2022 Fall Game Guide + Super Smash Bros. Panda Cup!

The Fall season is in full swing, and with it comes a cornucopia of cool new games for the Nintendo Switch™ system! Chris and guests Anthony and Michael from the social team at Nintendo of America ponder ten of their personal top pics for Fall, including the Bayonetta™ 3, Sonic Frontiers, Overwatch 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Pokémon™ Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, among many more! Then Bill Trinen from Nintendo Treehouse and Dr. Alan Bunney from Panda Global join the fun with updates on the big Panda Cup Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate and Super Smash Bros.™ Melee tournament circuit, to share updates as the series sprints toward its big finale in December! Plus, the team packs in all the usual quiz questions, fun polls and Nintendo Switch game recommendations. 00:58 – Fall Game Guide 33:58 – Player’s Pulse Polls 37:37 – Game Club: Garden Story 39:32 – Game Club: Cursed to Golf 41:44 – Game Club: Splatoon 3 47:45 – Warp Zone Quiz 51:09 – Game Forecast 54:45 – Panda Cup Ending music is from the Merry Mountain course found in Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass. Games discussed have been rated EVERYONE to MATURE 17+ by the ESRB. Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features and access to Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library of games. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online Full game required to use DLC. Sold separately. If you would like to share any feedback or ideas for the podcast or submit a question to possibly be answered in a future episode, please email us at [email protected] Follow Nintendo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo/ Follow Nintendo on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica Subscribe to Nintendo on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nintendo