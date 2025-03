Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 61 - TPF Prep 2025

Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 61 - TPF Prep 2025Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf and Travis MurieThe stars have aligned and Tom is BACK! Buckle up because today we were riding the Struggle Bus as we tried to record another episode. Luckily we kept it together and worked through our Texas Pinball Festival Prep episode. We discussed each manufacturer and what to look for when walking the floor. Lots of fun pinball to play and please come say hi if you see us!BIG NEWS! We has branched off and now have our own Youtube channel and Podcast Show. Please make sure to follow the links and Subscribe/Follow them so you won’t miss any future Episodes!YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainAPPLE PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/triple-drain-pinball-podcast/id1801297546SPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/2bXltnKD71nmPKPbYHF4u9?si=tXEr45h1REicPtGuA5N_xgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected] : https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis' stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom's stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FoxcitiespinballJoel's stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinballShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.com