S5E7: Engaging with Non-Scientists

In the fifth Season of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke’s Building Up the Nerve podcast, we help you strengthen your science communication skills with tools and advice to use throughout your career. We know that navigating your career can be daunting, but we're here to help—it's our job!In the seventh episode of the season, we talk about Engaging with Non-Scientists focusing on interactive strategies to promote public awareness of and participation in science, and spoke to the importance of being able to effectively communicate your work to multiple audiences.Featuring Jennifer Buckley, PhD, Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Delaware and Co-Founder & President of The Perry Initiative; Sadhana Jackson, MD, Investigator in the Surgical Neurology Branch in the NIH National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke; and Michael Wells, PhD, Assistant Professor of Human Genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles.ResourcesWatch Dr. Sadhana Jackson on Karen Hunter Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AAo6zxKRxo The Perry Initiative: https://perryinitiative.org/ Society for Neuroscience Advocacy Network: https://www.sfn.org/advocacy/advocacy-network MIT Science Policy Initiative: https://mitspi.squarespace.com/ This episode has been edited since its original publication.Transcript available at http://ninds.buzzsprout.com/.