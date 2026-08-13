Julie Buntin is the author of the novel Famous Men, available from Random House.



Buntin's debut novel, Marlena, was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Prize, released in ten territories worldwide, and named a best book of the year by over a dozen outlets, including The Washington Post, NPR, and Kirkus Reviews. She is the co-editor of Notes to New Mothers, a collection of dispatches from postpartum life by sixty writers and artists. Other writing has appeared in Harper’s Magazine, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and elsewhere. She lives in Ann Arbor, where she is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan.



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