Meet Opal. Curious, brave and persistent. At age 11, she already has her own thriving mystery-solving business helping neighbors find anything from lost pets to missing packages. Follow along as Opal uncovers buried clues and confronts a family mystery, her most challenging case yet.
Opal Watson: Private Eye is a Parents' Choice Gold Winner created by Natasha Tarpley and Nerissa Holder Hall.
