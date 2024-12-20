Only Planners in the Building - The Official APA Illinois Chapter Podcast

Live from the 2024 APA-IL State Conference! Each year, APA-IL presents awards for plans that advance the science and art of planning. Join some of the planners and staff behind one of this year’s award-winning plans for a conversation co-hosted by ELGL’s GovLove podcast and APA-IL’s Only Planners in the Building podcast! Learn about the development and implementation of a plan expected to advance a safe, stronger, and more equitable future, and ask questions to help you take home strategies to apply in your communities.
Show notes:
Legacy Planner: Charles Witherington-Perkins, AICP
Passion for Planning with Charlotte Obodzinski, AICP
The theme for this episode is “Passon for Planning.” Andy Cross, AICP sits down with Charlotte Obodzinski, AICP, the Department Manager with the Priority Project Management Office at Pace Suburban Bus, to talk about her career path, her role with Pace, and why working in public transportation has been important during her 15-year career with Pace.
Dates & Location of 2024 State Conference: September 25-27, 2024 at the iHotel in Champaign, IL
Only Plan Commissioners with RC McBride
The new season of the APA-IL Chapter’s Podcast “Only Planners in the Building” has begun! With the new year, many of us welcome new members to our commissions and boards. So we’re kicking things off with Part Two of our spin-off theme “Only Plan Commissioners in the Building.”
Join host Andy Cross, AICP as he sits down with RC McBride, the Chairman of the Plan Commission in the Town of Normal, Illinois. Commissioner McBride talks about the value of leadership and communication on the commission, tips on preparing for meetings, and how planning staff can help equip citizen planners to do their best serving on local commissions. Lots of great takeaways for professional urban planners and members of your community's commissions or boards!
Adventures in Stockton with All Together - Live at APAIL2023 with ELGL's Gov Love Podcast!
Only Planners in the Building does what planners do best and makes friends with ELGL's Gov Love podcast to bring you this LIVE special.
Join Andy Cross, AICP, and GovLove Host Dan Bolin, as they sit down with Abigail Rose and Marisa Schulz from All Together studio to discuss their award-winning plan, Adventures in Stockton!
To learn more about the APA-IL Awards program and read more about the Adventures in Stockton, please visit ilapa.org/awards