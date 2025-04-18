Media and the Military - Trust and Leadership - PLUS Much More!
Media and the Military - Trust and Leadership - PLUS Much More!
A podcast centered around our soldiers, veterans, and the civilians they protect! Through conversations, questions, and stories - we will address topics like healthcare, lessons learned, relationships, combat, the transition out of the military, and more! Our veterans take an oath - we say a pledge - what does that mean and why are they important?!
Co-hosted by Eric Buchanan - Navy / Josh Roe - Marines / John Ballinger - Army / Jason Smith - Army
1:09:46
Navy Veteran and Business Owner - Dan Minninger!
Navy Veteran and Business Owner (Granite Garage Floors) - Dan Minninger joined Clint and John in studio! We covered a lot of ground from how the Marines tricked him to going into the Navy - to lessons learned - to his transition out - and owning a business and raising kids!
57:00
How Do Veterans View Civilians and Leadership? (Powered by Kubota of Chattanooga)
A short listen with John and Clint! How do veterans view civilians - especially when it comes to leadership?
18:58
John Ballinger - A Conversation Around Leadership! (Powered by Kubota of Chattanooga)
A littel mission drift today - John Ballinger and I talked about leadership! The lack of leadership in todays families, churches, businesses, and politics! What the military taught him about leadership and how those lessons can help rebuild and redefine what leadership looks like! It starts with a servants heart!
29:32
Josh Roe and John Ballinger Answering Questions from A.I. - Leadership - Stories! POWERED BY KUBOTA OF CHATTANOOGA
Josh Roe and John Ballinger in-studio with Clint answering questions from A.I. and sharing stories around leadership and lessons from their time serving! POWERED BY - KUBOTA OF CHATTANOOGA
