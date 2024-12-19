On The Runs 138 - Ben Dixon - The Great World Race
We are wicked excited to welcome Ben Dixon to the PodFam. Ben shares his incredible experiences during the Great World Race, including his adventures in Antarctica, Cape Town, Colombia, and Miami. He discusses the challenges faced by the runners, the emotional connections formed, and the behind-the-scenes efforts that made the live stream a success. The conversation highlights the importance of community, support, and the joy of shared experiences in the face of adversity.During the Tros, Erika and Eric talk about how Erika is not the face of the Flying Pig Marathon, the Kinga Ka that is no more and holiday's prep. If you listen to the very very end, after the outro music, there is a special message for you in there. Have a great holiday everyone!TakeawaysThe importance of community and support during challenging events.Experiencing different cultures and environments can be both rewarding and challenging.Behind-the-scenes content adds depth to live streaming events.The emotional connections formed during the race were profound and impactful.Traveling can lead to unexpected friendships and connections.The thrill of roller coasters can be compared to the excitement of adventure.Preparation and adaptability are key in unpredictable situations.The significance of celebrating achievements with loved ones.The next Great World Race promises to be even bigger and better.Chapters00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guests09:51 Ben Dixon's Journey to the Great World Race13:28 The Concept of TLDR and Its Impact16:35 Preparation for the Race and Last-Minute Changes19:32 Experiences in Antarctica and Meeting the Runners22:15 Behind the Scenes of the Live Stream25:11 Goals and Expectations for the Live Stream27:13 Antarctica: The Race Experience36:55 Cape Town: Transition and Challenges38:57 The Fab Five: A Heartwarming Finish41:57 Australia: A Beautiful Reset47:09 Chaos in Istanbul: A Race Against Time53:17 Surviving the Heat: Challenges in Colombia58:28 Miami: A Celebration of Resilience01:02:59 Looking Ahead: Future Plans for the Great World Race01:05:02 The Great World Race and Its Impact01:05:02 Behind the Scenes with Ben Dixon01:15:39 Holiday Preparations and Personal Stories01:17:56 Video Outro.mp401:18:48 Special message for our core listenersErika's Chicago Marathon Fundraiser - for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her brother, Nick Strava GroupLinktree - Find everything hereInstagram - Follow us on the gram YouTube - Subscribe to our channel Patreon - Support usThreadsEmail us at [email protected]
--------
1:23:46
On The Runs 137 - Ashley Paulson and Becs Gentry - The Great World Race
Two of our PodFam alums are back as Ashley Paulson and Becs Gentry (06:25) reunite back on the pod for an engaging conversation as Becs and Ash share their incredible experiences as runners who completed seven marathons across seven continents in just seven days. They discuss the power of social media in forming friendships, the challenges faced during their races, including unexpected changes in plans, GI issues, and humorous bathroom incidents. The camaraderie and support among the runners shine through as they recount their adventures in Antarctica and Cape Town, highlighting the bonds formed through shared experiences and challenges. They both share the Great World Race experience of racing around the world, the friendships they built during their travels, and the challenges they faced with injuries. They discuss the importance of recovery, the emotional rollercoaster of the final race, and the support from family and friends that made their journey possible. The bond formed between the runners is highlighted, showcasing the power of friendship and shared experiences in overcoming obstacles.TakeawaysThe bond formed through shared experiences is invaluable.Social media can lead to meaningful friendships in unexpected ways.Running together creates a unique support system.Unexpected changes can lead to memorable experiences.Humor can be found in even the most challenging situations.GI issues are a common struggle for many runners.The beauty of Antarctica is matched by its challenges.Cape Town provided a beautiful backdrop for camaraderie.Community support is crucial during tough times.Embarrassing moments can strengthen friendships. The energy on the plane was great, everyone helped each other recover.Planning for recovery during long flights is crucial for performance.Injuries can be managed with the right support and medication.The emotional aspect of racing can be just as challenging as the physical.Friendship and camaraderie are vital in endurance sports.It's important to prioritize mental health during tough races.The final race was a mix of triumph and emotional release.Support from family can make a significant difference in achieving goals.Building connections with fellow runners enhances the experience.Every runner has a unique story that contributes to the overall journey.Erika's Chicago Marathon Fundraiser - for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her brother, Nick Strava GroupLinktree - Find everything hereInstagram - Follow us on the gram YouTube - Subscribe to our channel Patreon - Support usThreadsEmail us at [email protected]
--------
1:22:26
OTR Classic - Brittany Charboneau
In this weeks OTR classic we go back to the summer of 2023 when we had an incredible experience with Brittany Charboneau.In this engaging conversation, Brittany Charboneau shares her unique journey as a professional runner and comedian. From her whimsical lobster costume run that led to an unofficial world record to her experiences in the Dopey Challenge at Disney, Brittany's story is filled with humor, passion, and inspiration. She discusses her early days in running, her transition to professional athletics, and the importance of authenticity in her pursuits. Brittany also highlights her love for costumes and how they play a significant role in her running journey, ultimately leading to the creation of her brand, the 'Funny Runner.' Brittany shares her experiences with Disney rides, the joy of finding pennies, and how injuries have shaped her running journey. She discusses her passion for trail running, the therapeutic nature of art, and humorous anecdotes from her life. The conversation also touches on the importance of music in running and the creation of personalized playlists, culminating in Brittany's heartfelt appreciation for the support she receives from her fans and community.TakeawaysBrittany holds an unofficial world record for the fastest half marathon dressed as a crustacean.She started running in middle school and has loved it ever since.Brittany's childhood backyard Olympics inspired her love for performance and competition.She transitioned to professional running after winning a marathon in 2017.Brittany's Dopey Challenge win was a highlight of her career, running four races in four days.She emphasizes the importance of authenticity in her running and comedy.Brittany enjoys creating costumes for her runs, which adds joy to her training.She has a background in sales and marketing before pursuing running full-time.Brittany's husband supported her decision to quit her job and pursue her passions.She aims to incorporate more comedy into her life again. Disney rides evoke nostalgia and excitement.Injuries can lead to personal growth and new perspectives.Finding pennies symbolizes small joys and opportunities.Art serves as a creative outlet and coping mechanism.Trail running fosters a sense of community and connection.Humor can be found in the most unexpected situations.Music plays a crucial role in motivation during runs.Personal stories create deeper connections with audiences.Embracing one's quirks can lead to a fulfilling life.Support from fans and community is invaluable. Erika's Chicago Marathon Fundraiser - for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her brother, Nick Strava GroupLinktree - Find everything hereInstagram - Follow us on the gram YouTube - Subscribe to our channel Patreon - Support usThreadsEmail us at [email protected]
--------
1:21:35
Best of 2024 Part 2
The Best of 2024 part 2!02:02 Katherine Switzer 12:32 Alex Granata aka AllieG21:43 Yuki Chorney33:53 Jess Lindeman41:39 Boston Marathon Recap55:02 Denise Freeman01:07:58 Flying Pig01:33:21 Boston Bulldogs01:40:21 Blake Tyler01:48:22 Trail Trash Podcast01:58:25 Patton Gleason Relay Goods02:17:47 Johanna Garton02:23:56 Amy Mower02:28:34 Mt. WashingtonTakeawaysKatherine Switzer's story is not just about the Boston Marathon, but her entire journey in sports.Women have historically faced challenges in sports, but their potential is now being recognized.Training for a marathon requires understanding the balance between hard and easy runs.Creating a personalized playlist can enhance the marathon experience.The Martha's Vineyard Marathon presented unexpected challenges, but also memorable moments.Race day mishaps can lead to humorous and valuable lessons.The importance of community support in running cannot be overstated.Qualifying for Boston is a significant achievement that requires dedication and hard work.Understanding the 80-20 rule in training can lead to better performance.Sharing personal stories can inspire others in the running community. We are lucky to be able-minded and able-bodied.Race day is about gratitude and positivity.The Boston Marathon is an iconic experience.Community support can transform race day anxiety.It's important to enjoy the journey, not just the finish.Running can be a celebration, even amidst challenges.Humor can lighten the intensity of race day.Every runner has unique and funny stories to share.The camaraderie among runners is invaluable.Embracing the unexpected is part of the adventure. Running can be a fun and engaging way to connect with others.The absence of a grade E in schools is a humorous mystery.Different techniques for brushing teeth can spark fun debates.Humorous scenarios, like clogging toilets, can lead to interesting discussions.Community support in running is vital for motivation and encouragement.Sober social events can be just as enjoyable as those involving alcohol.Celebrating small wins in running can boost confidence and motivation.Marathons can be both painful and rewarding experiences.Chafing is a common issue for runners that should be addressed.Starting a business requires passion and persistence, even after setbacks. The minimalist movement in running emphasizes technique and control.E-commerce requires a different value proposition than in-store experiences.Failures can lead to innovative solutions and new opportunities.Retailers often struggle with excess inventory and need effective management strategies.The pandemic highlighted the importance of adapting to market changes.Accessible running gear can help more people engage in fitness.Writing a book requires deep passion and commitment to the subject.Cultural adjustments are significant for athletes transitioning to new environments.Personal stErika's Chicago Marathon Fundraiser - for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her brother, Nick Strava GroupLinktree - Find everything hereInstagram - Follow us on the gram YouTube - Subscribe to our channel Patreon - Support usThreadsEmail us at [email protected]
--------
2:39:51
OTR Classic - Erin Azar aka I'm Mrs. Space Cadet
It's December and we're on our annual Holiday Season break, but we're still dropping episodes for you during the holidays including some Best of 2024 and some old OTR Classics! Today we're dropping a all time classic from 2023 when we had Erin Azar, aka I'm Mrs. Space Cadet on the podcast. Erika's Chicago Marathon Fundraiser - for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her brother, Nick Strava GroupLinktree - Find everything hereInstagram - Follow us on the gram YouTube - Subscribe to our channel Patreon - Support usThreadsEmail us at [email protected]
We loves stories, it started with #CodeBrown, and as many runners have gone through an actual code brown experience, we truly love all stories around the sport of running. A code brown can be any type of “oh crap” moment, however we love stories of accomplishment, struggle, overcoming physical and mental obstacles and how the sport of running along with any type of physical fitness played a role into that individual’s journey. Join us and listen as we bring on guest to share their stories. Along the way we'll talk about what's relevant in the running community, highlighting key events across the world when they happen and what we're going through with our training and events throughout the year.