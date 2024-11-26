What It’s Really Like to Work at NSA

What’s it like to come to work in a secure facility every day? What about the people – who even works at a spy agency? The answer: people just like you! Hear from two women who’ve chosen to make their careers at NSA. One is a computer scientist and the other is a chief of staff. They had different paths to get to NSA, but they’ve decided to stay for similar reasons. They discuss what it feels like to know that your work has meaning, no matter your role, because you’re helping defend the United States and protect national security. Learn about the deep expertise of the people of NSA and how they’re constantly learning. Find the show transcript and other episodes at NSA.gov/podcast. Discover job opportunities at NSA.gov/careers.