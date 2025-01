What Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini says about AI, crypto, and economic outlooks: FROM DAVOS

NYU professor and economist Nouriel Roubini is known as "Dr. Doom" for a reason—he has never been tepid in keeping it real on the economy, technology, crypto, and markets. When it comes to AI and humanoid robots, his tune was equally critical as he shares concerns with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on the Opening Bid from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I think people here at Davos emphasize the benefits in terms of cost-cutting, more revenue, more profitability, but cost-cutting means what? Eliminating jobs." Roubini goes on to explain the way that these technological innovations are impacting politics under a state of massive wealth inequality. "But AI makes it worse because these technologies are capital intensive, high-skill bias, and labor saving. So if you own the machine or the capital that owns the machine, you're going to do well. You'll be rich," he says. "If you're a low-skilled or medium-skilled, white-collar, blue-collar, increasingly your job and income is going to be threatened by AI and there are not going to be enough jobs in the future." Find this episode's transcripts and more episodes of Opening Bid at http://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/opening-bid/. Thoughts? Questions? Fan mail? Email us at [email protected] . 00:00-Nouriel Roubini on Opening Bid 00:50-The threat of AI & robotics on jobs 07:00-Tech innovation can also lead to progress 09:00-Blue collar to big tech with Trump 13:00-Trump economic outlook 18:20-Fed and rate hikes 21:00-Future of crypto Yahoo Finance's Opening Bid is hosted by Brian Sozzi, and produced by Rachael Lewis-Krisky. Nouriel Roubini is a senior economic advisor to Hudson Bay Capital and Professor Emeritus at NYU's Stern School of Business. He is also the CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, LLC. From 1998 to 2000, he served as senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the senior advisor for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury.