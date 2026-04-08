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20 episodes
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa – Positive Leadership Spreading Like Ripples in Water03/20/2018 | 29 mins.Roxanne DeLille and Valerie Shangreaux discuss their work with The Community Leadership Programs at The Blandin Foundation, building leadership skills in rural and reservation communities throughout the state.
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Misaabekong Ojibwe Immersion Program in Duluth12/19/2017 | 28 mins.On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Edye Howes, Coordinator of American Indian Education for ISD 709, and Gordon Jourdain, the Lead Teacher of the Misaabekong Ojibwe Language Immersion program at Lowell Elementary School in Duluth.
- On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Richard Smith, an elder of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, who talks about his experiences serving in the United States Navy in World War II, and his service in the U.S. Army following that.
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About Ojibwe Stories
Ojibwe Stories is a program of Ojibwe culture, language, and ideas that aired on The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, Minnesota. It was produced by Chris Harwood at The North 103.3 and the University of Minnesota, Duluth Department of American Indian Studies. Ojibwe Stories was made possible by Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.Podcast website
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