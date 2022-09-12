Vegan and vegetarian nutrition, running and training tips, and healthy lifestyle and habit change with well-known guests like Rich Roll, Brendan Brazier, Heathe... More
Does the Slow-Carb Diet Work for Vegans, Coffee Wars, 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes and What Doug Thinks of Them
Did you know we have another podcast? It's called the Plant-Based Morning Show, and we go live every weekday to discuss the latest in plant-based news and headlines. A lot has changed since we last shared an episode of the PBMS here, so we thought it would be fun to catch you up to speed with an episode from last week! In this episode we talk about: Doug's alcohol plan going forward after his 21-day dry challenge Listener question: the Slow-Carb Diet Weather report: Slutty Vegan expanding to Dallas, Quorn partnership, Everything Legendary burgers in even more stores, U.S. smoking hits all-time low 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes that Are Actually Good for You (Everyday Health) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.
5/4/2023
1:02:41
A Fitness Plan for Longevity from Peter Attia's Outlive
Peter Attia's new New York Times bestselling book, Outlive, outlines a very audacious fitness plan for longevity. In today's episode, Matt Frazier and Doug Hay break down the plan and methodology and debate the pros and cons of such a time-consuming routine. Is this the ticket to living a long, active life? Or is it an unrealistic goal that will leave more people discouraged than motivated? For Matt and Doug, the answer is clear.
5/2/2023
58:35
NMA Chats: Healing Your Body with Superfoods with Michael Kuech
We all know junk foods have a negative impact on your health. But how much can superfoods do the opposite? In today's episode, Matt Tullman sits down with Michael Kuech, co-founder of YourSuper and author of the new book Your Super Life: 100+ Delicious, Plant-Based Recipes Made with Nature's Most Powerful Superfoods In the episode they discuss how superfoods transformed Michael's health and life, growing a business, and simple steps for improving your health.
4/14/2023
41:28
Has our training turned lame, or is this the secret to sustainability?
NMA Radio is back! In this first episode of 2023, Matt and Doug dissect their current approach to training, and ask themselves... Does this mean we're getting lame, or is this a better way to train?
3/30/2023
51:37
The 2022 Vegan Athlete Holiday Gift Guide
Are you scrambling to find a last-minute gift for the vegan athlete in your life? Don't worry, we have you covered. In today's episode, Matt and Doug scour the internet for the best gift ideas, share the 2022 gifting trends that keep popping up, and provide their definitive guide to the best gifts of the year (or at least some good ideas).
