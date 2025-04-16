Introducing "Nonprofits Now: Leading Today"

Nonprofit leaders are overworked, struggling to retain top talent, and facing budgetary shortfalls. In Nonprofits Now: Leading Today, host Stacy Palmer interviews innovative leaders who have developed smart solutions to common, tough challenges. The podcast series springs from an exclusive Chronicle of Philanthropy survey that uncovered troubling pain points in nonprofit leadership and a looming threat of leadership turnover. Nonprofits Now: Leading Today offers actionable strategies to address the most urgent challenges leaders face. Palmer and her guests explore proven ways to prevent burnout, manage intergenerational workplaces, hire strong senior teams, and much more. Starting April 15, tune in and turn the tide at your nonprofit.