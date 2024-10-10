Ep 18: Why AI Can't Replace Nurses with Dr. Amy McCarthy
📌 Tune in to learn how AI is reshaping nursing—and why embracing technology is essential for the future of patient care! Nurse Rosa Hart, BSN, RN, SCRN sits down with Amy McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer for Hippocratic AI, to explore the evolving intersection of nursing and artificial intelligence. Amy shares her journey from mother-baby bedside nursing to healthcare technology leadership and discusses how AI is being integrated into patient care.
💡 What You’ll Learn:
✅ How Amy’s 12 years of nursing experience led her to healthcare tech
✅ The mission of Hippocratic AI to bridge technology and nursing
✅ How AI tools can help reduce administrative burdens on nurses
✅ The impact of telehealth on patient attendance during COVID-19
✅ Why nurses need to be educated about AI and its role in care delivery
✅ How AI can enhance post-discharge patient care and follow-up
✅ The importance of transparency—patients know when they’re speaking to AI
✅ Why nursing education must include technology training
✅ How nurses can influence tech development to align with patient needs
✅ The value of engaging with professional associations for learning and advocacy
✅ How we can redesign nursing education to reflect real workforce challenges
✅ The need to fund a standardized coding system to define nursing’s value in healthcare
To start learning more about AI, Amy recommends listening to the A16Z podcast.
🎤 About Our Guest: Amy McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP
Chief Nursing Officer, Hippocratic AI
President, Texas Nurses Association
Amy has spent 12 years in nursing, primarily in Women’s & Infants care, and has always been passionate about improving work environments for nurses. Her transition into healthcare technology came from a desire to find real solutions beyond just "band-aids" for bedside challenges. She now serves as a bridge between nursing and technology at Hippocratic AI and is dedicated to advocating for nurses across Texas and beyond.
