Optimal Health Daily - Fitness and Nutrition

2865: How To Start and Keep Healthy Habits by Anthony Ongaro of Break The Twitch
Discover all of the podcasts in our network, search for specific episodes, get the Optimal Living Daily workbook, and learn more at: OLDPodcast.com.
Episode 2865:
Anthony Ongaro shares practical strategies like starting small, shifting your language to reinforce positive choices, setting achievable goals, and finding support through social connections. By focusing on long-term sustainability rather than quick fixes, these simple yet powerful habits can become a natural part of your lifestyle.
Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.breakthetwitch.com/keep-healthy-habits/
Quotes to ponder:
"If it’s fast, it’s probably not going to last."
"Instead of saying, 'Ugh, I have to go to the gym today,' realize it’s not true. It’s a choice you’re making, and one that not all people get to make."
"Being kind to yourself during challenging times will help you move forward and remain more consistent."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
10:25
2864: Drinking Liquids with Meals: Good or Bad by Alina Petre with Healthline on Hydration and Healthy Living
Discover all of the podcasts in our network, search for specific episodes, get the Optimal Living Daily workbook, and learn more at: OLDPodcast.com.
Episode 2864:
Drinking liquids with meals has been debated, but Alina Petre clarifies that science does not support claims that it harms digestion. Contrary to myths, beverages do not dilute stomach acid or hinder nutrient absorption. Instead, they can aid digestion, prevent constipation, and even help regulate appetite and calorie intake. Unless it causes discomfort or reflux, drinking water with meals is beneficial and supports overall hydration and well-being.
Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/drinking-with-meals
Quotes to ponder:
"Drinking liquids water, alcohol, or acidic drinks with meals is unlikely to harm your digestion."
"Whether consumed during or before meals, liquids play several important roles in the digestion process."
"Drinking water with meals may help regulate your appetite, prevent overeating, and promote weight loss."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
12:35
2863: The Hunger Scale: Recognizing Hunger and Fullness by Rachel Trotta on Mindful Eating
Discover all of the podcasts in our network, search for specific episodes, get the Optimal Living Daily workbook, and learn more at: OLDPodcast.com.
Episode 2863:
Rachel Trotta explains how to distinguish between real hunger, cravings, and emotional eating while emphasizing that occasional hunger isn’t harmful, it’s a natural sensation. By practicing mindful eating and tuning into physical cues, you can create a healthier, more intuitive relationship with food.
Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.racheltrotta.com/making-the-changes-that-matter/the-hunger-scale-recognizing-hunger-and-fullness/
Quotes to ponder:
"The easiest way to use a hunger scale is to give yourself a spectrum from 1-10, ‘1’ being ravenous, and ‘10’ being uncomfortably stuffed."
"Cravings and thirst can often masquerade as hunger. Having several large glasses of water between breakfast and lunch can be enough to eliminate the need for a morning snack."
"Feeling your stomach rumble a little is not an unhealthy or undesirable experience. It’s simply slightly uncomfortable, and you should attend to it."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
10:57
2862: 5 Mindful Practices for Pulling Yourself Out of a Rut by Josie Michelle Davis on Overall Wellbeing
Discover all of the podcasts in our network, search for specific episodes, get the Optimal Living Daily workbook, and learn more at: OLDPodcast.com.
Episode 2862:
Josie Michelle Davis shares five simple yet effective practices to regain balance, from changing self-talk and being mindful of media consumption to seeking help, practicing gratitude, and focusing on overall well-being. These practical steps can make a meaningful difference in navigating life’s inevitable ups and downs.
Read along with the original article(s) here: https://josiemichelledavis.com/blog/2019/03/12/2019-3-7-5-mindful-practices-for-pulling-yourself-out-of-a-rut/
Quotes to ponder:
"Take a good look at how you’re talking to yourself and make a conscious effort to stop and correct yourself when you feel you’re going down a negative self-talk track."
"I’ve found being mindful of what I’m taking in during times I’m feeling in a funk can make such an impact on how long I feel stuck."
"Taking time to think about and focus on the good things instead of wallowing permanently on the bad can really help pull you out of a bad spot."
Episode references:
Daring Greatly: https://www.amazon.com/Daring-Greatly-Courage-Vulnerable-Transforms/dp/1592408419
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
9:07
2861: Scale Obsessed by Jessi Kneeland on How to Reclaim Control over Your Health Journey
Discover all of the podcasts in our network, search for specific episodes, get the Optimal Living Daily workbook, and learn more at: OLDPodcast.com.
Episode 2861:
Jessi Kneeland explores how obsessive body checking serves as a coping mechanism, distracting from deeper emotional struggles. By stepping away from the scale, Zuri began confronting long-ignored feelings, ultimately reclaiming control over her life beyond numbers.
Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.jessikneeland.com/post/scale-obsessed
Quotes to ponder:
"You are not crazy or abnormal."
"In short, once we stopped talking about Zuri’s weight, we started talking about her life."
"And until you identify and directly face whatever that thing is, you will always find yourself struggling with the feeling that something outside of you (such as the scale, or other people’s opinions of you) is controlling your life."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Optimal Health Daily - Fitness and Nutrition
Optimal Health Daily, hosted by the esteemed Dr. Neal Malik, a tenured professor, registered dietitian nutritionist, and certified exercise physiologist, is a treasure trove of health and wellness insights. Dr. Neal delves into the latest research and timeless wisdom in nutrition, fitness, and diet, presenting them in easy-to-understand, digestible episodes. His expertise shines through as he handpicks and narrates the most informative and inspiring blog posts, offering practical tips and motivational stories to help listeners on their journey to optimal health.
Each episode is a blend of science-based information and real-life application, making it a unique resource for anyone looking to improve their health and wellbeing. Dr. Malik's approach is holistic and inclusive, recognizing the importance of balancing physical health with mental and emotional wellness. By focusing on diet, fitness, and nutrition, each episode provides you with the tools needed to achieve your health goals. His engaging narration and the podcast's diverse range of topics make it an essential daily listen for you as you seek to lead a healthier, more balanced life.
This podcast is designed for those passionate about diet, fitness, and nutrition. It’s your go-to source for practical advice on managing your diet, improving your fitness, and understanding nutrition. Each episode offers actionable steps to foster a healthier lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of diet, fitness, and nutrition in achieving optimal health.
Listen now, and become an OLD friend--your optimal life awaits...