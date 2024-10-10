Powered by RND
Nurse Rosa's INsights

Rosa Hart
  • Ep 22: LIVE at VIVE - The Future of Digital Health with Robin Goldsmith
    In this episode of Nurse Rosa’s INsights, host Nurse Rosa Hart welcomes Robin Goldsmith, Global Lead for Health Innovation & Strategy at Verizon Business and host of the Healthcare On Air podcast. With over 15 years of experience in patient engagement, education, and data analytics, Robin is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through building the infrastructure to bring the vision of "The Connected Hospital" into reality and to optimize "Care in the Home." Together, they explore how telemedicine, home monitoring, and connectivity are reshaping patient and provider experiences. Robin shares his vision for a more equitable and tech-enabled healthcare system, emphasizing that remote monitoring and digital access can bridge the gap for underserved communities. When asked how he’d invest a billion dollars in healthcare, Robin’s answer is clear: equip at-risk communities with remote monitoring and connectivity to improve health outcomes. Key Takeaways: ✅ Early detection through remote monitoring can prevent serious health issues. ✅ Patient awareness and education are essential for effective health management. ✅ Investments in connectivity are critical for improving healthcare in underserved communities. ✅ Future innovations—like holographic telemedicine—could redefine patient interactions. ✅ Technology + accessibility = better health outcomes for all. Tune in for a deep dive into how technology is shaping the future of care—both inside hospitals and at home! Connect with Robin Goldsmith on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robingoldsmith/ Follow Rosa Hart on your favorite social media platform @NurseRosaSpeaks 🎧 https://linktr.ee/nurserosaspeaks For more podcasts hosted by Rosa Hart, tune in to Stronger After Stroke, Aging Like A Pro, and The Lou Review.
    21:20
  • Ep 21: LIVE at VIVE with Nick Patel on Human-Centered Innovation
    Can Digital Transformation Truly Improve Patient Outcomes without Losing our Humanity? In this episode of Nurse Rosa’s INsights, host Rosa Hart sits down with Nick Patel, M.D., Physician Executive Partner at Pivot Point Consulting, to explore how technology is reshaping healthcare delivery at scale. Dr. Patel draws on nearly two decades of experience in internal medicine and digital health, including his influential leadership roles at Prisma Health, where he served as the first Chief Digital Officer. From implementing AI-driven tools and chatbots to integrating virtual reality, 3D printing, and hospital-at-home models, his work is redefining what’s possible in modern care. Together, they unpack the strategic alignment of clinical, consumer, and operational goals—and how healthcare systems can adopt a truly digital-forward approach. This episode is a must-listen for clinicians, executives, and innovators looking to drive meaningful change. The episode culminates with Dr. Patel’s answer to the “Billion Dollar Question.” To learn more, visit: 🌐 https://pivotpointconsulting.com Connect with Dr. Nick Patel: 🔗 LinkedIn 🔗 Pivot Point Consulting LinkedIn Follow Rosa Hart on your favorite social media platform @NurseRosaSpeaks 🎧 https://linktr.ee/nurserosaspeaks For more podcasts hosted by Rosa Hart, tune in to Stronger After Stroke, Aging Like A Pro, and The Lou Review.
    26:45
  • Ep 20: CranioSense - Rethinking ICP with Ryan Myers
    Is Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Possible? In this episode of Nurse Rosa’s INsights, host Rosa Hart sits down with Ryan Myers, CEO and co-founder of CranioSense, to explore groundbreaking advancements in brain health. CranioSense is pioneering non-invasive technology to measure intracranial pressure, offering a game-changing alternative to traditional invasive methods. Ryan shares his journey from engineering to neuroscience, shedding light on the critical role of intracranial pressure monitoring in managing traumatic brain injuries, migraine, and other neurological conditions. The discussion delves into the broader implications for mental health and long COVID, highlighting how this innovation could transform patient care. The episode culminates with Ryan's answer to the "Billion Dollar Question" To learn more, visit https://www.craniosense.com/ For questions about Craniosense, connect with Ryan Myers at: [email protected] Follow Rosa Hart on your favorite social media platform @NurseRosaSpeaks https://linktr.ee/nurserosaspeaks For more podcasts hosted by Rosa, tune in to Stronger After Stroke, Aging Like A Pro, and The Lou Review.
    27:05
  • Ep 19: Closing the Gap: Rural Stroke Care with Dr. Gauhar Chaudhary
    How do we bridge the gap in stroke care for rural communities where distance, resources, and access stand in the way of life-saving treatment? In this episode of Nurse Rosa’s INsights, host Rosa Hart sits down with Dr. Gauhar Chaudhary, a vascular neurologist dedicated to advancing stroke care. Dr. Chaudhary is the co-director of the Stroke Program at Billings Clinic in Montana. Dr. Chaudhary shares how his childhood experience with asthma ignited his passion for medicine and led him to specialize in neurology—a field where timely intervention can dramatically reverse stroke symptoms. The conversation delves into the challenges of rural healthcare comparing and contrasting health service availability in Kentucky, Montana and his upbringing in Toronto, Canada. From limited resources to the high prevalence of undiagnosed chronic diseases, Dr. Chaudhary highlights the power of education, community engagement, and mentorship in improving stroke care, especially in underserved areas. They also explore how telemedicine is transforming access to specialized care and why strategic investments in research and stroke networks are essential for better patient outcomes. Key Takeaways: ✅ Neurology provides unique opportunities to reverse stroke symptoms. ✅ Rural healthcare faces major challenges, including access and resources. ✅ Chronic diseases often go undiagnosed in rural populations. ✅ Education and awareness are crucial for effective stroke care. ✅ Telemedicine can help bridge gaps in rural healthcare access. ✅ Community support is vital for healthcare providers in rural settings. ✅ Investing in research can lead to better stroke treatments. ✅ Mentorship plays a key role in professional development in healthcare. ✅ A robust stroke network can improve outcomes in rural settings, as the Stroke Care Network has done in Kentucky. 🎧 Tune in now to learn how innovation, education, and investment can transform stroke care! 🔗 Like and Subscribe on your favorite platform including YouTube so you won't miss an episode. 📢 Follow Nurse Rosa’s INsights for more expert conversations on brain health, nursing, and patient advocacy!
    29:03
  • Ep 18: Why AI Can't Replace Nurses with Dr. Amy McCarthy
    📌 Tune in to learn how AI is reshaping nursing—and why embracing technology is essential for the future of patient care! Nurse Rosa Hart, BSN, RN, SCRN sits down with Amy McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP, Chief Nursing Officer for Hippocratic AI, to explore the evolving intersection of nursing and artificial intelligence. Amy shares her journey from mother-baby bedside nursing to healthcare technology leadership and discusses how AI is being integrated into patient care. 💡 What You’ll Learn: ✅ How Amy’s 12 years of nursing experience led her to healthcare tech ✅ The mission of Hippocratic AI to bridge technology and nursing ✅ How AI tools can help reduce administrative burdens on nurses ✅ The impact of telehealth on patient attendance during COVID-19 ✅ Why nurses need to be educated about AI and its role in care delivery ✅ How AI can enhance post-discharge patient care and follow-up ✅ The importance of transparency—patients know when they’re speaking to AI ✅ Why nursing education must include technology training ✅ How nurses can influence tech development to align with patient needs ✅ The value of engaging with professional associations for learning and advocacy ✅ How we can redesign nursing education to reflect real workforce challenges ✅ The need to fund a standardized coding system to define nursing’s value in healthcare To start learning more about AI, Amy recommends listening to the A16Z podcast. 🎤 About Our Guest: Amy McCarthy, DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP Chief Nursing Officer, Hippocratic AI President, Texas Nurses Association Amy has spent 12 years in nursing, primarily in Women’s & Infants care, and has always been passionate about improving work environments for nurses. Her transition into healthcare technology came from a desire to find real solutions beyond just "band-aids" for bedside challenges. She now serves as a bridge between nursing and technology at Hippocratic AI and is dedicated to advocating for nurses across Texas and beyond. 📩 Connect with Amy: 📧 Email: [email protected] 🌐 Website: www.amymccarthy.org 📷 Instagram: @amymccarthyrn 🔗 LinkedIn: Amy McCarthy Connect with Nurse Rosa Hart: https://linktr.ee/nurserosaspeaks 🌐 More episodes & updates: Nurse Rosa’s INsights 👉 Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on your favorite platform!
    31:11

About Nurse Rosa's INsights

Rosa Hart interviews healthcare stakeholders to find out what needs they see in their specialty and learn about their proposed methods to meet them. Anyone can complain, but this podcast is for possibility thinkers who are ready to create solutions.

