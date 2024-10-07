China's DeepSeek has US questioning AI innovation pace: Snowflake CEO weighs in
AI is developing at lightning-fast speeds. What is seen as game-changing on a Monday could be seen as behind the curve by Friday. Investors have been reminded of that this week as AI darling stocks such as Nvidia (NVDA) get punished on fears of DeepSeek. The China-based model maker that competes with OpenAI and Meta (META) has called into question the computing power that's needed to drive AI innovation. It has also raised concerns about whether the US is behind China in the great AI race. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi digs into this hot topic with Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy. Snowflake’s technology is a key enabler of large language models, so the company has a prime seat to how fast the sector is moving and how. Ramaswamy shares his perspective on DeepSeek, and looks to put to bed the views Snowflake is being left behind in the AI race.
Sridhar Ramaswamy is an Indian-American computer scientist and executive. He is the CEO of cloud-based data-warehousing company Snowflake Inc. since February 2024.
DeepSeek has shocked Nvidia and stock market bulls!
Markets have had a case of whiplash in January. Rising bond yields weighed on stocks earlier in the month. Then optimism spread in markets as Donald Trump officially returned to the White House. And now, the likes of JP Morgan CEO and billionaire investor Ray Dalio are warning that stock valuations have gotten too inflated. Not to mention DeepSake fears hammering markets and AI darling Nvidia. Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi chats with Carlyle Group head of research Jason Thomas as markets eye February. Thomas has been vocal that the Federal Reserve should be less restrictive in its policy after a series of rate hikes. Whether the Fed gets that message at its closely watched meeting this week is to be determined. Thomas is calling out concentration risk in the markets as Nvidia, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft continue to dominate the weighting in the S&P 500. Is it time to head to the hills on these stocks this earnings season as each look to ramp up spending on AI projects? Thomas reveals his team’s latest thinking.
Find Thomas' full Carlyle report here: https://www.carlyle.com/sites/default/files/2025-01/5_questions_for_2025.pdf
Jason Thomas is Head of Global Research & Investment Strategy at Carlyle. Mr. Thomas helps to formulate firmwide investment strategies.
What Morgan Stanley CEO is watching in the economy under Trump: FROM DAVOS
Ask most stock pickers on Wall Street and they will likely agree that the financials are some of the best bets for 2025. The Trump administration is likely to ease regulations on capital requirements for the banks, freeing up more funds for dividends and buybacks. Deal-making could return in force amid the de-regulation backdrop, lifting the lucrative investment banking industry. And markets may stay solid, allowing banks to cash in on trading activity across bonds and stocks. Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick says he sees a host of tailwinds for the banking giant this year, but acknowledges there could be a few bumps along the way. He talks on the Opening Bid podcast with Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum.
Ted Pick is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley. Before becoming CEO in January 2024 and Chairman in January 2025, Mr. Pick served as Morgan Stanley’s Co-President, Co-Head of Firm Strategy and Head of the Institutional Securities Group, overseeing Investment Banking, Equities, Fixed Income, Global Capital Markets and Research.
Ray Dalio’s debt warnings & big economic insights for 2025: FROM DAVOS
Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has been warning about government debt levels and their implications for years. He is doubling down on his concerns in a new episode of the Opening Bid podcast with Yahoo Finance executive editor Brian Sozzi. Dalio thinks global economic growth is at risk unless leaders such as US President Donald Trump get a handle on bloated debt levels. He chats with Sozzi from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Raymond Dalio is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Bridgewater Associates in 1975. He has served as the firm's CEO, CIO, and Chairman, and has been credited with shaping the firm's culture and innovative approaches to investing. His new book "How Countries Go Broke: Principles for Navigating the Big Debt Cycle, Where We Are Headed, and What We Should Do" is set to come out in September, 2025.
What Nouriel “Dr. Doom” Roubini says about AI, crypto, and economic outlooks: FROM DAVOS
NYU professor and economist Nouriel Roubini is known as “Dr. Doom” for a reason—he has never been tepid in keeping it real on the economy, technology, crypto, and markets. When it comes to AI and humanoid robots, his tune was equally critical as he shares concerns with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on the Opening Bid from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I think people here at Davos emphasize the benefits in terms of cost-cutting, more revenue, more profitability, but cost-cutting means what? Eliminating jobs."
Roubini goes on to explain the way that these technological innovations are impacting politics under a state of massive wealth inequality. "But AI makes it worse because these technologies are capital intensive, high-skill bias, and labor saving. So if you own the machine or the capital that owns the machine, you're going to do well. You'll be rich," he says. "If you're a low-skilled or medium-skilled, white-collar, blue-collar, increasingly your job and income is going to be threatened by AI and there are not going to be enough jobs in the future."
Nouriel Roubini is a senior economic advisor to Hudson Bay Capital and Professor Emeritus at NYU's Stern School of Business. He is also the CEO of Roubini Macro Associates, LLC. From 1998 to 2000, he served as senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers and the senior advisor for international affairs at the U.S. Treasury.
