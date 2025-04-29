Powered by RND
Not Your Typical Podcast with Charlene Aminoff
Living Lchaim x Charlene Aminoff
Religion & Spirituality Judaism
  • 14. Meet My Doctor Who Delivered Over 18,000 Babies
    Dr. Jessica Jacob has delivered over 18,000 babies across decades of tireless devotion — more lives than most hospitals bring into the world. But behind the numbers lies a powerful, untold story of sacrifice, faith, and fierce advocacy.In this emotional interview, Dr. Jacob shares what truly happens behind the delivery room doors, why she fights against dangerous home births, how she balances motherhood with medicine, and what it really costs to devote your life to others.Get inspired by one of the world’s most selfless OBGYNs as she reveals the highs, heartbreaks, and hidden battles few ever hear about.***SPONSORS OF THIS EPISODE***► Ohr Naava: Help Change Their LivesFor just $1 a day, you can help Ohr Naava provide schooling, support and chizuk to thousands of Jewish women and girls annually.Help Here→ https://bit.ly/3GofiN2► Naki: Streaming Jewish Music, Podcasts, Stories & More For EveryoneNaki is a filtered audio entertainment system with an expanding library of wholesome content for the discerning family. And now you can get their brand new devices. Perfect for any Jewish home!→ Use Code: LCHAIM for FREE Shipping!Get Your Device Here→ https://bit.ly/4jRA2LtTimestamps:00:00 Intro01:27 Who is Doctor Jessica Jacob?03:13 Becoming an OBGYN 05:52 Dr. Jacob’s Amazing Stats08:27 Seeing Gods Hand in the Deliver Room11:46 Delivering Charlene’s Children13:30 Debunking Pregnancy Myths15:00 Delivery Pet Peeves16:40 Dealing With the Negativity 18:18 Balancing Life at Home and the Life of a Doctor19:52 Ohr Naava22:07 The Busy Life of Dr. Jacob23:12 Delivering a Baby the Night of her Daughters Wedding24:00 Connecting to the Righteous Women of Our Past24:28 The Ideal Day for Dr. Jacob25:16 Advice for First Time Moms26:25 Labor Lawsuits 29:57 Being a Religious Woman Doctor 32:25 Becoming an Obstetrician 34:23 The Naki Devices36:22 Delivering Multiple Generations 37:30 Friday Night in the Jacob Home38:46 Dr. Jacob Favorite Jewish Tradition 39:49 Dealing with the Stress of the Job41:45 The Dangers of Home-births46:25 The Troubles of Working Together with the Hospitals 49:57 Learning from her Patients53:19 Giving Advice to her Younger Self53:45 Dr. Jacob's Plans for the Future55:01 The Definition of Success55:28 A Blessing to Dr. Jacob56:06 OutroOur free call-in-to-listen feature is here:• USA: (605) 477-2100• UK: 0333-366-0154• ISRAEL: 079-579-5088Have a specific question? email us [email protected] us feedback and get first access to episodes:914-222-5513Lchaim.
    --------  
    57:25
  • 13. Charlene's Cancer Diagnosis is a Message from Hashem
    Listen to more Inspiration For The Nation:Join on SpotifyJoin on AppleCharlene Aminoff is a Jewish entrepreneur and spiritual speaker whose life has been shaped by profound trauma and transformation. Fifteen years ago, her 2-year-old daughter Gali nearly drowned, an event that triggered intense PTSD and led Charlene to embrace a life of deep religious observance. Charlene was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and shocked her family by dancing upon receiving the news, echoing how her mother reacted to her own diagnosis. Here's the full story.✬ SPONSORS OF THE EPISODE ✬► PZ DEALS: Never Pay Full Price AgainAn epic app that tracks deals for you.Download here → https://app.pz.deals/install/iftn► Wheels To Lease: Trust Me Get Your Car With ThemFor over 35 years, Wheels To Lease has offered stress-free car buying with upfront pricing, no hidden fees, and door-to-door delivery. Call today!→ CALL/TEXT: 718-871-8715→ EMAIL: [email protected]→ WEB: https://bit.ly/41lnzYU→ WHATSAPP: https://wa.link/0w46ce► BitBean: Smart Custom SoftwareReally great way to take your business to the next level.Contact Bitbean today for a FREE CONSULTATIONReach Out Here → https://bitbean.link/MeEBlY► Feldheim: Pesach Treasure in Book Form→ Let My Nation GoThis dramatic retelling from the Let My Nation series brings the story of Pesach to life—slavery, plagues, and the Exodus—based on Talmudic and Midrashic sources.GET HERE: https://bit.ly/4i56YyR→ The Katz HaggadahThis stunning Haggadah by Rabbi Baruch Chait and Gadi Pollack brings the Exodus to life with powerful illustrations, midrashic insights, and a compelling essay on our redemption from Egypt.GET HERE: https://bit.ly/3XLagju→ The Last Slave (from Adir Press)Experience the pain of galus and the joy of geulah like never before in The Last Slave—a gripping, bestselling historical novel that brings Yetzias Mitzrayim to life and sells out every year.GET HERE: https://bit.ly/3R396MwTime stamps:00:00 Intro01:27 Charlene’s Childhood & Upbringing06:10 Gali’s Near-Drowning Story Begins13:12 Her Spiritual Transformation After the Accident17:46 Dancing After Her Cancer Diagnosis21:30 BitBean Ad22:48 Wheels to Lease Ad26:30 Bar Mitzvah & Surgery Preparation32:27 Pathology Results Call – No Spread, No Chemo35:07 Dancing Through Every Step of Treatment37:00 PZ Deals Ad38:13 Feldheim Ad42:23 Inspired by Her Mother’s Faith52:49 Her Wig Business Takes On New Meaning53:53 Personally Supporting Fellow Cancer Patients54:23 Fighting Cancer Fatigue with Faith & Positivity58:00 Outro & Her Message to Viewers✬ IN MEMORY OF ✬This episode is in memory of:• Shimon Dovid ben Yaakov Shloima• Miriam Sarah bas Yaakov Moshe✬ Donate and Inspire Millions (Tax-Deductible) ✬Your generous donation enables us at Living Lchaim to share uplifting messages globally, enrich lives, and foster positive change worldwide! Thank you!https://www.LivingLchaim.com/donateOur free call-in-to-listen feature is here:• USA: (605) 477-2100• UK: 0333-366-0154• ISRAEL: 079-579-5088Have a specific question? email us [email protected] us feedback and get first access to episodes:914-222-5513Lchaim.
    --------  
    1:00:41
  • 12. Raising 3 Boys in an Orthodox Home...With No Rules?!
    This episode of Not Your Typical Podcast is a heartwarming and hilarious look into family life with the Charlene’s three sons: Jacob, Zachary, and Yosef. They share personal stories about growing up in a "no-rules household," parenting, Jewish values, and family dynamics. From midnight snack adventures, hilarious sibling moments, and crazy family traditions to Jacob’s three-day squirrel chase and Zachary’s skydiving plans, this episode is packed with funny, emotional, and inspiring moments. With candid conversations about faith, Torah, responsibility, parenting styles, Israel, music, brotherhood, and personal growth, this episode is a must-watch for anyone who loves authentic and heartfelt storytelling.► Wissotzky: The best things in life are sharedA touch of warmth, a hug in a cup. Experience a stirring brand short from Wissotzky that’s steeped in tradition, joy, and the moments that bring us closer. After all, the best things in life are shared. → https://wtea.com ✬ IN MEMORY OF ✬This episode is in memory of:• Miriam Sarah bas Yaakov MosheChaptered Time Stamps:00:31 - Meet the Sons – Introduction to Jacob, Zachary, and Yosef, their personalities, and birth stories.02:04 - Jacob’s Birth After Five Miscarriages – The touching story of Jacob’s birth and his unique role in the family.04:06 - Zachary’s 18th Birthday Lottery Ticket – Zachary shares the hilarious moment of buying his first lottery ticket at midnight.07:18 - The Great Organ Rescue – Zachary and friends rescue an abandoned organ off the street, despite Dad saying “no.”09:18 - The No-Rules Household – The family explains their “few rules” approach to parenting, emphasizing love over restrictions.11:20 - Midnight Snacks & No Curfews – The boys reveal how they often stay up until 3 AM having donuts and milkshakes.18:38 - The Squirrel Saga – Jacob hilariously recalls chasing a squirrel around the house for three days.27:28 - Zachary’s Skydiving Plans – Zachary casually announces he’s going skydiving in Israel and won’t tell his mom until after.28:30 - Jacob’s Experience in Israel on October 7th – A powerful account of being in Israel during the attacks and the emotional impact.42:01 - The SAT Bet & Tesla Prize – Jacob scores high on the SATs, wins a car from his dad, and chooses a Tesla for self-study mode.44:37 - Zachary’s Dream Album Concept – He shares his vision for an album based on “letters to the Kotel.”49:18 - What Can Bring Mashiach? – The family discusses how “dropping the drama” could bring Mashiach faster.51:52 - Jacob’s Future Wife Criteria – He outlines his vision for a wife, emphasizing gratitude and spirituality.54:38 - The Story of Ultimate Trust – Zachary shares an incredible story about Rabbi Akiva Eiger’s perspective on trust and judgment.57:04 - Emotional Closing & Blessings – A heartfelt blessing for the family and audience.Our free call-in-to-listen feature is here:• USA: (605) 477-2100• UK: 0333-366-0154• ISRAEL: 079-579-5088Have a specific question? email us [email protected] us feedback and get first access to episodes:914-222-5513Lchaim.
    --------  
    1:02:07
  • 11. From Escaping Iran to Battling Cancer: My Mom’s Journey of Unparalleled Faith
    On this month's episode, Charlene speaks to her favorite person in the world...her mom. From her life in Iran, to escaping, to coming to America, being a teacher for children, to battling cancer, all with a smile. This episode is jammed with chizuk & laughs.   EPISODE SPONSORS ► Bitz of Glitz Beauiftul & affordable gorgeous jewelry. Brand new Fall line, now avail.  15% OFF with promo LCHAIM → https://bitzofglitzonline.com/collections/fall-24   ► Silver Lake Specialized Care & Rehab Center "Where everyones feels at home" Coming to a Rehab Center is never an easy decision to make. Silver Lake makes their Residents and their loved ones feel comfortable and put everyone's minds at ease. Their warm homelike atmosphere is very inviting and their loving and caring staff will give attention to all of your needs. → https://silverlakesc.com/ Call here: 718-489-8183 WhatsApp: 917-714-1542   In memory of: Miriam Sarah bas R' Yaakov Moshe   Help Support our Episodes with Dedicating an Episode in Memory of a Loved One or As a Zechus for a Refuah Shleima!   ► Here: https://www.livinglchaim.com/in-memory   ✬ Donate and Inspire Millions (Tax-Deductible) ✬  Your generous donation enables us at Living Lchaim to share uplifting messages globally, enrich lives, and foster positive change worldwide!  Thank you! 🙏 ➡️ https://www.livinglchaim.com/donate ____________________________________   Follow us on social media for more content: Free call-in-to-listen feature:  🇺🇸  USA: (605) 477-2100  🇬🇧  UK: 0333-366-0154  🇮🇱  ISRAEL: 079-579-5088    Have Questions, Comments, Concerns? We LOVE Feedback: WhatsApp us feedback and get first access to episodes: 914-222-5513 or email us at [email protected]   Lchaim.
    --------  
    37:00
  • 10. The Reason We Think Moshiach is VERY CLOSE (with Maya Namdar)
    Maya lost her daughter Liel AH, her 15-year-old daughter who passed away in a car accident in December 2021. In this episode, Maya and Charlene talk about the war in Israel, moving on from pain and the coming of Messiah.   JUST ONE THING! Protect a soldier. One Kabbalah. Let's fight this war together! Go Here: https://www.sharejustonething.com/   Maya's Place Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayasplace/?hl=en Website: https://mayasplaceny.com/   In memory of: Miriam Sarah bas R' Yaakov Moshe and Liel Dina bas Ephraim   More shows here: https://www.livinglchaim.com/   Our free call-in-to listen feature is here: 🇺🇸 USA: (605) 477-2100 🇬🇧 UK: 0333-366-0154 🇮🇱 ISRAEL: 079-579-5088   Subscribe to our channel for more awesome content :)   Lchaim.
    --------  
    55:04

About Not Your Typical Podcast with Charlene Aminoff

There are so many podcasts out there. This show is a bit different. Tune in to hear about Charlene chit chat about family, Judaism, Hashem and life in general. This is Not Your Typical Podcast.
Religion & Spirituality Judaism

