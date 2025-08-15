Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationNINDS's Building Up the Nerve
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
NINDS's Building Up the Nerve
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

NINDS's Building Up the Nerve

NINDS
EducationGovernment
NINDS's Building Up the Nerve
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • S5E8: Establishing Your Professional Identity
    In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the eighth episode of the season, we talk about Establishing Your Professional Identity, focusing on tips for defining who you are in your career, and developing skills and strategies to create and communicate who you are, or what your “brand” is, in your field and in the public.Featuring Thiago Arzua, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow at Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute; Carmen Maldonado-Vlaar, PhD, Professor at University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras Campus; and Erich Jarvis, PhD, Professor at Rockefeller University and Investigator at Howard Hughes Medical Institute.ResourcesPicture a Scientist: https://www.pictureascientist.com/ Black in Neuro: https://blackinneuro.com/ Ciencia Puerto Rico: https://www.cienciapr.org/ NIH Blueprint and BRAIN Initiative® ENDURE R25 Program: https://neuroscienceblueprint.nih.gov/training/endure-undergraduate-education NEURO-ID Program: https://neuroid.uprrp.edu/NeuroBoricuas at UPR Cayey: https://neuroboricuasuprcayey.wordpress.com/ This episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
    --------  
    43:45
  • S5E7: Engaging with Non-Scientists
    In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the seventh episode of the season, we talk about Engaging with Non-Scientists focusing on interactive strategies to promote public awareness of and participation in science, and spoke to the importance of being able to effectively communicate your work to multiple audiences.Featuring Jennifer Buckley, PhD, Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Delaware and Co-Founder & President of The Perry Initiative; Sadhana Jackson, MD, Investigator in the Surgical Neurology Branch in the NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke; and Michael Wells, PhD, Assistant Professor of Human Genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles.ResourcesWatch Dr. Sadhana Jackson on Karen Hunter Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AAo6zxKRxo The Perry Initiative: https://perryinitiative.org/ Society for Neuroscience Advocacy Network: https://www.sfn.org/advocacy/advocacy-network MIT Science Policy Initiative: https://mitspi.squarespace.com/ This episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
    --------  
    59:33
  • S5E6: Writing Impactful Publications
    In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the sixth episode of the season, we talk about Writing Impactful Publications, focusing on how to structure and write a paper, choose a journal, and craft engaging and accessible figures.Featuring Bang Wong, MA, MS, Senior Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Marina Picciotto, PhD, Professor at Yale University; and Tanya Garcia, PhD, Associate Professor at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.ResourcesReferenced paper by Dr. Amy Arnsten: Wang, Min, et al. "α2A-adrenoceptors strengthen working memory networks by inhibiting cAMP-HCN channel signaling in prefrontal cortex." Cell 129.2 (2007): 397-410. https://www.cell.com/fulltext/S0092-8674(07)00344-3?large_figure=true Referenced Papers by Bang Wong:Wong, B. Design of data figures. Nat Methods 7, 665 (2010). https://doi.org/10.1038/nmeth0910-665 Wong, B. Color coding. Nat Methods 7, 573 (2010). https://doi.org/10.1038/nmeth0810-573Wong, B. Points of view: Color blindness. Nat Methods 8, 441 (2011). https://doi.org/10.1038/nmeth.1618Check out more of Bang’s papers: https://www.nature.com/search?author=Bang%20WongColor Contract website:Example: https://webaim.org/resources/contrastchecker/Writing Science: How to Write Papers That Get Cited and Proposals That Get Funded. By Joshua Schimel: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/writing-science-9780199760244 Experimental Design Editorials in the Journal of Neuroscience https://www.jneurosci.org/collection/experimental-design-editorialsThis episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
    --------  
    1:01:33
  • S5E5: Securing Funding for Research
    In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the fifth episode of the season, we talk about Securing Funding for Research focusing on choosing what funding to apply for, “pitching” your science to different funders, and writing effective grant applications.Featuring Sonya Dumanis, PhD, Executive Vice President of the Coalition for Aligning Science and Deputy Director for Aligning Science Across Parkinson's; Kat M. Steele, PhD, Associate Director of CREATE and Albert Kobayashi Professor in Mechanical Engineering at University of Washington; and Gene Yeo, PhD, MBA, Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at University of California, San Diego and Chief Scientific Advisor, Sanford Laboratories for Innovative Medicine.ResourcesNIH Funding OpportunitiesSmall Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants: https://seed.nih.gov/small-business-funding/small-business-program-basics/understanding-sbir-sttr NINDS Funding Opportunities: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/funding/find-funding-opportunities NINDS Training & Career Development Opportunities: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/funding/training-career-development NIH ResourcesEarly Career Reviewer program: https://public.csr.nih.gov/ForReviewers/BecomeAReviewer/ECR NIH RePORTER: https://reporter.nih.gov/ Early Stage Investigator (ESI) Policies: https://grants.nih.gov/policy-and-compliance/policy-topics/early-stage-investigators NINDS Guidelines for incorporating rigor into grant applications: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/funding/preparing-your-application/preparing-research-plan/rigorous-study-design-and-transparent-reporting NIH Activity Codes: https://grants.nih.gov/funding/activity-codes Allen Institute’s Allen Distinguished Investigators: https://alleninstitute.org/division/frontiers-group/distinguished-investigators/ Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H): https://arpa-h.gov/ Aligning Science Across Parkinson’s (ASAP) Disease – Collaborative Research Network (CRN): https://parkinsonsroadmap.org/research-network/# California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) grants: https://www.cirm.ca.gov/ This episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
    --------  
    58:36
  • S5E4: Crafting Effective Presentations
    In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the fourth episode of the season, we talk about Crafting Effective Presentations, focusing on how presentations are used in traditional science communication and how to effectively present in different forms and venues, with accessibility built in by design.Featuring Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa, MD, Professor, Endowed Chair, and Dean of Research at Mayo Clinic Florida; Alicia Wooten, PhD, Co-Founder of Atomic Hands, and Associate Professor at Gallaudet University; Huda Zoghbi, MD, Professor at Baylor College of Medicine, Investigator at Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Director at Texas Children’s Hospital.Please note that Dr. Alicia Wooten conducts the interview via ASL with a voice interpreter. To watch this podcast episode with ASL interpretation, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gNut7ou55g. ResourcesAtomic Hands: https://atomichands.com/This episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.
    --------  
    52:25

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About NINDS's Building Up the Nerve

Season 5 of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast helps you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!
Podcast website
EducationGovernmentScience

Listen to NINDS's Building Up the Nerve, Becoming UnDone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/17/2025 - 10:42:38 PM