Try their new brews and related products at bubsnaturals.com and get a full 20% off your order with the code MSW20.
    6/27/2023
    30:49
  • Ep 33: Q&A: HRT | best glute exercises
    In this Q&A episode, Rachel and Ashleigh catch up on what's going on in their lives after a brief break and chat about: Impactful glute exercises Learning new skills The misconceptions around hormone replacement therapy for women And that's just the tip of the iceberg! If you have more questions for Ashleigh and Rachel, send them to [email protected] Check out our new program, the Grow Your Glutes Workshop. More info on our flagship strength training program, Muscle Science for Women. Shoutout to our show sponsor Active Stacks! They make high-quality beef protein isolate in two delicious flavors, chocolate and vanilla. They're made with cocoa and vanilla paste, not that unexplained "natural flavoring" you see listed everywhere, so it tastes better and mixes well into your protein shakes or baking. Beef protein is often easier to digest than whey protein for many people, and it's high in glycine, an amino acid that is the main building block for collagen and can help improve sleep and muscle building. Learn more here and use the code MSW10 to save 10% on your purchase! And thank you to show sponsor BUBS Naturals! They offer the best quality collagen and powdered MCT on the market, and they give 10% of their earnings to charity-supporting veterans. They've also recently launched some new products, including their Origin Blend coffee beans, so now they're a one-stop shop for your boosted caffeine needs :) Try their new brews and related products at bubsnaturals.com and get a full 20% off your order with the code MSW20.
    6/13/2023
    46:34
  • Ep 32: What's wrong with the health and fitness coaching industry, and how we can fix it
    In this re-released episode, Ashleigh discusses what she's seen/experienced as the issues in the coaching industry today, and what we can all do to improve it. As a professional in the health and fitness industry for more than a decade, Ashleigh has worked as a coach and has experience as a client; she’s also worked with, observed, interviewed, and learned from some of the top coaches in the industry. When a coaching experience doesn’t go well, it’s easy to chalk it up to an unmotivated client, or a crappy coach - sometimes this is true, but more often it boils down to miscommunication and unclear goals. A coach/client relationship requires understanding, open-mindedness, respect, and communication (just like every relationship) but often we don’t focus on this; instead we focus on how much money we’re spending, how fit the coach looks, and how long this “getting healthy” process will take. In this episode, Ashleigh breaks down what she sees as the biggest “failures” of both coaches and clients, and how she thinks we can improve the culture and understanding and approach to coaching to improve outcomes and create healthier, happier people.  Have more questions or topic ideas for us? Email them to [email protected] Check out our new program, the Grow your Glutes Workshop. More info on our flagship strength training program, Muscle Science for Women. Thanks to our show sponsor BUBS Naturals - use code MM20 to save on anything you buy: grassfed collagen, MCT, and their new amazing coffee!  
    5/30/2023
    1:29:45
  • Ep 31: How Nutrition and libido are connected
    In this re-released episode, Ashleigh welcomes back her friend Dr. Elly Michelle Lieppman, a licensed naturopathic doctor who specializes in individualized women’s medicine, optimizing hormones, digestion, and energy. Learn more at drellymichelle.com. Dr. Elly and Ashleigh tackle the complex and spicy topic of sexual health and libido - discussing topics like: How libido is an indicator of overall health The many physical and emotional layers that contribute to libido What our sex hormones are telling us Dietary issues that can contribute to low libido Why women especially should prioritize their sexual health more Have more questions or topic ideas for us? Email them to [email protected] Check out our new program, the Grow your Glutes Workshop. More info on our flagship strength training program, Muscle Science for Women. Thanks to our show sponsor BUBS Naturals - use code MM20 to save on anything you buy: grassfed collagen, MCT, and their new amazing coffee!
    5/16/2023
    44:13

About Muscle Science for Women

Hosted by health coach and author Ashleigh VanHouten and nutritionist and strength and conditioning specialist Rachel Gregory - co-creators of the Muscle Science for Women training program - this podcast dives into all aspects of fitness including nutrition, training, recovery, fitness culture, and so much more, all with a focus on addressing women's unique goals and challenges. It's conversational, interactive, and will help listeners understand their bodies and how to achieve their goals.
