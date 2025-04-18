Media and the Military - Trust and Leadership - PLUS Much More!

Media and the Military - Trust and Leadership - PLUS Much More! A podcast centered around our soldiers, veterans, and the civilians they protect! Through conversations, questions, and stories - we will address topics like healthcare, lessons learned, relationships, combat, the transition out of the military, and more! Our veterans take an oath - we say a pledge - what does that mean and why are they important?! Co-hosted by Eric Buchanan - Navy / Josh Roe - Marines / John Ballinger - Army / Jason Smith - Army Powered by: Kubota of Chattanooga - https://kubotaofchattanooga.com/ Supported by: 1st Lead U Podcast - https://www.1stleadu.com/ This podcast is hosted by ZenCast.fm