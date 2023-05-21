Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Otherppl with Brad Listi

Podcast Otherppl with Brad Listi
Otherppl with Brad Listi is a weekly literary podcast featuring in-depth conversations with today's leading authors.
  839. Bea Setton
    Bea Setton is the author of the debut novel Berlin, available from Penguin Books. Setton was born in Paris to Franco-British parents and has lived in the US, Colombia, Belgium, Germany, and the UK. Currently residing in London, Setton holds an MPhil in Philosophy and Theology from Cambridge University and gives her time mentoring for Black Girls Writers. Her critical and creative writing has started popping up in popular outlets such as The Irish Times and Female First.
    5/31/2023
    1:39:35
  How to Start a Literary Magazine
    Declan Meade is the guest. He is the founding editor and publisher of The Stinging Fly, one of the world's premiere literary magazines, based in Dublin, Ireland. You may have read about Declan and The Stinging Fly in the New York Times back in April 2023, in a feature story by Max Ufberg.  The Stinging Fly Magazine was founded in 1997 by Declan Meade and Aoife Kavanaugh. The first issue appeared in March 1998 and the magazine now publishes twice annually, working to give new and emerging writers an opportunity to be read, with a special emphasis on the short story form. Since its founding, The Stinging Fly has expanded its operations to include an independent press, writing courses, and an online platform. The magazine is celebrating 25 years of existence. Over the decades it has featured some of the best new writing from Ireland and around the world, offering readers an eclectic mix of fiction, nonfiction and poetry.
    5/28/2023
    1:32:14
  Flashback: Jonathan Franzen on Ambition, Plot, Childhood, Birdwatching, and Life-Changing Advice
    In today's flashback, an outtake from Episode 426, my conversation with Jonathan Franzen from August 2016. He is the author of six novels, most recently Crossroads. He has also published five works of nonfiction, including The Discomfort Zone, Farther Away, and The End of the End of the Earth. Over the course of his career, Franzen has received the National Book Award, the James Tait Black Memorial Award, the Heartland Prize, Die Welt Literature Prize, the Budapest Grand Prize, and the first Carlos Fuentes Medal awarded at the Guadalajara International Book Fair. He is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the German Akademie der Künste, and the French Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. I spoke with Jonathan Franzen as the paperback edition of his bestselling novel Purity was being published. Air date: August 10, 2016.
    5/26/2023
    23:05
  How the Horror Genre Works
    In the latest "Craftwork" episode, a deep-dive conversation about the horror genre with author and story expert John Truby. His latest book, The Anatomy of Genres: How Story Forms Explain the Way the World Works, is available from Picador. Truby is the founder and director of Truby's Writers Studio. Over the past thirty years, he has taught more than fifty thousand students worldwide, including novelists, screenwriters, and TV writers. Together, these writers have generated more than fifteen billion dollars at the box office.  Truby has an ongoing program where he works with students who are actively creating shows, movies, and novel series. He regularly applies his genre techniques in story consulting work with major studios including Disney, Sony Pictures, Fox, HBO, the BBC, Canal Plus, Globo, and AMC. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Leslie, and their two cats, Tink and Peanut.
    5/24/2023
    1:33:18
  838. Ivy Pochoda
    Ivy Pochoda is the author of the novel Sing Her Down, available from MCD Books. Pochoda's other books include the acclaimed novels Wonder Valley, Visitation Street, and These Women. She won the 2018 Strand Critics Award for Best Novel and the Prix Page/America in France, and has been a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Edgar Award, the Macavity Award, and the International Thriller Writers Award. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times, among other publications.
    5/21/2023
    1:08:43

About Otherppl with Brad Listi

Otherppl with Brad Listi is a weekly literary podcast featuring in-depth conversations with today's leading authors. Books, writing, literature, screenwriting, the creative process, and more.
