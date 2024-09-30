Optimal Health Daily - Fitness and Nutrition

2865: How To Start and Keep Healthy Habits by Anthony Ongaro of Break The Twitch

Anthony Ongaro shares practical strategies like starting small, shifting your language to reinforce positive choices, setting achievable goals, and finding support through social connections. By focusing on long-term sustainability rather than quick fixes, these simple yet powerful habits can become a natural part of your lifestyle. Read along with the original article(s) here: https://www.breakthetwitch.com/keep-healthy-habits/ Quotes to ponder: "If it's fast, it's probably not going to last." "Instead of saying, 'Ugh, I have to go to the gym today,' realize it's not true. It's a choice you're making, and one that not all people get to make." "Being kind to yourself during challenging times will help you move forward and remain more consistent."