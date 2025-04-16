Tim Dixon, co-founder of More in Common, joins Chronicle CEO Stacy Palmer to offer research-based strategies leaders can use to bridge divides in the workplace and in their communities. More in Common helps political leaders and social-change movements strengthen their coalitions by including unlikely allies.Bridging divides is top-of-mind for nonprofit leaders today. Nearly two-thirds of nonprofit executives say the nation’s divisions are making their jobs tougher, according to an exclusive Chronicle of Philanthropy survey.Dixon shared solutions to overcome entrenched division. Among his key points:Coalitions of unlikely partners are a key to success. Leaders must manage divides within their organization — not ignore them.Focus on shared values to build consensus. You can connect with Dixon on LinkedIn and follow him @dixontim on X. And dig into More in Common’s research here.Further Reading:“Born of Political Violence, This Group Helps Nonprofit Causes Find ‘Surprising’ Allies” by Drew Lindsay “A Really Tough Job: Nonprofit CEOs Work to Make Their Roles More Manageable” by Ben Gose“To Hell and Back: Polarization and the Nonprofit” by Ben Gose“A Polarization Expert on What Nonprofits Need to Do — And Stop Doing” by Chronicle Staff“‘It’s Hard to Hate Up Close’: Philanthropy, Polarization, and the Art of Conversation” by Eden Stiffman“Leadership at the Crossroads” by George AndersWe welcome your thoughts on how the Chronicle can better help you bridge divides at your nonprofits. Write us at [email protected]
