About On The Runs

We loves stories, it started with #CodeBrown, and as many runners have gone through an actual code brown experience, we truly love all stories around the sport of running. A code brown can be any type of “oh crap” moment, however we love stories of accomplishment, struggle, overcoming physical and mental obstacles and how the sport of running along with any type of physical fitness played a role into that individual’s journey. Join us and listen as we bring on guest to share their stories. Along the way we'll talk about what's relevant in the running community, highlighting key events across the world when they happen and what we're going through with our training and events throughout the year.