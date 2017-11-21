Ojibwe Stories is a program of Ojibwe culture, language, and ideas that aired on The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, Minnesota. It was produced by Chris Harwood at Th... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Struggle for a More Just Treaty
On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Michele Hakala-Beeksma about the precedents and the groundbreaking history of the Treaty of 1854 and why this enduring treaty still matters today.
7/30/2018
29:30
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa – Positive Leadership Spreading Like Ripples in Water
Roxanne DeLille and Valerie Shangreaux discuss their work with The Community Leadership Programs at The Blandin Foundation, building leadership skills in rural and reservation communities throughout the state.
3/20/2018
29:07
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Leadership Roles
Roxanne DeLille and Valerie Shangreaux share their experiences in community leadership: how they entered into leadership roles, who inspired and encouraged them, and the lessons they have learned.
2/20/2018
28:00
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Misaabekong Ojibwe Immersion Program in Duluth
On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Edye Howes, Coordinator of American Indian Education for ISD 709, and Gordon Jourdain, the Lead Teacher of the Misaabekong Ojibwe Language Immersion program at Lowell Elementary School in Duluth.
12/19/2017
28:00
Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Serving in WWII
On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Richard Smith, an elder of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, who talks about his experiences serving in the United States Navy in World War II, and his service in the U.S. Army following that.
Ojibwe Stories is a program of Ojibwe culture, language, and ideas that aired on The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, Minnesota. It was produced by Chris Harwood at The North 103.3 and the University of Minnesota, Duluth Department of American Indian Studies. Ojibwe Stories was made possible by Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.