Conversations Unleashed: Rising Together

In "Hi Haters: Let’s Have A Chat!" Michael Bonner tackles the realities of dealing with critics and doubters. Reflecting on personal experiences and the journey of Deion Sanders, he explores how haters project their dissatisfaction onto others. Michael shares the power of self-belief, perseverance, and proving naysayers wrong by staying true to your mission.
---
--------
16:18
Turn Down the Ignorance: 3 Things I’m Applying
In "Turn Down the Ignorance: 3 Things I’m Applying," Michael Bonner reflects on lessons from the election and his Victra experiences. He explores work-life integration, unplugging to reduce ignorance, and Pastor Mike's wisdom on trees and personal growth. Discover how to find your "water"—what truly fuels and sustains you.
---
--------
12:57
The Aftermath - Election Day 2024!
In "The Aftermath - Election Day 2024!" Michael Bonner welcomes new listeners and reflects on post-election insights. He shares three key takeaways: self-regulation, understanding discourse vs. debate, and eliminating ignorance. With a hopeful story from a student, Michael emphasizes the power of community and pressing in to support one another.
---
--------
12:25
You Need To Break Up With Yourself: Self Compassion vs Self Kindness
In "You Need to Break Up with Yourself: Self Compassion vs Self Kindness," Michael Bonner explores managing self-care amidst a heavy workload. Reflecting on a deep conversation with his therapist, he examines the difference between self-compassion and self-kindness and how our responses to ourselves, in pain or otherwise, shape how others treat us.
---
--------
18:38
Leadership Gems: My First Observation of the Year 😯
In "Leadership Gems: My First Observation of the Year," Michael Bonner shares his experience being observed by Dr. V as he pushes literacy in the classroom. He highlights the importance of trusting leaders with proven results and reflects on the powerful discussions with his students that transformed the lesson. Join Michael as he dives into valuable teaching insights and leadership lessons.
---
Join leader and speaker Michael Bonner in empowering conversations that unleash our potential, foster growth, and drive collective success. Gain insights, inspiration, and practical strategies from thought leaders across education and entrepreneurship.