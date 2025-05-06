Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsKids & FamilyOpal Watson: Private Eye
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Opal Watson: Private Eye
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Opal Watson: Private Eye

Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
Opal Watson: Private Eye
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 21
  • S2 E10 Whose family ties are a blessing in disguise?
    Opal and her friends race to expose the culprit and save Camp Beaulac.
    --------  
    24:35
  • S2 E9 Which designs are on everyone’s minds?
    The kids worry about the camp's future as shadowy plans come into focus.
    --------  
    14:49
  • S2 E8 Which birds of a feather need to come together?
    As the crises at camp only seem to get worse, Opal starts to see a bigger picture.
    --------  
    13:03
  • S2 E7 What kind of trouble won’t water wash away?
    Opal's friends struggle with the impact of her investigations.
    --------  
    17:04
  • S2 E6 What reeks from lake to creek?
    Opal and Jamal sniff out a bigger mystery at Camp Beaulac.
    --------  
    14:37

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Opal Watson: Private Eye

Meet Opal. Curious, brave and persistent. At age 11, she already has her own thriving mystery-solving business helping neighbors find anything from lost pets to missing packages. Follow along as Opal uncovers buried clues and confronts a family mystery, her most challenging case yet. Opal Watson: Private Eye is a Parents' Choice Gold Winner created by Natasha Tarpley and Nerissa Holder Hall. Want more episodes now? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening. Or listen to this show and many more on the Pinna app when you subscribe at pinna.fm.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to Opal Watson: Private Eye, Good Inside with Dr. Becky and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/18/2025 - 12:45:13 PM