ND Oil and Gas Divsion
Each month listen in as the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division's director, Lynn Helms, discusses the latest production, trends, and happenings in the Bakken foll... More
Each month listen in as the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division's director, Lynn Helms, discusses the latest production, trends, and happenings in the Bakken foll... More

  • May 2023 Director's Cut and March 2023 Production Numbers
    North Dakota Oil and Gas Production from March 2023 is released along with the latest information from the Department of Mineral Resources in May 2023.
    5/15/2023
    21:44
  • April 2023 Director's Cut and February 2023 Production Numbers
    North Dakota Oil and Gas Production from February 2023 is released along with the latest information from the Department of Mineral Resources in April 2023.
    4/18/2023
    16:22
  • January 2023 Director's Cut and November 2022 Production Numbers
    2/1/2023
    37:47
  • December 2022 Director's Cut and October 2022 Production Numbers
    The Director's Cut is a monthly publication by the North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources, Lynn Helms, P.h.D., and Justin J. Kringstad, Director North Dakota Pipeline Authority.Information contained within the Director's Cut is as complete as possible at the time of publication.
    12/16/2022
    33:54
  • November 2022 Director's Cut and September 2022 Production Numbers
    The Director's Cut is a monthly publication by the North Dakota Director of Mineral Resources, Lynn Helms, P.h.D., and Justin J. Kringstad, Director North Dakota Pipeline Authority.Information contained within the Director's Cut is as complete as possible at the time of publication.
    11/16/2022
    29:51

About North Dakota Oil and Gas

Each month listen in as the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division's director, Lynn Helms, discusses the latest production, trends, and happenings in the Bakken followed by North Dakota Pipeline Authority director Justin Kringstad.
