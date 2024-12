OTR Classic - Brittany Charboneau

In this weeks OTR classic we go back to the summer of 2023 when we had an incredible experience with Brittany Charboneau.In this engaging conversation, Brittany Charboneau shares her unique journey as a professional runner and comedian. From her whimsical lobster costume run that led to an unofficial world record to her experiences in the Dopey Challenge at Disney, Brittany's story is filled with humor, passion, and inspiration. She discusses her early days in running, her transition to professional athletics, and the importance of authenticity in her pursuits. Brittany also highlights her love for costumes and how they play a significant role in her running journey, ultimately leading to the creation of her brand, the 'Funny Runner.' Brittany shares her experiences with Disney rides, the joy of finding pennies, and how injuries have shaped her running journey. She discusses her passion for trail running, the therapeutic nature of art, and humorous anecdotes from her life. The conversation also touches on the importance of music in running and the creation of personalized playlists, culminating in Brittany's heartfelt appreciation for the support she receives from her fans and community.TakeawaysBrittany holds an unofficial world record for the fastest half marathon dressed as a crustacean.She started running in middle school and has loved it ever since.Brittany's childhood backyard Olympics inspired her love for performance and competition.She transitioned to professional running after winning a marathon in 2017.Brittany's Dopey Challenge win was a highlight of her career, running four races in four days.She emphasizes the importance of authenticity in her running and comedy.Brittany enjoys creating costumes for her runs, which adds joy to her training.She has a background in sales and marketing before pursuing running full-time.Brittany's husband supported her decision to quit her job and pursue her passions.She aims to incorporate more comedy into her life again. Disney rides evoke nostalgia and excitement.Injuries can lead to personal growth and new perspectives.Finding pennies symbolizes small joys and opportunities.Art serves as a creative outlet and coping mechanism.Trail running fosters a sense of community and connection.Humor can be found in the most unexpected situations.Music plays a crucial role in motivation during runs.Personal stories create deeper connections with audiences.Embracing one's quirks can lead to a fulfilling life.Support from fans and community is invaluable.