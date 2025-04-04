EPISODE SUMMARY: With the increasing awareness and understanding of the complex problem of human trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC), CACs and MDT partners have expanded their capacity to the needs of sexually exploited children and youth, including those at risk for exploitation. In this episode, Melissa Kaiser, a licensed social worker specializing in anti-human trafficking work, joins host Tony DeVincenzo to discuss the MDT response to human trafficking cases. Throughout their conversation, Melissa discusses the value of the CAC model and MDT response, the importance of having a trauma-informed mindset, explores ways CACs and teams can enhance their response, and provides insights for building resiliency. Topics in this episode: Human trafficking (3:35) CSEC (8:09) CAC/MDT response (9:57) The impact of the work (26:20) Advice and tips to enhance response (35:25) Building resiliency (38:32) Moral injury, moral distress, moral suffering (44:30) For more information (49:10) GUEST: Melissa Kaiser, LBSW is a licensed social worker specializing in anti-human trafficking work, secondary trauma, working with victims of trauma, and developing/maintaining multi-disciplinary teams. Melissa is a certified trainer in Green Dot, Compassion Fatigue, GEMS, Stand to Protect, My Life My Choice, and SHARP, and has additional training in Child Welfare and PRIDE/Safe Zone. She has seven years of experience providing national/international training and technical assistance, and case management to victims of human trafficking. Melissa has trained over 11,000 students and professionals, and currently sits on the Badges of Unity Board for Fargo PD. Melissa's past experience includes treatment foster care, prevention education, and psychiatric and addictions. She was the first Human Trafficking Navigator and Victim-Witness Specialist in ND, with seven years of program development. Melissa was a member of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, vice-chair of labor trafficking subcommittee, for six years. She developed a human trafficking program, toolkit, and protocol response for ND, per grant deliverables. Melissa also assisted in the development of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Victim/Witness Program. RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: Building Resiliency Together: https://buildingresiliency.org Building Resiliency Together | Strategies for Resiliency: https://buildingresiliency.org/strategies-for-resiliency/ Melissa Kaiser, LBSW | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaisermel/ Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Email your suggestions to Tony DeVincenzo at [email protected]
