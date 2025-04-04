Powered by RND
NRCAC Team Talk

Northeast Regional Children's Advocacy Center
  Episode 47 - MDT and SRO Partnerships
    EPISODE SUMMARY: School Resource Officers (SROs) play a vital role in Children's Advocacy Centers (CACs) and multidisciplinary teams (MDTs). In this episode, we explore the importance of collaboration between SROs and CACs in the multidisciplinary response to child abuse cases, along with strategies for overcoming common challenges. Whether you're looking to strengthen an existing partnership or establish a new one, tune in for valuable insights and practical advice. Topics in this episode: Understanding the roles (4:13) Overlapping of roles (7:55) Building and maintaining the CAC and SRO partnership (11:41) Role of the school district Barriers and challenges Shared understanding Value of SROs as MDT partners (24:11) SRO training (28:03) Advice for CAC/MDT interested in forming a relationship with SROs (32:53)   GUESTS: Amy- Lynn Sullivan, Program Coordinator/Forensic Interviewer at Child Advocacy Center of Hillsborough County-North Detective Kyler Stevenson, Manchester New Hampshire Police Department Jennifer Shumway, CSEC Coordinator at Cumberland County Children's Advocacy Center  Officer Timothy Dalton, Scarborough Police Department Lauren Dembski-Martin, Social Services Manager at Scarborough Police Department   RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: Cumberland County Children's Advocacy Center: https://cumberlandcountycac.org KNOW & TELL: https://knowandtell.org Child Abuse: The KNOW & Tell Program (NCJTC): https://ncjtc.fvtc.edu/trainings/TR00008379/TRI2406800/child-abuse-the-know-tell-program Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org   Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Click here to share your suggestions. Disclaimer: This project was sponsored by NRCAC from Grant Award Number 15PJDP-22-GK-03061-JJVO awarded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, OJJDP or NRCAC.
    47:24
  Episode 46 - Collaborative Conversations
    EPISODE SUMMARY: Effective communication and building trust are essential skills for child abuse professionals working towards a shared mission to protect children and support families. In this episode, Ken Homer discusses the concept of Collaborative Conversations, a four-step model designed to enhance communication, build trust, and foster meaningful teamwork. Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) staff and multidisciplinary team (MDT) partners can apply this practical approach to collaborate more effectively. Tune in for helpful tips to strengthen teamwork and achieve better outcomes for children and families. Topics in this episode: Collective Intelligence (4:26) Collaborative Conversations Wheel (7:25) Shared Meaning (9:00) Exploring Possibilities (19:38) Coordinating Actions (26:08) Learning and Reflecting (36:47) Communication Tips (44:02) Navigating Conflict (46:18) GUEST: Ken Homer, PCC Trained as an Integral Coach with a background that includes a decade on the core team that developed the World Café dialogue process, Ken works at the intersection of individual, team, and organizational learning to open up new vistas of thinking while finding practical steps for effective action. Grounded, insightful, practical, and comprehensive, are a few of the adjectives that Ken’s clients have used to describe him. He listens deeply to gain an understanding and checks to see if he is making accurate assessments before attempting to provide any guidance. Ken looks for simple modest steps that can be sustained over time to provide optimal returns. Ken believes that collaboration is an art form based on learnable skills. “How can we be smarter together and work in ways where we are all enriched or even ennobled by our efforts?” is the question at the heart of Ken’s work. He works with both individuals and teams to identify where they are not getting the results they desire and then helps them to develop the competencies required to achieve their aims. RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: Appreciative Inquiry: A Positive Revolution in Change by David L. Cooperride. And Diana Whitney, 2005: https://a.co/d/38PzqTi Collaborative Conversations: https://www.kenhomer.net Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org   Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Click here to share your suggestions. Disclaimer: This project was sponsored by NRCAC from Grant Award Number 15PJDP-22-GK-03061-JJVO awarded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, OJJDP or NRCAC.  
    56:44
  Episode 44 - Self Care Psychology
    EPISODE SUMMARY: Sass Boucher and Kate Collier, co-founders of SelfCare Psychology Ltd, bring psychology, awareness, resources, and expertise to frontline workers in supportive roles. In this episode, they discuss the concept of Professional Trauma and Fatigue and how CAC staff and MDT partners can use the Five Pillars of Protection to mitigate the effects of working in the child advocacy field. Join us as we explore these important topics, offering insights and practical advice to help you navigate stress and protect your mental health.  Topics in this episode:  SelfCare Psychology (3:17) Professional Trauma and Fatigue (5:01) Stress Compassion Fatigue Burnout Vicarious Trauma Everyday Stress (12:04) Resilience (17:50) Five Pillars of Protection (23:07) Awareness Supervision Peer Support Trauma Informed Self Care GUESTS: Sass Boucher MSc MBACP, counsellor psychotherapist, lecturer and co-founder of SelfCare Psychology, SelfCare Psychology Sass is a practicing Counsellor and Psychotherapist, working with a wide range of private clients and referrals from health, social care and education settings. Her MSc research ‘Looking Through a Lens of Terribleness’ explored and aimed to understand professionals’ needs when working with, and listening to, those affected by trauma, this work led to the formation of SelfCare PsycholoWe’ll gy Ltd. Sass is also a lecturer and practice tutor on the MSc Counselling Psychotherapy course at Keele University. She previously trained as a social work practice educator and worked in specialist domestic abuse services in a variety of roles, frontline support and service management and as a local authority domestic abuse partnership co-ordinator. Kate Collier, head of learning and development, Black Country Women’s Aid and co-founder of SelfCare Psychology Kate Collier is practice and development director and co-founder of SelfCare Psychology. She develops new training and tools and has taken SelfCare Psychology’s training online with the development of interactive live workshops and e-learning. She has a special interest in early intervention in wellbeing through education for social care and health professionals born out of her personal struggle with professional trauma and fatigue. Her experience spans training as a social worker and independent domestic violence adviser and designing, delivering and managing services for women facing multiple disadvantages. RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: Professional Quality of Life (proQOL): https://proqol.org SelfCare Psychology Ltd: https://www.selfcarepsychology.com Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Click here to share your suggestions. Disclaimer: This project was sponsored by NRCAC from Grant Award Number 15PJDP-22-GK-03061-JJVO awarded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, OJJDP or NRCAC.
    1:06:50
  Episode 42 – The MDT Response to Human Trafficking and CSEC
    EPISODE SUMMARY: With the increasing awareness and understanding of the complex problem of human trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CSEC), CACs and MDT partners have expanded their capacity to the needs of sexually exploited children and youth, including those at risk for exploitation. In this episode, Melissa Kaiser, a licensed social worker specializing in anti-human trafficking work, joins host Tony DeVincenzo to discuss the MDT response to human trafficking cases. Throughout their conversation, Melissa discusses the value of the CAC model and MDT response, the importance of having a trauma-informed mindset, explores ways CACs and teams can enhance their response, and provides insights for building resiliency. Topics in this episode: Human trafficking (3:35) CSEC (8:09) CAC/MDT response (9:57) The impact of the work (26:20) Advice and tips to enhance response (35:25) Building resiliency (38:32) Moral injury, moral distress, moral suffering (44:30) For more information (49:10) GUEST: Melissa Kaiser, LBSW is a licensed social worker specializing in anti-human trafficking work, secondary trauma, working with victims of trauma, and developing/maintaining multi-disciplinary teams. Melissa is a certified trainer in Green Dot, Compassion Fatigue, GEMS, Stand to Protect, My Life My Choice, and SHARP, and has additional training in Child Welfare and PRIDE/Safe Zone. She has seven years of experience providing national/international training and technical assistance, and case management to victims of human trafficking. Melissa has trained over 11,000 students and professionals, and currently sits on the Badges of Unity Board for Fargo PD. Melissa's past experience includes treatment foster care, prevention education, and psychiatric and addictions. She was the first Human Trafficking Navigator and Victim-Witness Specialist in ND, with seven years of program development. Melissa was a member of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, vice-chair of labor trafficking subcommittee, for six years. She developed a human trafficking program, toolkit, and protocol response for ND, per grant deliverables. Melissa also assisted in the development of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Victim/Witness Program. RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: Building Resiliency Together: https://buildingresiliency.org Building Resiliency Together | Strategies for Resiliency: https://buildingresiliency.org/strategies-for-resiliency/ Melissa Kaiser, LBSW | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kaisermel/ Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Email your suggestions to Tony DeVincenzo at [email protected]. Disclaimer: This project was sponsored by NRCAC from Grant Award Number 15PJDP-22-GK-03061-JJVO awarded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, OJJDP or NRCAC.  
    54:35
  Episode 41 - Preparing for the Unexpected: The Importance of Succession Planning
    EPISODE SUMMARY: “Better to be ready than get ready.” We delve deeper into the important topic of succession planning. In this episode, Tony speaks with Christopher St. Cyr who serves as the Executive Director at the Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center. Chris discusses the importance of being intentional when it comes to succession planning. He guides us through a real-life experience of preparing for change and transition, including an unexpected twist the CAC faced along the way, and the value of being flexible. GUEST: Christopher St. Cyr is the Executive Director with the Caledonia Children’s Advocacy Center located in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Chris is a retired police officer and worked in Whitefield and Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Essex County, Vermont. He recently retired as a Command Sergeant Major in the New Hampshire National Guard with over 40 years of service. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration and completed Executive Development Course at Justice System Training and Research Institute at RWU. RECOMMENDED RESOURCES: NRCAC Team Talk Episode #40 – Succession Planning with Southern Regional Children’s Advocacy Center Director Emily Chittenden-Laird: https://nrcac.libsyn.com/episode-40-succession-planning Emergency Preparedness and Response Guide for CACs: Planning for the Unexpected: https://www.srcac.org/resources/ Northeast Regional Children’s Advocacy Center: https://www.nrcac.org Regional Children’s Advocacy Centers: https://www.regionalcacs.org Have an idea for a future Team Talk guest or topic? We want to hear from you! Email your suggestions to Tony DeVincenzo at [email protected]. Disclaimer: This project was sponsored by NRCAC from Grant Award Number 15PJDP-22-GK-03061-JJVO awarded by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Department of Justice, OJJDP or NRCAC.  
    43:22

About NRCAC Team Talk

Every day, professionals from Children's Advocacy Centers and Multidisciplinary Teams do incredible work to help children and families heal from the trauma of child abuse. NRCAC's Team Talk podcast highlights the efforts of these heroes throughout the northeast region and across the United States.
