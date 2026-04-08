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Ojibwe Stories

GovernmentSociety & Culture
Ojibwe Stories
Latest episode

20 episodes

  • Ojibwe Stories

    Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Struggle for a More Just Treaty

    07/30/2018 | 29 mins.
    On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Michele Hakala-Beeksma about the precedents and the groundbreaking history of the Treaty of 1854 and why this enduring treaty still matters today.
  • Ojibwe Stories

    Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa – Positive Leadership Spreading Like Ripples in Water

    03/20/2018 | 29 mins.
    Roxanne DeLille and Valerie Shangreaux discuss their work with The Community Leadership Programs at The Blandin Foundation, building leadership skills in rural and reservation communities throughout the state.
  • Ojibwe Stories

    Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Leadership Roles

    02/20/2018 | 28 mins.
    Roxanne DeLille and Valerie Shangreaux share their experiences in community leadership: how they entered into leadership roles, who inspired and encouraged them, and the lessons they have learned.
  • Ojibwe Stories

    Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - The Misaabekong Ojibwe Immersion Program in Duluth

    12/19/2017 | 28 mins.
    On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Edye Howes, Coordinator of American Indian Education for ISD 709, and Gordon Jourdain, the Lead Teacher of the Misaabekong Ojibwe Language Immersion program at Lowell Elementary School in Duluth.
  • Ojibwe Stories

    Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa - Serving in WWII

    11/21/2017 | 23 mins.
    On this episode of Ojibwe Stories: Gaganoonididaa we talk with Richard Smith, an elder of the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, who talks about his experiences serving in the United States Navy in World War II, and his service in the U.S. Army following that.
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About Ojibwe Stories
Ojibwe Stories is a program of Ojibwe culture, language, and ideas that aired on The North 103.3 FM in Duluth, Minnesota. It was produced by Chris Harwood at The North 103.3 and the University of Minnesota, Duluth Department of American Indian Studies. Ojibwe Stories was made possible by Ampers and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
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