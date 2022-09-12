Does the Slow-Carb Diet Work for Vegans, Coffee Wars, 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes and What Doug Thinks of Them

Did you know we have another podcast? It's called the Plant-Based Morning Show, and we go live every weekday to discuss the latest in plant-based news and headlines. A lot has changed since we last shared an episode of the PBMS here, so we thought it would be fun to catch you up to speed with an episode from last week! In this episode we talk about: Doug's alcohol plan going forward after his 21-day dry challenge Listener question: the Slow-Carb Diet Weather report: Slutty Vegan expanding to Dallas, Quorn partnership, Everything Legendary burgers in even more stores, U.S. smoking hits all-time low 6 Plant-Based Taco Recipes that Are Actually Good for You (Everyday Health) Tune in live every weekday at 11am to watch on YouTube or on Instagram (@plantbasedmorningshow and @nomeatathlete_official), or watch on Twitter or Twitch! Follow @plantbasedmorningshow, @realmattfrazier, and @itsdoughay for more.