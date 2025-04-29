Not Your Typical Podcast with Charlene Aminoff

12. Raising 3 Boys in an Orthodox Home...With No Rules?!
This episode of Not Your Typical Podcast is a heartwarming and hilarious look into family life with the Charlene’s three sons: Jacob, Zachary, and Yosef. They share personal stories about growing up in a "no-rules household," parenting, Jewish values, and family dynamics. From midnight snack adventures, hilarious sibling moments, and crazy family traditions to Jacob’s three-day squirrel chase and Zachary’s skydiving plans, this episode is packed with funny, emotional, and inspiring moments. With candid conversations about faith, Torah, responsibility, parenting styles, Israel, music, brotherhood, and personal growth, this episode is a must-watch for anyone who loves authentic and heartfelt storytelling.► Wissotzky: The best things in life are sharedA touch of warmth, a hug in a cup. Experience a stirring brand short from Wissotzky that’s steeped in tradition, joy, and the moments that bring us closer. After all, the best things in life are shared. → https://wtea.com ✬ IN MEMORY OF ✬This episode is in memory of:• Miriam Sarah bas Yaakov MosheChaptered Time Stamps:00:31 - Meet the Sons – Introduction to Jacob, Zachary, and Yosef, their personalities, and birth stories.02:04 - Jacob’s Birth After Five Miscarriages – The touching story of Jacob’s birth and his unique role in the family.04:06 - Zachary’s 18th Birthday Lottery Ticket – Zachary shares the hilarious moment of buying his first lottery ticket at midnight.07:18 - The Great Organ Rescue – Zachary and friends rescue an abandoned organ off the street, despite Dad saying “no.”09:18 - The No-Rules Household – The family explains their “few rules” approach to parenting, emphasizing love over restrictions.11:20 - Midnight Snacks & No Curfews – The boys reveal how they often stay up until 3 AM having donuts and milkshakes.18:38 - The Squirrel Saga – Jacob hilariously recalls chasing a squirrel around the house for three days.27:28 - Zachary’s Skydiving Plans – Zachary casually announces he’s going skydiving in Israel and won’t tell his mom until after.28:30 - Jacob’s Experience in Israel on October 7th – A powerful account of being in Israel during the attacks and the emotional impact.42:01 - The SAT Bet & Tesla Prize – Jacob scores high on the SATs, wins a car from his dad, and chooses a Tesla for self-study mode.44:37 - Zachary’s Dream Album Concept – He shares his vision for an album based on “letters to the Kotel.”49:18 - What Can Bring Mashiach? – The family discusses how “dropping the drama” could bring Mashiach faster.51:52 - Jacob’s Future Wife Criteria – He outlines his vision for a wife, emphasizing gratitude and spirituality.54:38 - The Story of Ultimate Trust – Zachary shares an incredible story about Rabbi Akiva Eiger’s perspective on trust and judgment.57:04 - Emotional Closing & Blessings – A heartfelt blessing for the family and audience.Our free call-in-to-listen feature is here:• USA: (605) 477-2100• UK: 0333-366-0154• ISRAEL: 079-579-5088Have a specific question? email us [email protected]
