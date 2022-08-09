Nintendo Power Podcast is the official podcast of Nintendo of America, with discussions and commentary from Nintendo staff and special guests. More
Nintendo Switch 2023 Preview Special!
From Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and beyond, 2023 is shaping up to be something special! Chris and guests Jayson and Anthony from Nintendo of America discuss their most anticipated titles and DLC in this special episode.
00:30 – Intro
01:59 – Xenoblade Chronicles Expansion Pass Vol. 3
04:28 – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
06:36 – OCTOPATH TRAVELER II
09:49 – Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
12:37 – Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
15:52 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
21:56 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4
24:10 – Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass paid DLC
28:12 – Pikmin 4
31:12 – Sea of Stars
35:08 – Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Games discussed have been rated RATING PENDING to MATURE 17+ by the ESRB.
2/16/2023
45:43
Nintendo Switch Fan-Favorite Games of 2022 Special!
As the credits begin to roll on 2022, the team takes a last look back by revealing the games YOU picked in our Nintendo Power Podcast Fan-Favorite Games of 2022 poll! The nominees include games for every kind of Nintendo Switch™ player, from intense action to rad revivals, spiffy indies and more, all leading to the 2022 Players’ Game of the Year. So, join Chris and guests Anthony and Brad from the social team at Nintendo of America for fun debates and great game recommendations in this special year-end episode.
01:54 – Merry Multiplayer
04:59 – Intense Action
07:56 – Spiffy Indie
12:09 – Great Graphics
14:42 – Super Soundtrack
17:45 – Sooo Relaxing
20:43 – What a Story!
24:53 – Tough Challenge
29:51 – Rad Revival
33:06 – Players’ Game of the Year
Games discussed have been rated EVERYONE to MATURE by the ESRB.
12/21/2022
39:24
Exploring the Open World of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!
Choose your own path in an open world? Multiplayer* exploration? Sandwich making?! The newest chapters in the Pokémon™ RPG series are full of surprises, and we’ve gathered a great group to gab about them: Carolyn from Nintendo Treehouse, Ari from The Pokémon Company International and Jayson from the Communications team at Nintendo of America. Plus, the team packs in the usual Nintendo Switch™ game recommendations, fun fan polls, classic-gaming quiz questions and more.
00:49 – Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
26:45 – Player’s Pulse Polls
31:34 – Game Club: TUNIC
36:07 – Game Club: Shovel Knight Dig
42:37 – Warp Zone Quiz
48:12 – Game Forecast
Ending music is from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.
Games discussed have been rated EVERYONE to MATURE 17+ by the ESRB.
11/16/2022
55:31
2022 Fall Game Guide + Super Smash Bros. Panda Cup!
The Fall season is in full swing, and with it comes a cornucopia of cool new games for the Nintendo Switch™ system! Chris and guests Anthony and Michael from the social team at Nintendo of America ponder ten of their personal top pics for Fall, including the Bayonetta™ 3, Sonic Frontiers, Overwatch 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Pokémon™ Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, among many more! Then Bill Trinen from Nintendo Treehouse and Dr. Alan Bunney from Panda Global join the fun with updates on the big Panda Cup Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate and Super Smash Bros.™ Melee tournament circuit, to share updates as the series sprints toward its big finale in December! Plus, the team packs in all the usual quiz questions, fun polls and Nintendo Switch game recommendations.
00:58 – Fall Game Guide
33:58 – Player’s Pulse Polls
37:37 – Game Club: Garden Story
39:32 – Game Club: Cursed to Golf
41:44 – Game Club: Splatoon 3
47:45 – Warp Zone Quiz
51:09 – Game Forecast
54:45 – Panda Cup
Ending music is from the Merry Mountain course found in Wave 3 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass.
Games discussed have been rated EVERYONE to MATURE 17+ by the ESRB.
9/29/2022
2:13:57
Splatoon 3 Deep Dive + 30 Years of Mario Kart!
The ink is about to fly! On the eve of the Splatoon™ 3 launch, Chris is joined by Splatoon superfans Emile (aka Chuggaaconroy on YouTube) and Corey from Nintendo Treehouse. Together, the trio talk in depth about the new features coming to Splatoon 3, from game-changing weapons and multiplayer enhancements to a robust single-player story mode and more. Plus, the group recognizes the 30th anniversary of the Mario Kart™ series with special versions of the Player’s Pulse Polls and Warp Zone Quiz, then highlights recent and upcoming Nintendo Switch™ games and recommends some of their favorites!
00:40 – Splatoon 3
37:56 – Player’s Pulse Polls
42:02 – Game Club: Wave Race 64
44:51 – Game Club: Xenoblade Chronicles 3
48:44 – Game Club: Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
55:04 – Warp Zone Quiz
01:00:56 – Game Forecast
Ending music is from Splatoon 3.
Games discussed have been rated EVERYONE to MATURE by the ESRB.
