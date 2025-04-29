Not Your Typical Podcast with Charlene Aminoff

10. The Reason We Think Moshiach is VERY CLOSE (with Maya Namdar)

Maya lost her daughter Liel AH, her 15-year-old daughter who passed away in a car accident in December 2021. In this episode, Maya and Charlene talk about the war in Israel, moving on from pain and the coming of Messiah. JUST ONE THING! Protect a soldier. One Kabbalah. Let's fight this war together! Go Here: https://www.sharejustonething.com/ Maya's Place Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mayasplace/?hl=en Website: https://mayasplaceny.com/ In memory of: Miriam Sarah bas R' Yaakov Moshe and Liel Dina bas Ephraim More shows here: https://www.livinglchaim.com/ Our free call-in-to listen feature is here: 🇺🇸 USA: (605) 477-2100 🇬🇧 UK: 0333-366-0154 🇮🇱 ISRAEL: 079-579-5088 Subscribe to our channel for more awesome content :) Lchaim.