Hope Is A Muscle with Mary Chapin Carpenter

Magnificent Noise
Hope Is A Muscle is a series of conversations between songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter and others on the topic of how to find hope in difficult times.
  • Jamie Raskin: Hope and Democracy
    In this deeply moving episode, Mary Chapin Carpenter converses with Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland about his journey through significant personal and national hardships, including the tragic loss of his son Tommy and the tumultuous January 6th Capitol insurrection. Raskin reflects on his activist roots, inspired by the apartheid divestment movement and his grandfather's public service legacy. The discussion highlights the pivotal role of hope and resilience, differentiating it from innate optimism, and examines the enduring faith in democracy despite political and societal challenges. Emphasizing the importance of collective action, Raskin draws parallels between art and politics in fostering societal good, and calls for renewed commitment to democratic principles and environmental stewardship.
    --------  
    37:10
  • John Darnielle: Navigating Hope and Resilience
    In this episode host Mary Chapin Carpenter engages in a heartfelt discussion with John Darnielle, the multifaceted novelist and musician behind The Mountain Goats, about maintaining hope amidst adversity and the significance of creativity and service. They delve into the nuanced concept of hope, exploring its presence in everyday actions and how it can be a practice. Darnielle shares personal stories about his struggles, including his battle with tinnitus and the hope he found through music. The conversation also touches on the value of work and the importance of being useful in the world. 
    --------  
    33:51
  • Adriene Mishler: Embracing Imperfection and the Power of Yoga
    In this episode host Mary Chapin Carpenter converses with Adriene Mishler, a renowned yoga teacher with a massive online following. They delve into the nuances of hope as a practice, the essence of yoga, and its role in centering the body and mind. Adriene candidly discusses her struggles with maintaining hope, the importance of service, and the challenges of living in the digital age. They explore the concept of practice, the necessity of balancing privacy with public engagement, and the critical role of breath in managing emotions. The conversation highlights how the practice of yoga can foster connection, trust, and hope, and underscores the importance of staying present and strong amidst life's inevitable changes.
    --------  
    33:02
  • Joan Baez: Exploring Hope In A Journey Through Art, Activism, and Personal Resilience
    In this episode of 'Hope Is A Muscle,' host Mary Chapin Carpenter sits down with the legendary Joan Baez for an intimate, personal, and inspiring conversation exploring Joan's career spanning six decades as a musician, activist, and advocate for social justice and nonviolence. Joan shares insights on overcoming pessimism, the importance of nature and art in maintaining hope, and her latest creative ventures post-retirement from touring. They also explore the impact of Quaker practices on Joan's life, her experiences with therapy and trauma, and the significance of maintaining hope in challenging times.
    --------  
    36:48
  • One Story Part Three: We're Doing What We Love
    Mary Chapin Carpenter and Sarah Kay conclude their conversation by discussing Mary Chapin's career, influences, and legacy.
    --------  
    33:00

