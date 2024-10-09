Christine Harada, former senior advisor in the Office of Federal Procurement Policy during the Biden administration, joins Aileen Black on this week's Leaders and Legends.
Harada is currently the senior advisor of Project Redword at Advanced Energy United and is a dynamic executive leader with over 25 years of experience bridging the public and private sector.
That experience coupled with her educational background in aeronautics,astronautics, and business from MIT, Stanford, and Wharton, positions her as a versatile leader.
On today's program, Harada will discuss the challenges of leadership during today's changing times. She offers sage advice on approaches to keep teams focused on the mission.
Opportunities for acquistion reform
This week on Off the Shelf, Ken Dodds, executive vice president, and general counsel for the Coalition for Common Sense in Government Procurement, shares his thoughts on opportunities for acquisition reform.
Dodds discusses the opportunities to streamline GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), including potential reform of the underlying statutory authority to focus on best value results for customer agencies.
He also highlights the opportunity to put commercial back in commercial contracting by eliminating over 100 clauses from commercial item contracting.
Finally Dodds talks about small business contracting opportunities and the roadmap for reform.
An assessment of the broad national security landscape
This week on Off the Shelf, Moshe Schwartz, president of Etherton and Associates, provides a briefing on select provisions in the FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and the broad national security landscape driving defense acquisition policy.
Schwartz outlines the traditional defense challenges, new challenges, and the budget constraints shaping overall defense policy.
Additionally, Schwartz highlights key provisions from the FY 2025 NDAA that focus on supply chainrisks, industrial base, and the defense contracting process.
Legal trends in government contracts
This week on Off the Shelf, Jason Workmaster, member and Government Contracts Practice lead at Miller & Chevalier, provides a wide-ranging update on key policy developments and legal trends in government contracts.
Workmaster discusses the impact of the administration’s EEO/DEI Executive Order (EO) and what government contractors need to know, including how compliance programs will need to adjust. He notes that the EO guidance includes a new certification requirement that will raise potential Civil False Claims Act liability for government contractors.
Workmaster also talks about the new proposed organizational conflict of interest FAR rule, and he looks into his crystal ball and highlights the possibility that the new Congress may repeal some final rules issued by the Biden Administration pursuant to the Congressional Review Act. It will be a question of timing and Congressional workload as to whether some final rules
are repealed.
Finally, Jason briefs the Federal Circuit’s ACLR decision regarding the adequacy of commercial record-keeping practices in the context of a claim.
Procurement expectations for the Trump administration
Eric Crusius, partner at Holland & Knight, joins Off the Shelf for a cybersecurity update as well as providing his procurement expectations for the Trump Administration.
Crusius discusses the likelihood of CMMC remaining intact and moving forward with implementation across DoD.
He also provides his initial comments/analysis on the recently
proposed Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) rule, highlighting key
considerations for contractors.
Turning to what to expect from the Trump Administration, Crusius shares his thoughts on Administration priorities and how they may impact/influence procurement operations.
