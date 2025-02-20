The Green Room: A Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology

A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. This episode features an interview Dr. Ann M. Bruno, author of “Postpartum Pharmacologic Thromboprophylaxis and Venous Thromboembolism in a U.S. Cohort.”
--------
19:41
March 2025: Gynecology
A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. This episode features an interview with Dr. Jill Brown, author of “Addressing the Menopause Health Needs of Military Service Members: A Call to Action.”
--------
17:25
February 2025: Gynecology
A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. This episode features an interview with Dr. Eve Zaritsky, author of “Effects of the Affordable Care Act on Contraception, Pregnancy, and Pregnancy Termination Rates.”
--------
20:34
February 2025: Obstetrics
A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. This episode features an interview Dr. Nigel Madden, author of “Area Poverty and Adverse Birth Outcomes: An Opportunity for Quality Improvement.”
--------
13:27
January 2025: Obstetrics
A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. This episode features an interview with Dr. Asha N. Talati and Emily E. Hardisty, authors of “Pregnancy in People With Cystic Fibrosis Treated With Highly Effective Modulator Therapy.”
About The Green Room: A Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology
Listen to the Green Room: A New Podcast from Obstetrics & Gynecology, featuring members from the Editorial Team and contributing authors, each month as they highlight the latest research and practice updates in the field. Two episodes are released monthly dedicated to the obstetrics- and gynecology-related content appearing in the latest issue of the journal.