Celtics Cause For Concern? (w/ Ben Golliver)

Chris Mannix is joined by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post to discuss if we should be concerned about the Celtics after they drop 3 of 5, the latest in the Jimmy Butler trade drama, if the Warriors can even make any significant moves at the deadline, and if a young Rockets team can have success in the playoffs this year