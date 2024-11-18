Conversations Unleashed: Rising Together

You Need To Break Up With Yourself: Self Compassion vs Self Kindness

In "You Need to Break Up with Yourself: Self Compassion vs Self Kindness," Michael Bonner explores managing self-care amidst a heavy workload. Reflecting on a deep conversation with his therapist, he examines the difference between self-compassion and self-kindness and how our responses to ourselves, in pain or otherwise, shape how others treat us. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/bonnerville/support