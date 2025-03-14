Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsLeisureTriple Drain Pinball Podcast
Listen to Triple Drain Pinball Podcast in the App
Listen to Triple Drain Pinball Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Triple Drain Pinball Podcast

Podcast Triple Drain Pinball Podcast
Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf, & Travis Murie
Triple Drain Pinball Podcast is a show with Tom Graf, Joel Engelberth and Travis Murie. We are just three guys chatting about pinball. Come for the info and sta...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 61 - TPF Prep 2025
    Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Episode 61 - TPF Prep 2025Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf and Travis MurieThe stars have aligned and Tom is BACK! Buckle up because today we were riding the Struggle Bus as we tried to record another episode. Luckily we kept it together and worked through our Texas Pinball Festival Prep episode. We discussed each manufacturer and what to look for when walking the floor. Lots of fun pinball to play and please come say hi if you see us!BIG NEWS! We has branched off and now have our own Youtube channel and Podcast Show. Please make sure to follow the links and Subscribe/Follow them so you won’t miss any future Episodes!YOUTUBE - https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainAPPLE PODCAST - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/triple-drain-pinball-podcast/id1801297546SPOTIFY PODCAST - https://open.spotify.com/show/2bXltnKD71nmPKPbYHF4u9?si=tXEr45h1REicPtGuA5N_xgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected]: https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis' stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom's stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FoxcitiespinballJoel's stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinballShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.com
    --------  
    1:21:51
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 60: We'll Be Nice
    Hosts: Joel Engelberth and Travis MurieWe are back… kind of. Unfortunately Tom is super busy and wasn’t able to record with us but Travis and Joel sat down and talked some pinball. Travis shared his experience of Pinball at the beach as well as some initial gameplay on Spooky Pinball’s Evil Dead. Joel and Travis deep dive on their overall thoughts with Stern’s Dungeon & Dragons. They talk about it all, from gameplay to code and everything in between. Lastly they briefly mention what’s coming around the corner so buckle up!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected]: https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis’ stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@Foxcitiespinball Joel’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinballShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.com
    --------  
    1:12:04
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 59: We Done Did D&D
    Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf, Travis Murie and Ralph RonzioHappy New Year! We were invited to Stern to check out their latest pinball machine Dungeons & Dragons: The Tyrant’s Eye. Ralph was also in attendance at the Media Day so we asked him to join so we could discuss our thoughts on the game. Buckle up for another episode of Tom being great, Joel being Joel and Travis being… well Travis.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected]: https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis’ stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FoxcitiespinballJoel’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinball/streamsShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.comThanks again to Ralph for joining us and feel free to check out his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@RetroRalph
    --------  
    1:36:45
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 58: We've Been Honeydicked
    Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf & Travis MurieThanksgiving has come and gone, Christmas is just around the corner, and with that comes Travis and a stupid hat. Tonight we had a fun conversation about Metallica, Evil Dead, the WPPR Copper, and some of our overall thoughts on pinball modes and code. But the real question is… WHERE IS THE PINBALL CUP? Enjoy the laughs Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected]: https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis’ stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FoxcitiespinballJoel’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinball/streamsShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.com
    --------  
    1:40:24
  • Triple Drain Pinball Podcast Ep 57: We Have Killed ALL Pinball Sales & Expo Recap
    Hosts: Joel Engelberth, Tom Graf & Travis MurieWe are back from Chicago Pinball Expo and we had a BLAST. In this episode we recapped all the stuff we played at Expo as well as some of the people we met. Travis, Tom and Joel all rip on different pinball machines which will essentially kill all future sales of them. Honesty it is just 2+ hours of us chatting pinball and making fun of each other. Enjoy!Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tripledrainInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/tripledrainpodcastYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@tripledrainEmail: [email protected]: https://silverballswag.com/collections/triple-drain-pinball-podcastMore Merch: https://www.zazzle.com/store/tripledrainPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/triple_drainTravis’ stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@ThePinballCompanyTom’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FoxcitiespinballJoel’s stuff: https://www.youtube.com/@FlipNOutPinballShoutout to Jackson Gee and his incredible artwork. jacksongee.comShoutout to Brad Johanson and his company Alter Creative Media for his intro video. Altercreativemedia.com
    --------  
    2:13:32

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Triple Drain Pinball Podcast

Triple Drain Pinball Podcast is a show with Tom Graf, Joel Engelberth and Travis Murie. We are just three guys chatting about pinball. Come for the info and stay for the laughs!
Podcast website

Listen to Triple Drain Pinball Podcast, The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/17/2025 - 12:57:57 AM