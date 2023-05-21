How to Start a Literary Magazine

Declan Meade is the guest. He is the founding editor and publisher of The Stinging Fly, one of the world's premiere literary magazines, based in Dublin, Ireland. You may have read about Declan and The Stinging Fly in the New York Times back in April 2023, in a feature story by Max Ufberg. The Stinging Fly Magazine was founded in 1997 by Declan Meade and Aoife Kavanaugh. The first issue appeared in March 1998 and the magazine now publishes twice annually, working to give new and emerging writers an opportunity to be read, with a special emphasis on the short story form. Since its founding, The Stinging Fly has expanded its operations to include an independent press, writing courses, and an online platform. The magazine is celebrating 25 years of existence. Over the decades it has featured some of the best new writing from Ireland and around the world, offering readers an eclectic mix of fiction, nonfiction and poetry.