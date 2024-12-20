Only Planners in the Building - The Official APA Illinois Chapter Podcast

Adventures in Stockton with All Together - Live at APAIL2023 with ELGL's Gov Love Podcast!

Only Planners in the Building does what planners do best and makes friends with ELGL's Gov Love podcast to bring you this LIVE special. Join Andy Cross, AICP, and GovLove Host Dan Bolin, as they sit down with Abigail Rose and Marisa Schulz from All Together studio to discuss their award-winning plan, Adventures in Stockton! To learn more about the APA-IL Awards program and read more about the Adventures in Stockton, please visit ilapa.org/awards